Robert Telles faced prior charges in 2020, one for domestic violence

The elected official accused of murdering Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German was arrested at his home about a year after taking office.

Robert Telles' arrest mug from the 2020 domestic battery and resisting arrest charges. (City of Las Vegas)

An elected official accused of murdering Las Vegas investigative reporter Jeff German this month faced charges in 2020 for domestic battery and resisting police, criminal justice records show.

Robert Telles, 45, was arrested on the two charges on March 1, 2020, a year after taking office. The domestic charge was dismissed “per negotiations,” and Telles received a suspended 90-day sentence on the resisting charge on Sept. 30, 2020. He was required to pay a $418 fine, attend a “Corrective Thinking” class, which focuses on stress management and relationships, and stay out of trouble, records show and interviews show.

“It’s a required course,” said Las Vegas city spokesman Jace Radke.

On March 30, 2021, Telles completed the class and the case was dismissed, records show.

Nevada Bar Association Counsel Dan Hooge said Telles would be required to report any convictions and had not reported the 2020 incident. He said it is difficult to determine if it should have been reported.

“It looks very close,” he said in an email exchange after reviewing the dockets. “Our rules, well SCR 111, deems any suspended or reduced sentence irrelevant as long as the attorney initially pleaded guilty. So, he would still need to report if he pleaded guilty and got a suspended sentence. But in these two cases, it shows not guilty pleas and suspended or reduced sentences.”

He said he thinks Telles’ attorney knew the rules enough to negotiate the plea.

“It looks like Mr. (Ross) Goodman got him a pretty good deal without a conviction,” he said. “He probably did that intentionally as to not trigger the reporting requirements.”

Emergency dispatch records show Metropolitan Police Department officers were summoned to the Clark County public administrator’s home in Peccole Ranch shortly after 11 p.m. on Feb. 29, 2020. Telles’ wife, Mae Ismael, is listed as the caller.

The criminal complaint filed against Telles states that he grabbed her and placed her into a “bear-hug” position.

It also states that Telles refused to obey officers’ commands to place his hands behind his back or stand and was pulling away from the officers by “tucking his arms under[neath] his body” as he was being placed into handcuffs.

Prosecutors have accused Telles of “lying in wait” to kill Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German. He faces a charge of murder with the following enhancements: use of a deadly weapon and victim being an older person.

German was found stabbed to death outside his home on the morning of Sept. 3, a day after a suspect was captured on video approaching his house. Police searched Telles’ home and recovered bloody shoes and a cut-up straw hat resembling the one worn by the suspect, according to an arrest report. They also found his DNA at the scene.

German spent months reporting on the turmoil surrounding Telles’ oversight of the public administrator’s office early in 2022.

Telles, a Democrat, lost his re-election bid in the June primary after German’s findings were published, but his term does not expire until the end of the year.

Telles is being held without bail and is expected back in court next week.

His attorney in the domestic case, Goodman, did not return a call and email seeking comment.

