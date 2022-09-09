Robert Telles faces law license suspension, history of complaints

Telles, an attorney and elected Clark County’s public administrator, was arrested this week in the killing of Review-Journal reporter Jeff German.

Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles is led out of the courtroom after his initial court appearance at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Murder suspect Robert Telles may lose his law license, following his arrest in the slaying of Las Vegas journalist Jeff German.

State Bar attorney Daniel Hooge said Friday that his office will request the Nevada Supreme Court suspend Telles’ license for misconduct. The Democratic elected official was arrested on suspicion of murder Wednesday evening.

“We’re working with the (Clark County District Attorney) to try to get this moving,” Hooge said.

The bar has received three complaints about Telles since he took office as the Clark County public administrator in January 2019.

The bar cautioned Telles after a July 2019 complaint that he dropped a client too close to a hearing. A second complaint the following February was dismissed.

Hooge said he could not comment on the details of the third complaint, filed in August 2020, because Telles was placed in a diversion program where the allegation is taken off the record if the person completes requirements.

Authorities allege Telles, 45, stabbed German to death outside of the reporter’s Las Vegas home on Friday. The longtime Review-Journal reporter had published a series of articles investigating Telles’ conduct earlier this year.

Although he is jailed without bond, Telles still held his public office as of Thursday.

Officials at the county said Thursday they were “reviewing its options under the law” regarding Telles’ “current status.” His term was already set to end in January after he lost the Democratic primary in June.

Telles has lost his position on a state board.

Gov. Steve Sisolak removed Telles as a voting member of the state’s Indigent Defense Services board Friday, spokeswoman Meghin Delaney said. Telles joined the board in late 2019.

This is a developing story.

