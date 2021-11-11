Ruggs lawyers allege firefighters were slow to put out blaze in victim’s car

Attorneys said in new documents filed Wednesday that Clark County firefighters “were in a position to extinguish the vehicle fire while it was in its infancy stages and failed to do so.”

A photograph of Tina Tintor, 23, and her dog, Max, at a makeshift memorial site to honor them at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway, on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. Tintor and her dog were killed when Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, accused of DUI, slammed into the rear of Tintor's vehicle. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a fatal crash involving two vehicles at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs was involved in the fiery crash that morning. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Defense lawyers for former Raiders player Henry Ruggs filed court papers Wednesday saying they have a witness who alleges firefighters were slow to extinguish flames in Tina Tintor’s RAV4 after the violent early-morning crash on Nov. 2.

Attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said in the documents filed in Las Vegas Justice Court that Clark County firefighters “were in a position to extinguish the vehicle fire while it was in its infancy stages and failed to do so.”

They said firefighters “did not attempt to extinguish the fire at Ms. Tintor’s vehicle for approximately 20 minutes, at which time the entire vehicle was engulfed in flames.”

As Ruggs’ 2020 Corvette approached the intersection of Spring Valley Parkway in a residential area, police said, it veered into the right lane and slammed into the back of her 2013 Toyota RAV4. At impact, the SUV burst into flames, trapping Tintor inside.

Tintor and her dog, Max, died in the crash, which was about 2 miles from her home. Tintor, a 2016 Durango High School graduate, was 23.

The lawyers are seeking permission from the court to subpoena all Fire Department communications related to the crash including text messages, video footage, log reports and recordings of dispatch calls at the scene.

The witness, who is not identified, told the attorneys that he was at home when he heard the collision and went outside to the crash scene.

A hearing on the motion has been set for Nov. 17.

According to Las Vegas police, just before 3:40 a.m., the football player’s green Corvette was speeding north on Rainbow Boulevard, about 5 miles west of the Las Vegas Strip. Ruggs’ girlfriend, Kiara Kilgo-Washington, who also goes by the name Rudy Washington, was in the car with him.

According to Ruggs’ arrest report, he was speeding up to 156 mph mere seconds before crashing into the back of Tintor’s vehicle. The impact ignited the car’s fuel tank, and the SUV burst into flames.

Earlier Wednesday, prosecutors formally charged Ruggs in connection with the fiery crash.

Ruggs, 22, did not appear in court with his defense attorneys during the morning hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jeff German at jgerman@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4564. Follow @JGermanRJ on Twitter.