Second LVCVA exec cuts a deal in criminal case, pays $500

Cathy Tull, former chief marketing officer for the tourism agency, pleaded no contest through her lawyer to a misdemeanor charge. She had been charged with felonies.

Rossi Ralenkotter, former CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, and Cathy Tull, former chief marketing officer, at a board meeting Oct. 10, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia accepts a no contest plea from Paola Armeni on behalf of former Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Chief Marketing Officer Cathy Tull in the Southwest Airlines gift card case at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Another former top tourism official cut a deal in the criminal case stemming from the misuse of Southwest Airlines gift cards bought by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Cathy Tull, 53, the former chief marketing officer for the tax-funded agency, pleaded no contest in court through her lawyer to a misdemeanor charge of “violation of other public officers.”

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia ordered her to pay a fine of $500.

Tull did not have to appear in court to enter the plea, according to her lawyer Paola Armeni.

Her agreement follows a similar one Clark County prosecutors gave Rossi Ralenkotter, the retired CEO of the convention authority.

Ralenkotter, 73, also pleaded no contest to the same misdemeanor and agreed to pay a $1,000 fine.

Both Ralenkotter and Tull had been facing two felony charges, theft and misconduct by a public officer, which could have drawn prison sentences.

One other defendant, former LVCVA Director of Business Partnerships Brig Lawson, is still facing felony charges, but his case was continued until Oct. 12 while he negotiates a plea agreement with prosecutors.

At the request of Chief Deputy District Attorney Richard Scow, the felony case against the fourth defendant, former Southwest Airlines marketing executive Eric Woodson, was dismissed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

