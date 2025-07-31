SNWA employees cash out millions of dollars in sick, vacation days

Employees with the Southern Nevada Water Authority benefit from a generous leave-accrual policy.

This is the name of a benefit that allows employees with the Southern Nevada Water Authority to cash out sick days when their employment ends. Generous leave accrual policies rarely seen in the private sector — but commonplace for Southern Nevada governmental entities— make for a lucrative payout at taxpayer expense.

Last year, eight employees of the water authority and sister agency the Las Vegas Valley Water District collected upwards of $100,000 in terminal sick leave pay — including two who received more than $200,000 — a Review-Journal analysis shows of data obtained through a public records request. Sixty-six employees cashed out a total of $2.3 million under this benefit.

Employees also cashed out unused vacation days upon their departure. Meanwhile, some employees staying on the job cashed out a portion of their leave, as is permitted.

In total, 350 water agency employees cashed out $4.3 million in unused leave in 2024.

Of the 10 most highly compensated employees in the water agencies, half cashed out at least some accrued leave. The largest cash-out was $248,200 by retiring Director of Operations Kenneth Albright.

Pay for public employees also may be bolstered by longevity pay, which rewards years of employment. Some employees also receive a vehicle allowance.

Overall compensation includes benefits, with the biggest expense being contributions to the Public Employees Retirement System, the pension program for Nevada government employees. Benefits also include health insurance.

There were 1,571 full-time, part-time and temporary employees who received a paycheck last year from the water agencies, including those who worked just a sliver of the year and earned as little as $68. Overall compensation totaled $227.7 million, an average of $145,000 per employee.

The most highly compensated employees in the water agencies last year were the following (totals may not add up due to rounding):

1. John Entsminger, general manager

Total compensation $634,700. Pay $512,800, including $451,200 in base pay, $5,000 in longevity pay, $22,700 in holiday pay, $6,000 in vehicle allowance and $27,900 in sold-back vacation. Benefits $122,000.

2. David Johnson, deputy general manager — operations

Total compensation $451,500. Pay $330,700, including $306,100 in base pay, $4,000 in longevity pay, $14,600 in holiday pay, $6,000 in vehicle allowance. Benefits $120,800.

3. Gregory Walch, general counsel

Total compensation $443,800. Pay $326,700, including $303,200 in base pay, $17,500 in holiday pay, $6,000 in vehicle allowance. Benefits $117,100.

4. Doa Ross, deputy general manager — engineering

Total compensation $418,600. Pay $317,200, including $279,500 in base pay, $4,800 in longevity pay, $13,300 in holiday pay, $6,000 in vehicle allowance and $13,600 in sold-back vacation. Benefits $101,400.

5. Colby Pellegrino, deputy general manager — resources

Total compensation $415,100. Pay $310,000, including $279,500 in base pay, $4,400 in longevity pay, $13,300 in holiday pay, $6,000 in vehicle allowance, $6,800 in sold-back vacation. Benefits $105,100.

6. Edward Bethel, chief financial officer

Total compensation $405,700. Pay $301,000, including $281,600 in base pay, $13,400 in holiday pay, $6,000 in vehicle allowance. Benefits $104,700.

7. Kenneth Albright, director — operations

Total compensation $392,600. Pay $322,500, including $61,600 in base pay, $4,600 in longevity pay, $6,800 in holiday pay, $1,200 in vehicle allowance, $217,200 in cashed-out sick leave and $31,000 in cashed out vacation. Benefits $70,200.

8. Peter Jauch, director — engineering

Total compensation $383,700. Pay $285,600, including $256,500 in base pay, $5,400 in longevity pay, $12,300 in holiday pay, $4,800 in vehicle allowance and $6,500 in sold-back vacation. Benefits $98,200.

9. Zane Marshall, water resources — director

Total compensation $382,100. Pay $279,500, including $256,500 in base pay, $5,800 in longevity pay, $12,300 in holiday pay and $4,800 in vehicle allowance. Benefits $102,700.

10. Tabitha Simmons, legal services — director

Total compensation $368,000. Pay $271,000, including $253,900 in base pay, $12,300 in holiday pay and $4,800 in vehicle allowance. Benefits $97,000.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on X. Hynes is a member of the Review-Journal's investigative team, focusing on reporting that holds leaders and agencies accountable and exposes wrongdoing.