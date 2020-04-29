Source: Las Vegas hospital to resume elective surgeries next week

Local hospitals began delaying elective surgeries in mid-March, less than two weeks after Nevada’s first confirmed case of the new coronavirus.

Sunrise Hospital has erected tents, currently empty, in their parking lot near emergency/trauma for possible overflow screening outside of the hospital due to the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada’s largest hospital plans to resume performing elective surgeries Monday, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, a 762-bed facility in Las Vegas, will begin performing general surgeries, brain surgeries, heart surgeries and other procedures. Elective surgeries will also be resumed for HCA Healthcare’s three other Las Vegas Valley-based hospitals: MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital and Sunrise Children’s Hospital.

In a written statement, HCA Healthcare spokeswoman Sunnye Owens-Garrett did not confirm or deny specifics about the hospital system’s plan to resume elective surgeries.

“As we continue to monitor the trajectory of this pandemic as well as state and federal policies, we have begun to thoughtfully re-introduce scheduled procedures and surgeries to ensure that those who have been waiting for important care have access to treatment,” she wrote. “Many people in our community have medical needs unrelated to COVID-19 that should not be ignored.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday wrote in a statement that the Nevada Hospital Association was preparing to resume “medically necessary procedures” amid the state’s slowing coronavirus outbreak. Sisolak did not provide specifics, but more information about Nevada’s “Roadmap to Recovery” plan is expected to be announced at a news briefing Thursday.

Nevada hospitals that resume elective surgeries must strive to minimize the risk of patients and employees becoming infected with the coronavirus, according to Sisolak’s written statement.

HCA Healthcare’s hospitals have created guidelines to prevent the disease’s transmission once elective surgeries resume, according to the source with direct knowledge of the matter.

Surgical patients will need to test negative for COVID-19, a respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, within 72 hours before their surgery date.

Patients will be allowed one visitor each. Visitors will be screened for COVID-19 and flu-like symptoms before being permitted entry into the hospitals, and they must practice physical distancing inside the facilities.

Patients and visitors will be required to wear face masks while inside the hospital.

Hospital employees will continue to have their temperature measured before being allowed to start their shift.

In her statement, Owens-Garrett wrote that the hospital’s precautions include increased testing for surgical patients, pre-entry screening for all patients, staff and visitors, physical distancing measures and requirements that all caregivers wear masks throughout HCA Healthcare facilities. She also noted that COVID-19 patients will be treated in areas of the hospital isolated from other patients.

