Southern Nevada hospitals to resume elective surgeries next week

Southern Nevada’s major hospitals plan to resume performing “medically necessary” elective surgeries Monday, according to a Nevada Hospital Association letter obtained by the Review-Journal.

The letter was sent this week to medical staff at University Medical Center, North Vista Hospital and the Dignity Health, HCA Healthcare and Valley Health System. The companies own and operate more than a dozen local hospitals that have more than 4,000 staffed, acute-care beds.

Scheduling elective surgeries can begin immediately, states the letter, dated Tuesday.

Local hospitals began delaying elective surgeries in mid-March, less than two weeks after Nevada’s first confirmed case of the new coronavirus. The spread of the virus has slowed in recent weeks amid state-ordered social distancing measures.

The virus had infected more than 4,900 people in Nevada as of Wednesday afternoon, 231 of whom had died. There have been about 2,900 estimated recoveries statewide.

The decision to resume performing elective surgeries was made after Southern Nevada hospitals determined they had seen “a downward trajectory of both positive cases and cases requiring ICU level care,” the letter states. Several metrics were taken into consideration, including hospital capacity, staffing levels, ventilator usage and inventories of personal protective equipment like masks.

“The above metrics will continue to be measured and if any of the metrics hit higher levels, we will adjust elective surgeries as required to meet the needs of the community,” the letter states.

The letter also outlines infection-control processes that the hospitals have all agreed to put into effect.

Patients scheduled for elective procedures would be tested for coronavirus 72 hours before their procedures. They should remain in isolation from the time of the test until their surgery and have their temperatures checked twice a day, the letter states.

After their surgeries, the patients will be placed in a dedicated hospital unit that has not housed patients with COVID-19 or who are suspected of having it.

Patients who test positive for the coronavirus or display symptoms of infection will not be scheduled for elective surgery, the letter said.

Hospital staff will continue to be screened for coronavirus symptoms before the start of each shift. The facilities’ visitor restriction policies will remain in effect.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signaled the resumption was drawing near, saying in a statement that the Nevada Hospital Association was preparing to resume “medically necessary procedures” amid the state’s slowing coronavirus outbreak. Sisolak did not provide specifics, but he indicated that more information about Nevada’s “Roadmap to Recovery” plan is expected will be announced at a news briefing Thursday.

