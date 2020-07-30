108°F
Suspected boogaloo Stephen Parshall facing new child sex charge

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 29, 2020 - 6:25 pm
 

Suspected boogaloo member Stephen Parshall has been accused of sexually exploiting his teenage stepdaughter in a new federal criminal complaint filed Wednesday.

Parshall, 36, who has been indicted in an alleged right-wing conspiracy to commit violence in Black Lives Matter protests, was charged with one felony count of sexual exploitation of children.

The federal complaint, filed by the Nevada U.S attorney’s office, alleges the abuse began on an unknown date and continued until May 30, 2020, the day Parshall was arrested by FBI agents in the alleged extremist terror plot.

This follows a state sex abuse case filed against Parshall earlier this month related to the stepdaughter.

Clark County prosecutors charged Parshall on July 14 with 23 felony counts of sexually assaulting the girl and three additional lewdness counts. The girl is now 14.

Both the federal complaint and a graphic police report in the state case allege that the girl told investigators her stepfather began sexually abusing her when she was 9 or 10 years old.

She indicated in the police report, which was obtained by the Review-Journal last week, that she was forced to have oral and anal sex with Parshall in her parents’ bedroom.

The stepdaughter alleged that Parshall offered her money for sex and took explicit nude photos of her with his cellphone, the report alleges.

“My client is confident that when the truth comes to light, he will be exonerated of this new charge,” Parshall’s lawyer Robert Draskovich said late Wednesday.

Parshall and two other men are facing terrorism and explosives charges in the alleged terror scheme. In addition to the plot to disrupt the Black Lives Matter protests, the trio also is accused of planning to firebomb a federal Lake Mead ranger station and a NV energy substation. All three defendants are in federal custody.

Contact Jeff German at jgerman@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4564. Follow @JGermanRJ on Twitter. German is a member of the Review-Journal’s investigative team, focusing on reporting that holds leaders and agencies accountable and exposes wrongdoing. Support our journalism.

