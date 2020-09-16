Swifter action, penalties for dangerous apartments adopted

City council members unanimously adopted reforms calling for stricter enforcement against neglected apartments and extended-stay hotels after the deadly Alpine fire.

An exterior view of Alpine Motel Apartments, where six people died in a fire last December, in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Investigators walk through an interior corridor Dec. 21, 2019 after an early-morning fire at the Alpine Motel Apartments in Las Vegas. The fire was in first-floor unit of the three-story apartment complex. Six died and 13 were injured. (AP Photo/David Becker)

The Las Vegas City Council unanimously approved a new program Wednesday that will target dilapidated apartments and extended-stay hotels by more quickly imposing fines and fees against the properties.

The move comes about nine months after a blaze at the Alpine Motel Apartments killed six people and injured 13 in December. The property had a long history of failed code inspections.

“To me this was absolutely beyond significant and needed to be addressed,” Mayor Carolyn Goodman said.

In addition to more quickly imposing already established fees and fines, the city will expand its program to regularly inspect fourplexes and extended-stay hotels. Previously, only apartment buildings with five or more units fell under program.

Las Vegas chief sustainability officer Tom Perrigo said he expects the program to be fully implemented by December. Some aspects of it will require the city council to pass additional measures at future meetings.

Councilman Cedric Crear, who represents the city ward where the Alpine is located, called Wednesday’s vote a “great first step” to addressing neglected rental properties. He added that he’d like to review the program on a regular basis to see how it could be improved.

“It’s unfortunate that bad things have to happen sometimes for good things to happen,” he said, referencing the fire.

City staff said tenants will also be able to file anonymous complaints to code enforcement officials now, so that they do not have to fear retribution from their landlord.

Councilman Brian Knudsen said he’d like to see another measure come before the council at a future date that would help ensure landlords couldn’t pay code enforcement violation fees by charging their tenants more.

“I would hate for a tenant to be penalized for a landlord’s bad actions,” he said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.