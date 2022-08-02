The Siegel Group under new scrutiny by county for tenant treatment

Clark County will investigate the company’s treatment of tenants during the COVID-19 pandemic after a probe found executives used “uniquely egregious” practices to evict residents.

The Siegel Suites Boulder III on Boulder Highway on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A screenshot of a segment of the U.S. House report into abusive eviction practices by large landlords during the pandemic. This section shows actions by The Siegel Group executives to deceive tenants.

Clark County will investigate The Siegel Group’s treatment of tenants during the pandemic after a federal probe found the landlord engaged in “uniquely egregious” practices to evict residents.

Last week, a U.S. House panel concluded the Las Vegas-based company’s executives had employed aggressive tactics, including deception and harassment, to force tenants to leave. The scathing report followed a year-long investigation of Siegel and three other corporate landlords.

County officials have now pledged to “remedy any wrongs” committed, county spokesperson Dan Kulin wrote, and will begin with a review of rental assistance provided to Siegel.

The company operates thousands of units across its local portfolio of hotel-apartment hybrids, known as Siegel Suites and Siegel Select. It collected millions of dollars of federal rental assistance from the county during the pandemic.

“It is simply unconscionable that trusted organizations like Siegel Suites chose to use this historically turbulent time to not only take advantage of those most in need, but also to do so egregiously,” Kulin wrote.

The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis’s 41-page report of landlords concluded Siegel employees were given a list of suggested harassment tactics to use against tenants, according to documents released Thursday. Employees were also directed to “bluff” renters into falsely believing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction moratorium was no longer in effect, the report states.

Kulin did not immediately provide how much total aid the company had received. However, a Review-Journal investigation published in June 2021 found that Siegel Suites collected over $2 million in federal rental assistance from the county, one of the largest amounts received by any landlord in the program’s first round of allocations.

The House panel determined the company received at least $5.5 million in federal relief during the pandemic, including rental assistance and more than $2 million in forgiven Paycheck Protection Program loans.

The county will also cooperate with any state or federal investigations into The Siegel Group, Kulin wrote.

The panel referred its findings to two federal watchdog agencies — the Federal Trade Commission and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau — for further investigation into whether the company’s actions would be considered deceptive and unfair business practices.

The Nevada Attorney General’s Office announced last week it would review the panel’s findings for possible violations of state laws and directives on pandemic evictions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

