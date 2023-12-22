Top investigative stories of 2023: Real estate scams, halted casino construction

Eli Segall’s top investigative stories included real estate scams and a tribal nation’s big-money land deals on the Strip that didn’t sit well with everyone back home.

Dream Las Vegas, a hotel-casino project on the south Strip, is seen Monday, March 20, 2023. At the time, Dream developer Bill Shopoff said construction had fully stopped and would resume once financing terms were finalized. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada lawmakers tried to close a tax loophole after the Review-Journal found that casinos and other properties, mostly on or near the Strip, had sold for huge amounts without producing a dime of real estate transfer taxes. The Nevada Legislature building in Carson City is seen on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

Todd Hall and Carol Good Bear, citizens of North Dakota's Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, hold signs at a protest on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. MHA Nation spent $115 million for land along the Strip in recent years with no concrete plans for the sites or public votes on most of the spending. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Real estate scammers tried to sell other people’s land behind their backs across the country in 2023. One property that was almost sold without the owner's knowledge was this vacant homesite in Boulder City, seen Friday, June 2, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Patrick Earl Williams, a rapper known as "BigRigBaby," is seen in a photo from his website that was enclosed in a court filing by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Williams was an executive with marijuana business WeedGenics, which was accused by the SEC of running a Ponzi-like scheme. (U.S. District Court)

Whether it was a stalled casino project, a marijuana Ponzi-scheme case or a rising real estate scam, Las Vegas had no shortage of investigative business news in 2023.

Dream Las Vegas

In a market packed with huge resorts, Dream Las Vegas hopes to offer a smaller, boutique experience along the south edge of the Strip. But construction of the hotel-casino ground to a halt this year after the developers’ funding plans stalled.

Dream developer Bill Shopoff said in March that construction had fully stopped at the site and that he owed about $25 million to $30 million for work on the project. Construction would resume once financing terms were finalized, he said.

Lawmakers try to close tax loophole

Nevada lawmakers tried to close a tax loophole after the Review-Journal found that casinos and other properties, mostly on or near the Strip, had sold for huge amounts without producing a dime of real estate transfer taxes.

Gov. Joe Lombardo in June signed the bill that requires payment of the tax if a property was shifted to a business entity that was “formed for the purpose of avoiding those taxes.”

However, critics said it would do little to force companies to pay the tax, in part because the bill raises the issue of intent.

A rising real estate fraud

Scammers are always looking to make easy money. And this year, they tried a brazen tactic in Southern Nevada and around the country: selling other people’s land behind their backs.

The notion of selling someone’s real estate without them knowing might seem far-fetched, but attempting the scam isn’t difficult. Anyone can go online to list a property without first showing it’s theirs, and bogus sellers have used fake IDs to impersonate actual owners, sources said.

Tribal land deals criticized

After a North Dakota tribal nation spent $115 million for land along the Strip, not everyone back home was happy with the venture to Vegas.

The Three Affiliated Tribes of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation — also known as Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation — purchased 23 acres in Las Vegas in recent years without concrete plans for the sites or public votes on most of the spending.

Critics said the tribal government lacked transparency, and they contended there were plenty of needs — and other ways to spend the money — in North Dakota.

Pot business accused of Ponzi-like scheme

Las Vegas marijuana business WeedGenics painted a strong picture of itself on its website and in press releases, but financial regulators claimed the company ran a Ponzi-like scheme.

WeedGenics raised nearly $62 million from investors but allegedly lied about having cannabis facilities and used funds to pay other investors or for personal items like jewelry, cash withdrawals and luxury cars, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

WeedGenics pitchman Rolf Max Hirschmann allegedly used a fake name — Max Bergmann — when dealing with investors, and WeedGenics executive Patrick Earl Williams, a rapper known as “BigRigBaby,” spent investor funds on his music career, the SEC claimed.

