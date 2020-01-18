44°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Investigations

Top staffers at state dental board fired for the second time

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2020 - 8:01 pm
 

The Nevada Board of Dental Examiners terminated its two top staffers for a second time Friday, providing both with undisclosed separation packages.

The newly appointed board voted to immediately terminate “without cause” executive Director Debra Shaffer-Kugel and general counsel Melanie Bernstein Chapman.

Previously, state officials had announced the terminations of the two staffers effective Dec. 5, but they inexplicably stayed on and continued running the agency.

This was the first meeting of the new board after six new members were appointed Dec. 20, 2019, following a recent Las Vegas Review-Journal investigation that showed the agency’s lax oversight failed patients.

Both staffers left the meeting after the votes were taken with little discussion. The board would not immediately provide the Review-Journal with copies of their separation agreements.

At the start of the meeting, Chapman read a statement saying she was the victim of unsubstantiated allegations.

“Simply alleging something does not make it true,” she said. Shaffer-Kugel did not address the board. Both declined comment after the vote.

Board votes

Before the vote, board member Kevin Moore was elected president and member David Lee was voted in as secretary-treasurer. The board put off a vote on the interim executive director until Saturday, when the meeting was scheduled to continue.

On Nov. 8, state officials said three members of the board previously accused of ethical lapses were leaving the controversial agency, and announced the terminations.

Gov. Steve Sisolak declined to reappoint three other board members accused of questionable conduct so the board cancelled meetings and remained dormant.

The governor appoints the 11-member board to oversee the state’s dentists and hygienists. By law, seven members are dentists, three are hygienists and one is a public member. Each member serves for three years and only the board can hire or fire board staffers.

Shaffer-Kugel and Chapman remained as paid employees past the Dec. 5 deadline despite Sisolak’s anger at Shaffer-Kugel forwarding an anonymous letter linking Sisolak and his staff to board opponents to the Review-Journal and asking whether the paper would investigate the baseless claims.

“The Governor is disappointed that a little over 24 hours before tomorrow’s Executive Branch Audit Committee meeting, where there will be a 6-month report on the audit of the Dental Board that was initiated by Governor Sandoval, the executive director of the Board attempted to push outrageous and false accusations to the media in an attempt to undermine his goal of providing oversight and accountability of this board and all licensing boards in the interest of the health and safety of Nevadans,” his staff wrote in a statement Nov. 6.

Shaffer-Kugel, who was paid $168,000 in salary and benefits in 2018, and Chapman, who received $156,000 in compensation that year, apparently continued to collect paychecks for more than a month after board’s termination deadline.

After the December termination date, Shaffer-Kugel even threatened to dismiss a patient complaint because he talked to the Review-Journal about delays in the investigation of his care.

Contact Jeff German at jgerman@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4564. Contact Arthur Kane at akane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JGermanRJ and @ArthurMKane on Twitter. German and Kane are members of the Review-Journal’s investigative team, focusing on reporting that holds leaders and agencies accountable and exposes wrongdoing.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
RJ Politics Podcast with Deval Patrick - VIDEO
2020 Presidential Candidate Deval Patrick joins hosts Rory Appleton and Steve Sebelius on the RJ Politics Podcast.
Tom Steyer on Donald Trump and the economy - Video
Tom Steyer joins the RJ Politics podcast to talk about his campaign presence in Nevada and how he plans to take Trump on when talking about the economy. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas City Council Votes On Homeless Ordinance - Video
The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday will discuss expanding on a controversial camping and sleeping ban aimed at deterring the homeless from bivouacking on city streets to include hours when public sidewalks are being cleaned.
Biden meets with Vegas Latino community - VIDEO
Presidential candidate Joe Biden met with members of the Latino community at Rancho High School. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson, other Nevada cities consent to refugee resettlement - VIDEO
Henderson will continue to welcome refugees for resettlement, according to a December letter from Mayor Debra March. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg Speaks At Black Empowerment Event - Video
Pete Buttigieg speaks at a black empowerment event to talk about his Douglass plan.
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Fire Department investigators with assistance from Las Vegas police enter the Alpine ...
Las Vegas officials vow close look at deadly Alpine Motel fire
By Shea Johnson and Michael Scott Davidson / RJ

Las Vegas and Clark County officials pledged Monday to closely examine the causes of the city’s deadliest fire, and to work to ensure older buildings are safe for residents.