UFC’s Dana White seeks to dismiss lawsuit in sex-tape case

UFC president Dana White takes questions during a post-fight news conference at the UFC Apex after UFC on ESPN 10 in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 13, 2020. (Heidi Fang) @HeidiFang

Ernesto Joshua Ramos, left, walks to Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in Las Vegas with his attorney Gabriel Grasso to plead guilty to an extortion charge Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Calling it a “smear” effort, lawyers for UFC President Dana White have filed court papers seeking to dismiss a lawsuit that revealed he was an extortion victim.

The suit was filed in April by Ernesto Joshua Ramos, who served prison time for the $200,000 extortion attempt that involved sex tapes.

Ramos accused White in the suit of breaking a deal to pay him $450,000 in return for not disclosing White’s name after the criminal case closed.

“Some parties never learn,” White’s lawyers said in their court papers, filed late Monday. “After pleading guilty to a felony of attempting to extort defendant Dana White and spending nearly a year in federal prison, plaintiff Joshua Ramos now seeks this court’s assistance to complete what he could not finish the first time — separating Mr. White from a substantial amount of money.

“Just because Ramos is carrying out the latest scheme through the artifice of a civil lawsuit does not make it any less proper. Fortunately for the court and defendants, Ramos’ attempts at civil extortion are just as inept as his prior criminal endeavors.”

The dismissal motion contends Ramos has no legitimate legal claims.

White, who spoke at last week’s Republican National Convention, runs the Las Vegas-based Ultimate Fighting Championship, the largest mixed martial arts organization in the world. The company also is a defendant in the suit.

The criminal case, first reported by the Review-Journal, stemmed from what prosecutors alleged was an October 2014 secret, overseas rendezvous between an unnamed businessman and an adult nightclub dancer. White at the time was overseeing a UFC event in Brazil, the civil suit states.

White, who was married, had been seeing the stripper at Spearmint Rhino for months, paying her large sums of money to dance for him, according to the suit.

The stripper, Ramos’ live-in girlfriend, taped herself and White without White’s knowledge having sex in their hotel room in Brazil, according to the lawsuit. She used her cellphone.

