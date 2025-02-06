Undocumented immigrants who commit crimes have privacy rights, Nevada officials say

The Nevada Department of Corrections said court rulings allow it to withhold the names of inmates with immigration holds, but records experts say the public has a right to know the names.

The Southern Desert Correctional Center on Dec. 8, 2021, in Indian Springs. Nearly 140 inmates in the prison have immigration holds indicating they are in the U.S. illegally. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Barbed wire fences at the Southern Desert Correctional Center on Dec. 8, 2021, in Indian Springs, Nevada. Nearly 140 inmates in the prison have immigration holds indicating they are in the U.S. illegally. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Nevada Department of Corrections and Metropolitan Police Department are withholding the names of undocumented immigrants in their custody, citing privacy concerns. But immigration opponents say that information is key for the public to understand what is happening with undocumented people who commit crimes.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal filed a request in November asking for the names of all prison and jail inmates in the metro area with Immigration and Customs Enforcement holds and whether those inmates had committed a prior felony. The Department of Corrections released similar information in 2019 for an article showing how repeat offenders are released from prison only to reoffend in Nevada.

This time, however, the agency released a list of nearly 700 inmates with all the names blacked out. The data showed that 137 of them had prior felonies before their current incarceration in a Nevada prison. Metro denied the request saying the agency doesn’t have a responsive record and citing federal law.

Maria Espinoza, national director and co-founder of the The Remembrance Project, a nonprofit that highlights cases of people killed by undocumented immigrants, said the state needs to release the details of undocumented immigrants who commit crimes.

“The fact certain agencies are not being forthcoming and not being transparent is very disturbing,” she said. “These are things the taxpayers are paying for. … We’re talking about the safety of the community, and that information is very valuable to the community.”

Ira Mehlman, spokesman for Federation for American Immigration Reform, said his organization supports transparency of this type of information.

“This is the sort of stuff the public should know,” he said. “The consequences (of crime by undocumented immigrants) is felt in Nevada and all across the country, and we don’t know the reason they’re concealing it.”

Calls and emails to public information officers with the Department of Corrections were not returned.

Legal justification questioned

The DOC letter denying the names cited “personal privacy” and justified it with two Nevada Supreme Court rulings. The letter said the 2018 Clark County School District v. Las Vegas Review-Journal ruling determined that Nevada common law protects personal privacy interests from unrestrained disclosure under the open records act, and the 2020 Las Vegas Metro Police Dept v. Las Vegas Review-Journal recognized “privacy rights in a laundry list of areas.”

But Review-Journal Chief Legal Officer Ben Lipman said the Corrections Department is not following state law.

“The law requires a citation to the specific legal authority that makes the information confidential,” he said. “Merely citing two cases that state the general proposition that privacy rights may in some instances allow information to be kept confidential without citing anything that says the actual information being sought is confidential is a blatant violation of the Nevada Public Records Act.”

The names of people convicted of crimes are clearly public information, Lipman said.

“There is nothing in the law to suggest the government can hide from the public the names of people who have been convicted,” he added.

Taxpayers pay about $35,000 a year to house inmates, which would be about $24 million a year for all the inmates on the Corrections Department’s list of immigration holds.

Other agencies release info

The Review-Journal sent similar requests to Henderson, North Las Vegas and the Clark County Detention Center.

Henderson and North Las Vegas released lists of inmates who were released to ICE custody from their jails.

Metro police said they do not maintain a record that indicates which people have ICE holds and whether they have prior felonies. The agency also cited federal confidentiality law that they said makes “information about deportable aliens who are detained confidential.” The Review-Journal is continuing to fight for that information.

People in jail are often awaiting trial while people in state prison have been convicted of one or more offense, making the information of convicts more crucial to understanding why people who are in the country illegally can remain or return after committing crimes.

Espinoza, who said her father immigrated legally from Mexico, said public officials should be pushing to release such information instead of hiding it.

“The governor and his entire team and the state Legislature should be on this,” she said. “They should be calling out these agencies.”

