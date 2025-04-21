What does it cost to run the offices of Nevada’s House members?

Running the offices cost more than $6.5 million in taxpayer dollars. Here’s the breakdown.

What Are They Hiding? Police lean on threat center exemption to deny records

Running the offices of Nevada’s four U.S. representatives cost taxpayers more than $6.5 million last year, according to a report of expenditures. (Getty Images)

Running the offices of Nevada’s four U.S. representatives cost taxpayers more than $6.5 million last year, according to a report of expenditures.

The office with the lowest reported overhead — $1.35 million — was that of the sole Republican, U.S. Sen. Mark Amodei, according to a statement of House disbursements for the final quarter of 2024. The report, compiled by the House’s chief administrative officer, also included totals for the year.

The highest reported overhead was in the office of U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, with $1.76 million in expenses. U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford spent $1.73 million, and U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, $1.69 million, according to the report.

The allowance given to a member of the House to run their office varies depending on the congressional district: to factor in mileage costs, how far the district is from Washington, D.C.; for mail, the number of non-business addresses in the district; and for rent, the cost of local space.

The average allowance last year was $1.92 million, according to a report by the Congressional Research Service.

Here’s a breakdown:

Amodei

1. Staff compensation: $1.19 million.

—Number of staff: 15

—Highest paid in the quarter: District Director Stacy Parobek, $45,750 (annualized, $183,000)

2. Travel: $93,800

3. Supplies and materials: $35,100

4. Rent, communication, utilities: $24,400

5. Equipment:$6,700

6. Printing and reproduction: $3,400

7. Franked mail (sent without prepaid postage): $970

8. Other services: $440

Horsford

1.Staff compensation: $1.34 million

—Number of staff: 17

—Highest paid in the quarter: Chief of Staff Yvanna Cancela, $40,640 (annualized $162,560)

2. Printing and reproduction: $131,850

3. Rent, communication, utilities: $79,800

4. Travel: $64,900

5. Other services: $50,200

6. Franked mail: $43,800

7. Other services: $15,600

8. Equipment: $3,800

Lee

1. Staff compensation: $1.23 million

—Number of staff: 18

—Highest paid in the quarter: Chief of Staff Lauren Toy, $45,600 (annualized: $182,400)

2. Printing and reproduction: $208,800

3. Franked mail: $73,100

4. Travel: $58,900

5. Supplies and materials: $46,600

6. Rent, communication, utilities: $37,500

7. Other services: $21,200

8. Equipment: $5,900

Titus

1. Staff compensation: $1.09 million

—Number of staff: 16

—Highest paid in the quarter: Chief of Staff Jay Gertsema, $46,900 (annualized: $187,600)

2. Printing and reproduction: $408,200

3. Franked mail: $101,800

4. Supplies and materials: $60,900

5. Travel: $57,000

6. Rent, communication, utilities: $27,700

7. Equipment: $5,200

8. Other services: $4,200

9. Transportation of things: $3,750

It cost more than $4 million apiece for Nevada U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen to run their offices in the last fiscal year, according to reports by the Secretary of the Senate in Washington, D.C.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on X.