What’s it cost to run the offices of Nevada’s U.S. senators?

U.S. Sens. Jacky Rosen, left, and Catherine Cortez Masto attend the groundbreaking ceremony of Brightline West, on Monday, April 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. Staffing and running their offices costs taxpayers more than $8 million a year combined. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both D-Nevada, spent more than $4 million each running their Washington and local offices in the last fiscal year, according to their official personnel and office expense accounts.

Below is a breakdown of the costs from Oct. 1, 2023, through Sept. 30, 2024, according to the accounts, which are contained within semi-annual reports by the Secretary of the Senate in Washington, D.C.

The single greatest expense for each office is payroll, followed by travel and transportation. Much of the travel was between Las Vegas and Washington, D.C., the accounts show.

The largest one-time travel and transportation expense was for a retreat in Las Vegas for Rosen’s staff, at a cost of $20,700 in per diem and $3,700 in bus fare to Boulder City and Henderson. Per diem is a daily allowance that covers expenses such as lodging, meals and incidentals.

Records show that Cortez Masto held a similar retreat for her staff in the prior fiscal year.

Here is how the expenses break down for the senators, each of whom is paid $174,000 a year.

Cortez Masto

Authorization: $4.2 million

Expenditures: $4.02 million*

Net payroll expenses: $3.8 million

Number of staff: 76, including interns

Top salary: $181,300 for Chief of Staff Scott Fairchild

Travel and transportation: $113,900

Rent, communications and utilities: $95,600

Rosen

Authorization: $4.2 million

Expenditures: $4.09*

Net payroll expenses: $3.9 million

Number of staff, including interns: 68

Top salary: $188,800 for Chief of Staff Dara Cohen

Travel and transportation: $153,100

Rent, communications and utilities: $50,700

*Does not reflect expenses paid after the end of the fiscal year

