62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Investigations

Who makes $100K at CSN?

Federico Zaragoza, president of the College of Southern Nevada, poses for a portrait in the lib ...
Federico Zaragoza, president of the College of Southern Nevada, poses for a portrait in the library at the Charleston campus in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Federico Zaragoza, president of the College of Southern Nevada, poses for a portrait in the lib ...
Federico Zaragoza, president of the College of Southern Nevada, poses for a portrait in the library at the Charleston campus in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
CSN administrator Margo Martin during an interview in December 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Veg ...
CSN administrator Margo Martin during an interview in December 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Jara’s parting gesture: Raises for his cabinet
Massive hotel-casinos along the Las Vegas Strip are seen on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. (L.E. Baskow/ ...
What do CEOs make? Much more than their Las Vegas workers
Dr. Ikram U. Khan sits for a photo in his Las Vegas office Wednesday, July 24, 2002. (Christine ...
‘No-show job’?: Colleagues question well-connected doctor’s UMC contract
A building with Community Bank of Nevada signage is seen Oct. 11, 2010. Nevada financial regul ...
Las Vegas real estate market crash toppled plenty of banks
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 7, 2024 - 6:00 am
 

Nearly 11 percent of College of Southern Nevada employees earned $100,000 or more in pay in 2022, public records show.

A handful of CNS administrators made more than $200,000, excluding benefits such as contributions to the state pension system. However, the average pay for employees at the public community college – including part-time and temporary workers, and those who didn’t work the full year – was just $42,000, a data analysis shows.

For example, the college’s roughly 300 part-time instructors made on average $12,000 for the year, with one earning as little as $23 and another more than $58,000.

Here were the top earners in 2022, the most recent data available:

— Federico Zaragoza, president, pay $321,500, total compensation $374,600.

— Kerry Davis, dental faculty practice dentist, pay $232,700, total compensation $259,500.

— Mary Kaye Bailey, vice president finance and administration, pay $206,500, total compensation $246,600.

— Margo Martin, chief of accreditation and institutional effectiveness, pay $203,300, total compensation $242,800.

— Sonya Pearson, West Charleston campus vice president/provost, pay $200,300, total compensation $242,100.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com amd at 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on X.

MOST READ
1
Aces waive 3 players, sign 1 in latest roster moves
Aces waive 3 players, sign 1 in latest roster moves
2
Former Raiders head coach sells Henderson home for $4.8M
Former Raiders head coach sells Henderson home for $4.8M
3
Fans boo after Canelo Alvarez won’t commit to facing unbeaten star
Fans boo after Canelo Alvarez won’t commit to facing unbeaten star
4
Need a Real ID? Time is running out to get one in Nevada
Need a Real ID? Time is running out to get one in Nevada
5
How much could Trump hotel in Las Vegas sell for? It’s complicated
How much could Trump hotel in Las Vegas sell for? It’s complicated
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
SNWA workers collect nest egg upon retirement
By / RJ

Five employees at the Southern Nevada Water Authority and sister agency Las Vegas Valley Water District cashed out more than $100,000 in sick and vacation leave pay in 2022.

 
Who made about $1 million at UMC?
By / RJ

The top 10 highest paid employees at University Medical Center also were paid more than $350,000 in 2022, public records show.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Jara’s parting gesture: Raises for his cabinet
recommend 2
SNWA workers collect nest egg upon retirement
recommend 3
What do CEOs make? Much more than their Las Vegas workers
recommend 4
‘No-show job’?: Colleagues question well-connected doctor’s UMC contract
recommend 5
What are they hiding? Henderson wants to charge more for public records
recommend 6
Las Vegas real estate market crash toppled plenty of banks