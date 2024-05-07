Who makes $100K at CSN?

A handful of administrators earned $100,000 at College of Southern Nevada in 2022, but the average pay was less than half that.

Federico Zaragoza, president of the College of Southern Nevada, poses for a portrait in the library at the Charleston campus in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Federico Zaragoza, president of the College of Southern Nevada, poses for a portrait in the library at the Charleston campus in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nearly 11 percent of College of Southern Nevada employees earned $100,000 or more in pay in 2022, public records show.

A handful of CNS administrators made more than $200,000, excluding benefits such as contributions to the state pension system. However, the average pay for employees at the public community college – including part-time and temporary workers, and those who didn’t work the full year – was just $42,000, a data analysis shows.

For example, the college’s roughly 300 part-time instructors made on average $12,000 for the year, with one earning as little as $23 and another more than $58,000.

Here were the top earners in 2022, the most recent data available:

— Federico Zaragoza, president, pay $321,500, total compensation $374,600.

— Kerry Davis, dental faculty practice dentist, pay $232,700, total compensation $259,500.

— Mary Kaye Bailey, vice president finance and administration, pay $206,500, total compensation $246,600.

— Margo Martin, chief of accreditation and institutional effectiveness, pay $203,300, total compensation $242,800.

— Sonya Pearson, West Charleston campus vice president/provost, pay $200,300, total compensation $242,100.

