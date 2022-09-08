Workers: County official’s anger over humiliating stories was still festering

Jeff German reported alleged bullying and favoritism by Public Administrator Robert Telles. After his arrest, some workers said they have been fearful for months.

A sign at the office of outgoing Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles notifies visitors that the office is closed on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Assistant Public Administrator Rita Reid (Courtesy of Rita Reid)

As Las Vegas police closed in Wednesday on Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, his employees said they have long feared for their safety.

Officers arrested Telles, 45, on suspicion of killing Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, who had documented an alleged tumultuous and hostile work environment within the outgoing elected official’s office.

“It’s just more real now. It’s like a realization that we’ve been in the office with someone who hates us and is capable of this kind of violent crime,” said Aleisha Goodwin, an estate coordinator in Telles’ office. Goodwin had filed a confidential retaliation complaint with the Clark County Office of Diversity, German reported in May.

In his investigations, German talked to a half-dozen current and former employees who alleged months of bullying, emotional distress and favoritism by Telles.

“All along, there’s been a concern for safety for myself and others who were bold and brave enough to put their names out there in the articles,” Reid said.

Police searched Telles’ house on Wednesday morning, one day after releasing a photo of a red GMC Yukon Denali they believe was tied to the killing.

“When I saw that car, the hair on my arms just stood up,” said Goodwin, who recognized it as belonging to Telles. Review-Journal reporters saw Telles in his driveway Tuesday, standing next to an SUV matching that description.

Telles did not return requests for comment Wednesday.

Telles’ top deputy in the office, Rita Reid, said she thought his anger was still festering, especially after he potentially learned in early August there was a new round of records requests.

Reid said he was still complaining about German’s articles just days before the killing.

“You have not had truly bad bosses if you think I tortured you,” he wrote in an Aug. 28 text message that Reid shared with the Review-Journal. “You’ve ruined my life’s path and damaged the office.”

Reid, who ran in the office’s Democratic primary this summer and bested Telles, said employees interviewed by the Review-Journal were anxious about their well-being after the reporter’s killing.

The employees reported being on edge Wednesday morning but continued to come in to work. They said the building’s locks were changed, and a sign posted at the entrance Wednesday morning read, “This building is temporarily closed.”

County spokesman Erik Pappa declined to comment.

German, 69, was a storied newsman who spent more than 40 years uncovering a myriad of corruption and scandals in Las Vegas and told his co-workers he brushed off threats. Police said he was stabbed to death outside his northwest Las Vegas home on Friday morning.

“The guy investigated the mob and all kinds of things,” said one shocked former county employee who did not want to be named out of concern for his safety. “It’s just hard to imagine he gets done in by exposing operations in the smallest possible county office of government. That’s nuts.”

In a series of tweets this June, Telles called German a bully, said he was “obsessed” with him and accused the reporter of preparing “lying smear piece #4.”

When he was killed, German had an outstanding request for public government records involving Telles. He texted Goodwin Friday morning, hours before police say he was attacked.

In their exchanges, Goodwin alerted German that several employees were resigning.

“Thanks. I’ll be back at work on Thursday. That may be a story,” replied German, who was beginning a week-long vacation.

‘Justice for Jeff’

Telles previously denied his employees’ accusations against him and blamed a handful of disgruntled employees, “old-timers,” for making false claims against him and exaggerating the extent of his “inappropriate relationship” with Roberta Lee-Kennett, who also did not respond to requests for comment.

German documented members of warring office factions who said they had suffered emotional stress, which in some cases had impaired their physical health.

Employees said that they reached out to German out of desperation when the county refused to heed their complaints and felt some relief when their stories were told and Telles lost the election.

“The reality and the horrific nature of what’s happened has really come to a head,” Reid said. “And we just want justice for Jeff.”

