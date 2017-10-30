Overqualified? Nonsense! I’m just very qualified

Within 15 minutes the other day, I received two identical phone calls, each of them from a 60+-year-old who had been laid off, was unemployed for a while and had just gotten the same turndown from two different companies into which they had been referred. They should have been slam dunks to be hired.

In both cases, they’d held vice president positions but were now looking for director or manager positions for several reasons, not the least of which was that, at this stage of their careers, they were done climbing up the mountain. In fact, they were actually (and purposefully) coming down that mountain.

They just wanted to continue working and plying their considerable skills. In addition to being great managers, they would have been wonderful mentors to the up-and-comers who were still climbing. But no. They were rejected, and the turndown was not only untruthful, it’s also — in my humble opinion — the stupidest: “You’re overqualified.” Phooey!

There are two reasons I’m writing about this: We need to unpack this, and we need to formulate a strong response to that stupid line. Neither of these two candidates did this.

So first, let’s look this over and call it what it is. To be somewhat (but not totally) tactful, this “overqualified” thing is the output of the south end of a northbound bull. It’s not only stupid; it’s disingenuous.

Think about it. As a hiring manager, wouldn’t you want to hire the most qualified candidate in the whole universe for this job? Of course you would, and any other answer is, well, see above.

But it’s an easy way out for a hiring or humans research manager who might not be equipped to manage someone of your caliber in a subordinate role or can’t see the legitimacy of a senior worker truly wanting to work another five or more years at a level or two down the org chart or isn’t prepared to deal with the salary issue (where many seniors are more than willing to compromise) — or all of the above. In short, there’s nothing right about “overqualified.”

Now that we agree, then why does it keep happening? The answer is that we keep letting it happen by not responding properly enough, strongly enough or even at all. So maybe a lesson from this old salesman is in order at this point.

Early in my sales career, I learned that when buyers don’t buy my product, it’s because they have an objection to it. And there are two types of objections: an “open objection” (clearly and truthfully articulated) or a “hidden objection” (not what it appears to be or not what is stated).

One way or another, my challenge at that very moment was to find out what was really bothering the buyer, and, until I did, nothing would happen. But once I did, we could move forward. My job was to overcome the objection. And then, of course, make the sale.

Funny thing about this. Whether the expressed objection is truthful or disingenuous, and whether it’s easy to see through or a smokescreen, it’s really an opportunity to make the sale. It just has to be overcome. Same thing with how you handle an objection from the hiring manager.

But let me save you some time here. “Overqualified” is — using a word that developed in a 19th-century Dutch dialect and then became widely used in Victorian English — poppycock! (Note: I can get away with spelling that word, but not spelling out BS. They’re essentially the same.)

“Overqualified” is not an open objection, it’s hiding another one. So the way to overcome it is to bring it out into the open, dismiss it, and then discuss issues that matter — such as how much you bring to the table, how valuable you can be and then, of course, how eager you are to have this job, even at a lower income than you needed when you were still climbing.

The next time you hear you’re overqualified, stop everyone right there and tell them, “If I’m overqualified, that must mean I’m very qualified — which I am — and I’d like to talk about how much I can do for you.” And while you’ve got their attention, continue by getting other possible objections out of the way: “And if you’re thinking that my level on the organizational chart or earning my highest salary ever is an issue, it’s not.”

Now, objection overcome, you can close the sale.

Career coach and corporate adviser Eli Amdur has been authoring his weekly “Career Coach” column since 2003 and is the author of his acclaimed career advice book “It’s Not So Far From Here to There: The thinking person’s guide to well-managed career.” Adjunct professor of two graduate-level leadership courses at Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey, he is also active on the speaker circuit, delivering presentations on today’s critical employment and leadership issues. Visit his website atwww.amdurcoaching.com.