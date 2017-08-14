You need the help. They need a job.

Workforce Connections’ One-Stop Career Center is now open at the Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St. in Mesquite. The One-Stop Career Center helps to place eligible participants into employment and job training for free. All services are free and beneficial to both employers and

One exciting program that benefits both the worker and the employer is the Work Experience (WEX) program. Work experiences are temporary employment opportunities for individuals with barriers to employment. However, WEX’s are more common in programs serving out-of-school youth ages 16-24.

This program allows a participant to gain essential workplace skills and be paid with public funds through the Department of Labor authorized by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. This allows the employer to have great workers free-of-charge for a limited time.

Prior to a WEX placement, a participant is required attend a work readiness training to learn about the working world, develop the soft skills and work ethics needed to be successful in the workplace and secure long-term employment. WEX opportunities are aligned to expose a participant to his or her chosen career pathway prior to obtaining any certification through employment and training activities once the WEX is completed.

The experience is initiated through a work contract between a participant and a partner employer defining the roles and responsibilities for the employee and employer covering necessary insurances, worksite agreements, payroll services, performance appraisals and other employee/employer functions, as well identify any needed support services.

A participant may work up to 480 hours over a period of time and make on average $8.50 an hour. Partner employers are under no obligation to retain a WEX participant upon completion of the work activity, although, the are encouraged if an opportunity becomes available.

Interested job seekers or employers living in Mesquite can contact Stephanie Woolley, career coach, by phone at 702-345-5116 or email at stephaniewoolley@usw.salvationarmy.org.

For all other areas, contact Kenadie Cobbin Richardson at 702-636-4380.