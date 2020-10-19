10 best stores Halloween costumes on the cheap

Like most everything else in 2020, Halloween is going to be a lot different. The one thing that won’t change is dressing up in costume — a time-honored tradition that’s still safe even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Retailers have no shortage of affordable Halloween costumes both in-store and online, letting you shop in the manner you’re most comfortable. Here’s a look at 10 stores where you can find a costume that’s both fabulous and budget-friendly.

Target

Head to Target for one of the largest selections of cheap Halloween costumes for all ages (and pets). You’ll find everything from superhero costumes to group costumes at both your neighborhood Target location and on the retailer’s website.

Pick up a women’s flapper costume for $20.99 or Kids’ Red Dragon Halloween Costume Jumpsuit with Headpiece for $15. If you want contactless Halloween shopping, you can either purchase your costume online or choose the drive-up pickup option.

Target has also taken many measures to keep its stores safe during the pandemic, including requiring all employees and customers to wear masks, placing social distancing reminders throughout the store and sanitizing carts and baskets between uses.

Walmart

If you’re trying to save money, Walmart might be your best bet for cheap Halloween costumes, decor and candy. You’ll find dozens of adult costumes for less than $20 — and you can choose from a selection of classic, superhero, humorous or TV/movie character costumes.

An adult hot dog costume costs just $19.99 at Walmart, while a toddler Spiderman costume is available for only $15. You can buy your Halloween costume online, in-store or opt for curbside pickup.

If you choose to visit your local Walmart, you can feel secure in knowing the retailer is taking several steps to keep you safe amid the pandemic. All customers and employees are required to wear face coverings, social distancing measures are in place and carts are sprayed after each use.

Party City

You don’t have to wait for end-of-season Halloween costume sales at Party City. This chain already has an impressive selection of kids’ Halloween costumes priced at just $9.99. Some of the many options include a boys’ Dracula costume and a girls’ Buzzy Bee outfit. Party City also has plus-size costumes and baby costumes.

In addition to standard online shopping, Party City offers curbside pickup and same-day delivery to help you shop safely during the pandemic. Plenty of safety measures are also in place in-store, including requiring customers and employees to wear masks, frequent sanitizing and contactless mobile phone payments.

Costume SuperCenter

If you don’t have time to run to the store this year, shop online and take advantage of 20% off costumes priced at $20 or more and free shipping on orders $99+ with code “WISH” at Costume SuperCenter — for a limited time. This online retailer has a large inventory of costumes for adults, kids and pets.

Costume SuperCenter has listed items like the Stealth Ninja Kids Costume for just $18.99 and a Women’s Spartan Queen Costume for only $17.99. Take your pick of classic costumes, character costumes and sexy costumes to make this Halloween one to remember.

Costco

This year, make the most of your Costco membership to get some great deals on Halloween costumes for kids. Pick up a Fighter Pilot Child Costume for $32.99 or a Sparkly Mermaid Child Costume for $32.99. Costco also sells Halloween décor and treats.

You can shop online at Costco, but if you prefer to visit your local club, you’ll be happy to know that plenty of COVID-19 restrictions are in place, including a face-covering mandate and social distancing measures.

Spirit Halloween

You might see a Spirit Halloween store popping up in your neighborhood, but even if you don’t, you can still shop for hundreds of costumes on its website. Take advantage of coupon codes and seasonal sale items to get the biggest discounts on your order.

This store offers more options in deluxe costumes, so you don’t have to shop around for accessories for many Halloween outfits. Pick up the Adult Cow Union Suit for $39.99 or an Adult Cheetah Catsuit Costume for $39.99.

Spirit Halloween sells their extensive costume inventory online or you can visit your local store to browse in-person. If you choose the latter, several COVID-19 safety protocols are in place, including mandatory protective face coverings, capacity limits and social distancing floor markers.

Costume Express

If you’re looking for some great deals, shop the Halloween costume sale at Costume Express for last season’s items and some new markdowns. The online-only store also has a large selection of costumes and styles, including costumes from different decades, occupational costumes and steampunk costumes. Pick up a Superhero Girls: Harley Quinn Deluxe Child Costume for $29.99 or a Chucky Adult Costume for $39.99.

BuyCostumes.com

Another online retailer hosting a Halloween costume sale is BuyCostumes.com. You’ll find some unique costume themes and ensembles that can also work great for non-Halloween costume parties or events throughout the year.

Pick up the Adult Shark Bite Costume priced at just $31.99 or the girls’ Beautiful Unicorn Costume for only $35.99. If you’re going all in this year, you can also pick out wigs, shoes and makeup at this online outlet.

Halloween Express

Halloween Express offers a large selection of cheap Halloween costumes and accessories online and at local stores. However, the company website notes there will likely be fewer stores open than normal this year due to the pandemic.

You can pick up the Women’s Pixie Costume for $19.99 or the Adult Pirate Costume Kit for $25.79. Shop the sales and specials section for closeouts and deep discounts on costumes and accessories from past seasons.

Amazon

Chances are you already rely on Amazon for a good portion of your online shopping, and you can also count on the online retail giant for cheap Halloween costumes. Score a peanut butter and jelly couple’s costume for $27.99 or a baby pumpkin costume for $24.99. Of course, since it’s Amazon, you can also get just about anything else you can imagine for Halloween.

