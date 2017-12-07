20-foot Christmas castle lights up Henderson home — VIDEO

Juan and Maria Torres created a large castle light display in their front yard for the holidays.

For some, Christmas light decorations outside the home are just another fun tradition of the holiday season.

For others, they’re an all-out show.

Juan and Maria Torres decided to “go big” this year. Juan was never a big decorator for the holidays, only putting a wreath on the door.

But Maria is a Christmas fanatic. Juan decided to build her the “Christmas castle of her dreams” in front of their Henderson home.

Check out the video above to see the castle in all its glory.

If you want to see the castle in person, you can find it on 2718 Lochleven Way in Henderson.

