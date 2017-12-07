ad-fullscreen
Life

20-foot Christmas castle lights up Henderson home — VIDEO

By Elaine Wilson Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2017 - 6:53 pm
 

For some, Christmas light decorations outside the home are just another fun tradition of the holiday season.

For others, they’re an all-out show.

Juan and Maria Torres decided to “go big” this year. Juan was never a big decorator for the holidays, only putting a wreath on the door.

But Maria is a Christmas fanatic. Juan decided to build her the “Christmas castle of her dreams” in front of their Henderson home.

Check out the video above to see the castle in all its glory.

If you want to see the castle in person, you can find it on 2718 Lochleven Way in Henderson.

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Life Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like