4 gadgets to help make sure you drink enough water

Thursday is World Water Day, dedicated to focusing attention on the importance of water with a goal of ensuring everyone has safe access to it by 2030. If you’re trying to increase your own focus on water, here are a few things to help.

Hidrate Spark

Hidrate Spark

Sur la Table

Bed Bath & Beyond

d.stil

Thursday is World Water Day, dedicated to focusing attention on the importance of water with a goal of ensuring everyone has safe access to it by 2030. If you’re trying to increase your own focus on water, here are a few things to help.

It may look like fragile, slippery marble, but the S’well White Marble Water Bottle at Sur La Table actually is double-walled stainless steel, with an insulated design that eliminates condensation. The vacuum-sealed bottle can keep drinks cold for 24 hours or hot for 12, and is sized to fit an average cup holder. $35, Sur La Table stores or surlatable.com

The d.still World Water Day Straw Top bottle has a straw that tucks under the lid to keep it clean, and a large opening to enable you to infuse your water or clean the bottle quickly. And best of all, 100 percent of proceeds from sales of the bottle will be donated to water.org, an international nonprofit helping to bring people access to safe water and sanitation. $14.99, drinkdstil.com

Speaking of infusing: If you’d like to add the flavor of fruit or tea to your water but don’t want soggy stuff floating around, you may appreciate the Primula Flavor It Infuse Pitcher from Bed Bath &Beyond. Designed to fit most refrigerator doors, the acrylic pitcher has three interchangeable cores for brewing, infusing and chilling. $29.99, select Bed Bath &Beyond stores, bedbathbeyond.com

Need a little reminder now and then to ensure you’re drinking enough water? The Hidrate Spark 2.0 has a sensor that tracks your water consumption and flashing lights that remind you to drink or celebrate when your goal is reached. Its smartphone app helps personalize your goals, and it syncs with most popular brands of fitness trackers. $54.99, target.com

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.