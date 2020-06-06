73°F
Life

5 affordable, safe cacation ideas during coronavirus

By Jamie Cattanach The Penny Hoarder
June 6, 2020 - 5:44 am
 

Remember in the Before Times how you needed a vacation from schlepping to work, school and soccer practice?

Now you may feel like you need a vacation from the monotony of not doing those things.

With the slow lifting of quarantine restrictions and the ongoing threat of the virus, travel is likely to look very different this summer than it has in other years. But there are still ways to get away from it all while maintaining social distance.

Here are five ideas for safe and affordable vacations you can take during coronavirus.

Check out these thoughtful and thrifty ways to get a change of scenery while still social distancing.

1. Tent camping

The virus is less likely to spread outdoors, meaning camping is a natural option right now.

Although many campgrounds across America shut down during the first wave of restrictions, some are opening back up. That said, it’s still important to keep your distance from other parties. You’ll also want to take special precautions around communal campground facilities, such as restrooms, potable water spigots, and dump stations — which, it’s worth noting, may or may not be open.

Either way, bring lots of hand sanitizer!

2. Backpacking

If camping in a developed frontcountry campground is relatively safe, camping in the backwoods is even safer — though it does, of course, require more effort. You’ll need to strap everything you need to your back and hike into the wilderness until you find an appropriate campsite.

Backpacking is a skill, and one you probably shouldn’t try to tackle by yourself if you’ve never done it before. But it’s definitely an appropriate, socially distant option for those with enough know-how.

Keep in mind that some areas require you to get a permit for dispersed camping, so check with local authorities before you walk off into the wild.

3. Glamping

Like the idea of reconnecting with nature… but only to a certain extent? Want to keep four solid walls between you and the elements?

Many campgrounds offer cabin rentals, and you can also find them on peer-to-peer websites like Hipcamp and Glamping Hub. If you’re OK with a tent so long as it’s well outfitted, you could consider renting a glamping kit from a company like Life in Tents.

4. RV rental

If you’re hankering to take a road trip — but without the risk of walking into and out of hotel rooms, restaurants, and public restrooms — RVing allows you to bring your own accommodations along for the ride.

There are a wide variety of RV rental options to choose from. Nationwide franchises like Cruise America offer road-ready vehicles, but you could also use a peer-to-peer network like RVshare or Outdoorsy.

Of course, if you’re renting from a private party, you may want to contact them directly to ask about their cleaning protocols — and in any case, bring along some sanitary wipes.

5. Airbnb

Airbnb has long been a go-to resource for travelers looking for an alternative to hotels. During the pandemic, hosts are still offering a wide range of accommodation options, including the new Frontline Stays program geared toward doctors, nurses, and other COVID-19 responders.

Airbnb recently issued an extensive set of cleaning guidelines, informed by the CDC, to its hosts to help them combat the virus. The guidelines aren’t required for hosts, but guests will be able to see which hosts are following them in search results on the platform. The guidelines include allowing at least 24 hours between bookings and ventilating rooms, as well as specifics for cleaning procedures and what chemicals to use.

Jamie Cattanach’s work has been featured at Fodor’s, Yahoo, SELF, The Huffington Post, The Motley Fool and other outlets. Learn more at www.jamiecattanach.com.

This was originally published on The Penny Hoarder, a personal finance website that empowers millions of readers nationwide to make smart decisions with their money through actionable and inspirational advice, and resources about how to make, save and manage money.

