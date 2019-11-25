5 gifts to wow the kids (and yourself) for the holidays

Power Gardening Tool Set from Constructive Playthings, left, and RollPlay 24 V Ride-On Monster Truck (Photos provided)

You could blow the money on a new iPhone or concert tickets and tell the kids they need to do more chores to warrant a visit from Santa, or you could stop being a Grinch and spring for some of these presents.

For your little monster

Look, you filled your newborn’s baby bottle with Monster Energy drink in place of milk for a reason. Kyle’s 3 years old now, but he’s still a few months away from getting his first barbed-wire biceps tattoo. In the meantime, he can continue sculpting his guns and tool around in this bad boy RollPlay 24 V Ride-On Monster Truck to really get the testosterone a flowin’. Dude, just look at those shock absorbers! Perfect for rolling over the neighbor kid’s toy Prius. $349, academy.com

Weird and wonderful

Before unwrapping this amazing gift, we recommend outfitting your daughter with a helmet and elbow pads to cushion the impact when dad totally shoves her out of the way in order to play with “her” Christmas present. Seriously, how cool is this 2,287-piece “Stranger Things” The Upside Down Lego set based on the throwback Netflix hit? It’s two-sided, even, meaning you can flip between the real world and The Upside Down. Stop crying, sweetie, you can build Hooper’s police truck. Maybe. $199.99, lego.com

Now they’re cooking!

Definitely one of the most annoying things about having offspring is then being expected to cook for them, like, every day — this on top of having already given them the precious gift of life. Haven’t mom and dad done enough already? Well, at long last, kid-friendly cookbook “Good Housekeeping Kids Cook!,” targeted for ages 8-12, will enable them to stop with the free-loading and make their own meals, which then can be enjoyed by the whole family. Trusting your child around a stove top’s open flame is a 50/50 proposition at best, but … honey-lime ramen salad! $12.17, amazon.com

Daddy’s little helper

You had kids out of love, the selfless desire to ensure a fruitful future for humanity by raising children who will make the world a better place and … because you’re totally tired of mowing the grass, already. To this end, start getting your young’un prepared for forthcoming responsibilities now with the Power Gardening Tool Set from Constructive Playthings, which includes a play mower, trimmer, edger, leaf blower and more. No, it doesn’t come for free, but your Saturdays soon will be. $59.99, zulily.com

Park and save the planet

Might as well allow your kids to enjoy free parking here in Las Vegas while they can, right? Soon enough they’ll be paying for the “privilege” of parking at casinos across town, but for now, fill them with false hope in the name of fun with the Parking Garage from Green Toys. The set is made from 100 percent recycled plastic, so you’ll be helping to save the planet if not money on parking when junior hits driving age. $39.99, greentoys.com