78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Life

5 tips for home schooling on a budget

By Nicole Dow The Penny Hoarder
September 1, 2020 - 4:50 am
 

When Lorielle Hollaway stocked up on soda during a buy one, get one free sale, it wasn’t for an upcoming get-together or because her family enjoys the bubbly beverage.

In fact, the sodas weren’t for sipping at all. They were for science.

Hollaway used the carbonated drink to show her oldest daughters — Nadia and Ava, now 10 and 8 respectively — how dropping a Mentos candy into the soda accelerates the release of carbon dioxide and causes a foamy eruption.

The girls loved it.

“We did the soda thing lots of times,” Nadia said.

The messy experiment was part of a home-school lesson about volcanoes. At the time, Hollaway, a 30-year-old single mother from St. Petersburg, Florida, had been Home schooling for over three years.

“We went the home schooling route when Nadia was getting ready to go to kindergarten,” Hollaway said. “Then once we started, it just took off, and we haven’t stopped yet.”

Nadia is now in fifth grade, and Ava is in second grade. Hollaway also has a 21-month-old daughter, Joyce.

There was a little bit of trial and error in the first year of home schooling as Hollaway stressed over wanting to do everything right. But now, she’s hit her stride. And she’s found that home schooling doesn’t have to be expensive if you’re conscious about your spending.

“You could be like a kid in a candy store, trying to purchase, like, all the latest things that are trending for school and education,” Hollaway said.

Hollaway keeps things simple by prioritizing what’s essential for her kids’ education. Here’s what has worked for her family.

1. Find your tribe

When Hollaway first started out as a home-schooling mom, she joined Facebook groups for home-school parents. Her mother connected her to veteran home-school moms she knew. Hollaway even joined a home-school co-op — a group of families that cooperatively educate their kids.

Being in touch with other home-schooling families gave Hollaway a sense of support. It also provided her with ideas for how to educate her kids on her own.

She said the home-schooling moms she met were excited to share the learning materials that worked for their children.

“The only curriculum I’d purchase was probably a few math books,” Hollaway said. “Everything else was given to me.”

Hollaway recommends new home-school parents consider joining a co-op to get that valuable support. Every co-op is different, she said, and the cost to join will vary. Hollaway recalls paying about $100 per semester for her eldest daughter to attend co-op sessions once a week.

Hollaway said parents can also attend open houses hosted by co-ops, where they might be able to get free teaching materials through a curriculum swap.

Outside of home-school co-ops, Hollaway advises parents to tap into the skills and talents of friends and family.

“Use the people that you know,” she said.

Hollaway’s daughters learned penmanship from their great-grandmother, who is a retired teacher.

“[She] always had them writing,” she said.

2. Shop after the back-to-school rush

One of the benefits of home schooling is that you get to set your own schedule and aren’t tied to the constraints of the school calendar.

That means while other parents flock to stores at the end of summer to buy school supplies, home-schooling parents can wait until after the rush.

Hollaway buys supplies like crayons, markers and glue about a week or two after school starts, when those items are priced lower than they are during back-to-school sales.

She also advises parents to check out thrift stores for books and teaching materials. She’s found whole sets of curricula — some for math, some for science — at thrift stores.

3. Make the library your hangout

The library is a great resource for frugal families — especially home-schooling ones in search of free education materials. Hollaway and her girls live about a half-mile from one of the library branches in her city.

“The library is very helpful,” Hollaway said. “We used to go for story time and then just always get library books and sometimes DVDs.”

Many public libraries offer more free gems. You can take advantage of computer access and community programs hosted on-site. You can have your children spend time in the periodical section reading up on current events from newspapers and magazines. Your library may even let patrons check out unique items like museum passes, science tools and musical instruments.

4. Seek discounts for field trips

Home-schoolers don’t have to miss out on the fun of field trips just because they’re not part of a traditional school group.

“A great thing about home school is that there are home-school days at museums and cultural institutions,” Hollaway said.

Some places offer free admission a couple times per year specifically for home-schooling families. Others offer educator discounts that reduce the price of admission.

“You have to tell them that you’re Home schooling, and then you have to bring in your paperwork from the school district that says that [your child] is enrolled in home education to receive the discount,” Hollaway said.

She has taken her daughters on field trips to the Salvador Dali Museum and the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg, as well as the Florida Aquarium and Busch Gardens in Tampa.

“We love our home-school field trips,” she said.

5. Balance home schooling with work

Hollaway said the major financial challenge with home schooling isn’t purchasing books and supplies. It’s balancing home schooling with working to earn a living.

Hollaway, who generally home-schools during standard business hours, said she has to juggle when she works so that it fits into the girls’ schedules.

The first year she home-schooled, Hollaway worked nights as a janitor. She also worked as a nanny out of her home for two years.

Hollaway is a small-business owner. She’s the founder of Cultured Books, a pop-up children’s bookstore that specializes in books featuring children of color. The shop is open on Sunday afternoons from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and the rest of the week by appointment only. Hollaway’s daughters participate in the business by selling their art. Being at the bookstore helps them learn entrepreneurial skills, like how to price items for profit.

Hollaway said one of the benefits of Home schooling is that the parents are in charge of when schooling happens, so you can home-school even if you have to work during the day.

“You don’t have to quit your 9-to-5 job,” she said. “You can home-school when you get off work. Home school doesn’t just start in the morning and end in the afternoon.”

Nicole Dow is a senior writer at The Penny Hoarder.

This was originally published on The Penny Hoarder, a personal finance website that empowers millions of readers nationwide to make smart decisions with their money through actionable and inspirational advice, and resources about how to make, save and manage money.

MOST READ
1
Sisolak responds to video showing him taking in dinner, live entertainment
Sisolak responds to video showing him taking in dinner, live entertainment
2
Heavy traffic causes backup on I-15 at California-Nevada border
Heavy traffic causes backup on I-15 at California-Nevada border
3
Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas — VIDEO
Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas — VIDEO
4
Here’s what you need to know for when Nevada’s eviction moratorium lifts
Here’s what you need to know for when Nevada’s eviction moratorium lifts
5
Sisolak extends Nevada residential eviction moratorium
Sisolak extends Nevada residential eviction moratorium
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Las Vegas hip hop artist's new album cracks iTunes charts - Video
Jeff Thompson, who performs under the name "Ekoh," is a rising local indie rapper whose latest album “The De2our” debuted in the top 10 on the iTunes hip-hop charts. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wynn Las Vegas show ‘Le Reve’ closing for good - VIDEO
The cast and crew of “Le Reve” at Wynn Las Vegas have been told the show is closing permanently.
The Smith Center to remain closed this year - Video
The Smith Center's CEO Myron Martin talks about the indefinite closure amid the COVID-19 pandemic, how the community can help during this time and what they hope to accomplish before reopening again in the future. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marjorie Barrick Museum to reopen - Video
Alisha Kerlin, executive director of the Marjorie Barrick Museum, describes the exhibits “Kept to Myself” and “Excerpts” featured at the UNLV museum in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. The museum is to reopen on Aug. 17,2020 by appointment only. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'America's Got Talent' judge Simon Cowell has back surgery after electric bike accident - Video
Simon Cowell underwent surgery on Saturday to repair a broken back and was recovering at a hospital. He will miss the opening shows of "America's Got Talent," which begin this week. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RV of Las Vegas entertainers missing from their home - Video
RJ entertainment columnist John Katsilometes talks to longtime Las Vegas entertainers Joe and Jessica Trammel, who discovered Wednesday afternoon that their RV, trailer and belongings had been stolen. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Television shows could fuel Las Vegas tourism rebound - VIDEO
CBS reality dating competition series “Love Island" and ABC’s “Shark Tank” are set to film upcoming seasons in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Garth Brooks reschedules concert at Allegiant Stadium - Video
The country superstar made the announcement Wednesday morning that he has moved his Aug. 22 date at the stadium back to Feb. 27.
Bart Torres of ‘Highway Vibe’ memoriam
Vegas broadcaster Bart Torres of ‘Highway Vibe’ dies at 54. He was inducted into the Nevada Broadcasters Hall of Fame in September 2018. (Greg “Gonzo” Spillane/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Naya Rivera confirmed dead after body is found - Video
Naya Rivera, the "Glee" star, went missing during a boating trip with her 4-year-old son at Lake Piru in California last week. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 - Video
Kelly Preston, actress and wife of John Travolta, had been privately battling breast cancer for two years. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas bar workers frustrated, angry as restrictions return - VIDEO
In Southern Highlands, the Italian restaurant Spaghetty Western, while remaining open, had to shut down its bar. Bartender Scarlett Brock, who is still waiting to receive unemployment payments from the initial shutdown, calls the financial impact of being out of work again “a knock in the face.” (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'In the Dark' at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum - Video
Laurie Thomas, controller for the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, discusses the new exhibit, "In the Dark," in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Summertime Dole Whip Cocktails
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian has two new Dole Whip cocktails. The Golden Tiki, which offers a line of Dole Whip cocktails, is reopening Wednesday.
Lin-Manuel Miranda says 'Hamilton' criticism is 'fair game'
Lin-Manuel Miranda has responded to people claiming he presented an idealized version of the Founding Fathers. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Charlie Daniels, 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' singer, dead at 83 - Video
Charlie Daniels, the country music star, was struck by a hemorrhagic stroke in Hermitage, Tennessee. His death was confirmed on Monday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jennifer Romas takes her 'Sexxy The Show' to Dreamland Drive-In - Video
Jennifer Romas, producer, director, choreographer and star “Sexxy The Show" at Westgate took her show to Dreamland Drive-In at FreshWata Studios in Las Vegas. The show, which is currently dark at the Westgate, is a benefit for charities Golden Rainbow of Southern Nevada, The Actors Fund and Pawtastic Friends. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Wynn Las Vegas’ ‘re-imagined’ buffet - VIDEO
On June 18, The Buffet at Wynn reopened to customers with what the resort called “a re-imagined all-you-can-eat concept that combines the abundance of the traditional buffet with the benefits of a full-service restaurant.” (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jimmy Kimmel issues public apology for past blackface sketches - Video
On Tuesday, late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel took to Twitter to apologize for his blackface impression of NBA star Karl Malone. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kurt Cobain's MTV Unplugged guitar sold for record-breaking $6M - Video
The 1959 Martin D-18E, which was often out of tune, was expected to fetch between $1million and $2 million. The iconic guitar was sold during the online 'Music Icons' sale hosted by Julien's Auctions over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joel Schumacher, director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman films, dead at 80 - Video
Schumacher died in New York City after battling cancer for a year. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'We are not a monolith' - Video
Lance Smith, a multidisciplinary artist, talks about how black artists should be acknowledged for their work and not tokenized or only have their work connected to trauma. "Blackness, we are not a monolith, we deserve to live and create in a world that respects us as we are." (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amid protests and pandemic, black artists view works as means to empathy, healing - Video
Erica Vital-Lazare is an artist, writer, sometimes activist and professor at the College of Southern Nevada. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
PodKats! with Ross Mollison
On this edition of PodKats! Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes is joined by the founder of Spiegelworld and producer of Las Vegas Strip shows such as "Absinthe," and "Opium," Ross Mollison.
Paramount pulls 'Cops' series in wake of protests - Video
Paramount Network recently confirmed their decision to cancel the long-running reality show, "Cops." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Restaurants add COVID-19 surcharge - Video
Some Las Vegas Strip restaurants are adding a COVID-19 surcharge to their bills to help offset the additional costs of reopening. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hangs at Mayfair Supper Club as Bellagio reopens
Las Vegas Review-Journal man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes visits The Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio on the Strip in Las Vegas on the first night after reopening Thursday, June 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
THE LATEST
Hybrid fescue grass has a narrower blade and grows a little slower, which means it doesn't need ...
Summer heat in Vegas stressing plants
By Jack Bulavsky Special to Your Home

People who quarantined are spending their days looking out the window at their yards and they see a yard that does not look healthy. In reality, things are normal since this is how it is during a hot Las Vegas summer.

Roses do not need daily watering, even during the hottest days. (Bob Morris)
Roses only need water every other day in summer
By / RJ

Roses do not need daily watering, even during the hottest days. If the soil was prepared correctly at planting time and the soil surface covered in wood chips, they should get watered — at the most during the hottest times — every other day.

 
Nevada man’s COVID-19 reinfection said to be first confirmed case in US
By Michael Scott Davidson and Katelyn Newberg / RJ

A 25-year-old Washoe County man is the nation’s first COVID-19 patient proven to have been reinfected by the new coronavirus, according to the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory in Reno.