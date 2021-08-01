84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Life

5 ways to save on your children’s extracurriculars

By Nicole Dow The Penny Hoarder
August 1, 2021 - 4:37 am
 
Find ways to lower these additional costs whenever possible. Arrange a carpool with team member ...
Find ways to lower these additional costs whenever possible. Arrange a carpool with team members. Buy secondhand equipment and attire. Limit the family members who attend smaller performances throughout the year, and save up so everyone can attend the major show at the end of the season. (Getty Images)

Extracurricular activities are great for children. They help kids learn new things and perfect their skills. They provide opportunities to bond with peers and a constructive use of time. They look great on college and scholarship applications.

But all that enrichment comes at a cost. And these nonessential additions to the household budget can be expensive to keep up with — especially when you have multiple children with multiple interests.

Huntington Bank and Communities in Schools’ 2019 Backpack Index estimates extracurricular fees average about $150 for elementary students, $250 for middle school students and $350 for high school students. Of course, there are parents who spend much more.

If the cost of after-school activities concerns you, consider these ways to make them more affordable.

These money-saving tips will help you keep the kids happy without upsetting your finances.

1. Turn to government or nonprofit programs

Before signing your kids up for private music lessons or a traveling sports league, check to see if there are similar offerings located at or sponsored by your local:

School

Church

Library system

YMCA

Boys and Girls Club

Police Athletic League

Girl Scouts/Boy Scouts

United Way

Salvation Army

City or county parks and recreation department

Community college

2. Ask about discounts

Be thrifty and save where you can by asking the activity provider about discounts. Is there a trial period where your kid can take a class or two for free before signing up for the season? Can you get a discounted rate for being a returning participant, enrolling more than one child or recommending another family to sign up?

Some programs offer a reduced rate if you register before a certain date, if you sign up for a package of sessions or if you volunteer to coach. Others offer scholarships or set their prices on a sliding scale based on income. You might want to ask if the organization will allow you to set up a payment plan rather than requiring all the money upfront.

Pro tip: Check discount sites like Groupon or Living Social for current deals on activities.

3. Reduce the other costs of after-school activities

The cost to enroll your child in an activity is rarely the only expense you’ll encounter. Equipment, supplies, uniforms, fundraisers, travel and performance tickets can greatly increase your investment.

Find ways to lower these additional costs whenever possible. Arrange a carpool with team members. Buy secondhand equipment and attire. Limit the family members who attend smaller performances throughout the year, and save up so everyone can attend the major show at the end of the season.

4. DIY your extracurriculars

Your kid can get the benefits of participating in an activity without it being a formal program that you pay for. Consider your children’s interests and figure out how to pursue them on an individual scale.

If your kid is into music, hit up YouTube for free tutorials. There are tons of cooking blogs with detailed recipes for those who want to master baking. Your library may provide free access to software to learn a foreign language.

Tap into your network of family, friends and neighbors to expose your child to different pursuits. Commit to teaching their kids about a skill you’ve mastered in exchange. For example, your friend could teach your kids how to play the guitar while you give their kids cooking lessons.

It might be a bigger investment in time, but you can save a lot of money by creating your own means of developing your child’s interests.

5. Talk to your kids about making sacrifices

There may be times where you simply have to say no to your kid’s request to enroll in another extracurricular activity. If you don’t have the funds and you’d have to charge expenses on a credit card, you should reevaluate things.

Parents never want to put financial stress on their kids, but it’s okay to be up-front about the limitations of your budget. This might mean having your kids choose one sport to commit to rather than two, or asking if they prefer dance lessons over vacationing at the beach next summer.

If you have teenagers, get them to contribute to their extracurricular expenses with money from babysitting, mowing lawns or a part-time job. Depending on the activity, you can challenge your child to turn their hobby into an entrepreneurial pursuit — like selling handmade bracelets at local festivals or giving piano lessons to younger kids.

Not only will this help your teens afford the extracurriculars they want, you’ll also be teaching them a valuable lesson about personal finance that’ll hopefully carry on into adulthood.

Nicole Dow is a senior writer at The Penny Hoarder. She’s a parent who’s always looking for ways to save money.

This was originally published on The Penny Hoarder, a personal finance website that empowers millions of readers nationwide to make smart decisions with their money through actionable and inspirational advice, and resources about how to make, save and manage money.

MOST READ
1
Lance Burton closes Vegas curtain after selling mansion for $4M
Lance Burton closes Vegas curtain after selling mansion for $4M
2
Raiders’ running back retires early in training camp
Raiders’ running back retires early in training camp
3
5 arrested in Las Vegas, Florida in moving company fraud scheme
5 arrested in Las Vegas, Florida in moving company fraud scheme
4
Nevada’s oldest casino turns 90 on Sunday
Nevada’s oldest casino turns 90 on Sunday
5
Raiders’ first-round pick making all the right moves in camp
Raiders’ first-round pick making all the right moves in camp
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Entertain more easily by connecting your outdoor deck, pool or patio to the inside of your home ...
Pass-through windows merge indoor, outdoor spaces
By Brian Sodoma Special to Your Home

If you’re remodeling a home or having one built, you may be considering how your floorplan allows you to entertain. We all know kitchens tend to be gathering places for guests and families, and great rooms or open areas can be designed to accommodate a certain flow between spaces that works for visits with friends or family.

This opened almond was eaten by a ground squirrel. (Bob Morris)
Always check out rules governing pesticides use
By / RJ

It is important to follow all federal, state or local laws or ordinances pertaining to the use of a pesticide — whether it is used to kill weeds, insects, protect plants from diseases or terminate the life of a critter — and that any pesticide is used as a last resort.

Public opinion and basic math prove that the more jobs you have, the more stress comes into you ...
Tips for success, sanity while working two jobs
By Olivia Smith The Penny Hoarder

Recent data from the Census Bureau reveals that an estimated 7.8% of U.S. workers work more than one job, up from 6.8% in 1996.

Social distancing as well as face covering is recommended at the COVID-19 vaccination site in t ...
CDC study says vaccinated people carry same amount of COVID as unvaccinated
By Lindsey Tanner, Mike Stobbe and Philip Marcelo The Associated Press

Scientists who studied a big COVID-19 outbreak in Massachusetts concluded that vaccinated people who got so-called breakthrough infections carried about the same amount of the coronavirus as those who did not get the shots.

Cutting these 24 expenses will save more than $15k a year
Cutting these 24 expenses will save more than $15k a year
By John Csiszar GoBankingRates

The good news is that if you take a closer look at how you live, you’ll likely find many areas where you can trim expenses and give yourself an extra buffer.

President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal workers in the East ...
Biden orders tough vaccination rules for federal workers
By Alexandra Jaffe, Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar and Jonathan Lemire The Associated Press

Federal workers will be required to attest they’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus or else face mandatory masking, weekly testing, distancing and other new rules.