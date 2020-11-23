5 ways to send Christmas anywhere in the country

COVID-19 is upending all sorts of holiday traditions, and family gatherings may be chief among them.

(Getty Images)

COVID-19 is upending all sorts of holiday traditions.

Family gatherings might be chief among them as relatives you haven’t seen in a while could be put at risk — or could end up infecting everyone else.

If you can’t celebrate in person this year, here are some ways to send some holiday cheer, whether it’s across town or across the country:

O Christmas tree

Can’t get together to shop for Christmas trees? Don’t make them settle for something plastic. Hammacher Schlemmer will ship Fraser fir trees, freshly cut within a day, from a North Carolina tree farm. You can specify the height, from 4½ feet to 8½ feet, and thickness. $134.95-$229.95 including shipping, hammacher.com

The fruitcake dilemma

There are two schools of thought when it comes to having fruitcakes delivered: Buy them from Claxton, Georgia, or buy them from Corsicana, Texas. Actually there’s a third: Don’t buy them at all. But if you want to send one to a friend or loved one, both those towns lay claim to being the Fruitcake Capital of the World. Try the rectangular log variety from Claxton Fruit Cake (starting at $18.95, claxtonfruitcake.com) or the round variety from the Corsicana-based Collin Street Bakery (starting at $24.95, collinstreet.com)

He knows when you’ve been Zooming

With parents no doubt concerned about getting anywhere near strangers this Christmas, many Santas are moving online for virtual experiences. We recommend you shop around because prices and quality vary. If you need a place to start, JingleRing has an assortment of Santas available to accommodate your child’s ethnic, faith or language preference or special needs. Starting at $24.95, jinglering.com

Let it snow

You can send a little winter magic throughout Las Vegas with Snow Buddy, the local service that delivers two 35-pound boxes of snow ($60, plus delivery starting at $15; vegasiceman.com). If your loved one lives anywhere else in the U.S., there’s Ship Snow Yo’s 20- and 50-pound boxes of snow, delivered via overnight priority shipping. Prices vary throughout the season, shipsnowyo.com.

Good tidings they’ll bring

Depending on where your recipient lives, this one may not be easy. Or cheap. But you can arrange for professional Christmas carolers to visit and perform for them. Check rates and availability at gigsalad.com, thebash.com or thechristmascarolers.com.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.