55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Life

5 work-from-home jobs you can do right now

By Mark Shrayber Go Banking Rates
April 16, 2021 - 4:51 am
 
If you know your way around a bar, then there’s an online job for you. As a mixology instruct ...
If you know your way around a bar, then there’s an online job for you. As a mixology instructor, you’ll lead classes in how to make cocktails and serve them with flair. The only downside? No tips. (iStock)

The current pandemic has revealed one necessary truth about work: It doesn’t need to be done in an office. In fact, not having to commute and being able to work in your pajamas probably makes you even more productive.

Find out: 40 legit companies that will pay you to work from home

But what kind of jobs can one do at home? You may have thought that it was a lot of marketing and writing. Customer service, sure. Maybe IT or engineering. But no — according to FlexJobs, it turns out that there are a variety of specialized remote jobs that (were you qualified) you could be doing right now.

Your next job could be on this list.

Life coach

Do you have a bachelor’s degree and several years of life coaching experience? If so, you could be a corporate life coach who helps employees set goals, create action plans and unlock their full potential.

You might also be interested in jobs as a health coach or a behavioral coach — all from the comfort of your own home.

See: Handshakes and more office rules changed by COVID

Mixology and bartending instructor

If you know your way around a bar, then there’s an online job for you. As a mixology instructor, you’ll lead classes in how to make cocktails and serve them with flair. The only downside? No tips.

Don’t miss: 25 hot jobs that pay more than $100k a year

Festival coordinator

Just because you can’t go outside doesn’t mean festivals are over. Sundance must go on. Though you won’t get to visit Park City, Utah, next January, if you’re experienced in marketing and coordination, you can still be a part of the movie magic.

The festival coordinator will be the point person for all media questions, create timelines for advertising and track the marketing budget (among other things). Late nights are definitely a requirement.

Apply now: 38 companies hiring for remote jobs right now

Home stylist

It’s time to put your interior design skills to work. If you have experience pulling a room together and your home is the envy of all your friends, then you might want to consider applying for this job; which bills itself as an opportunity to help clients discover their style and turn houses (bland) into homes (warm, comforting, inviting).

Unless your client wants their home to be a fortress of solitude. Then that’s fine, too.

Read: Glassdoor just named the ‘best jobs in america’ — is yours on the list?

Prop styling photographer

Do you have a passion for photography? Would you like the objects in your home featured in an online publication? Do you have the creativity to take a brief like “How To Get Out Stains” and turn in photographs worthy of the Getty Museum? If so, then you might want to seek out this opportunity, which will see you turning household tasks into works of art.

More From GOBankingRates

Everything you need to know about taxes this year

What income level is considered middle class in your state?

The average retirement age in every state

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 unexpected work-from-home jobs you can do right now

MOST READ
1
Woman accused of stealing watches valued at $82K from men on Strip
Woman accused of stealing watches valued at $82K from men on Strip
2
New program offers down payment help for first-time homebuyers
New program offers down payment help for first-time homebuyers
3
Home for sale offers peek into one of Las Vegas’ exclusive neighborhoods
Home for sale offers peek into one of Las Vegas’ exclusive neighborhoods
4
Ann-Margret recalls ‘Wow!’ moment, Elvis in UNLV Hall of Fame event
Ann-Margret recalls ‘Wow!’ moment, Elvis in UNLV Hall of Fame event
5
What it may cost to ride Vegas Loop to local hot spots
What it may cost to ride Vegas Loop to local hot spots
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An old pair of woman's jeans converted into a handbag is an example of "upcycling." (Getty Images)
Upgrade your wardrobe without spending a dime
By Elizabeth Djinis The Penny Hoarder

Have you ever stared into the depths of your closet and thought: “I have absolutely nothing to wear?” Time to enter the world of upcycling.

Christopher Totaro, an agent with Warburg Realty, does not believe New York City real estate pr ...
Atypical 2021 makes best time to buy a home hard to figure
By Gabrielle Olya GoBankingRates

“Now is a great time because interest rates will likely find their way back up to pre-pandemic levels this year,” said Mihal Gartenberg, also an agent with Warburg Realty. “Buying now and locking in the low rates has a huge impact on buyers’ budgets.”

In a 2010 interview with Becky Quick on CNBC, Warren Buffett said the dumbest stock he ever bou ...
What you can learn from Warren Buffett’s 15 biggest money mistakes
By Laura Woods GoBankingRates

Warren Buffett is quite possibly the greatest investor of all time. For decades, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway — nicknamed the “Oracle of Omaha” — has shown his ability to read Wall Street like a book. He has a net worth of nearly $89 billion.