52 adorable dogs competing in Animal Foundation’s dog show — PHOTOS

The Animal Foundation is putting on the cutest show you’ve ever seen.
Over 50 of the shelter’s most-good boys and girls will strut their stuff and compete in the “Best in Show” fundraising event Sunday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
The dogs will compete in a variety of categories including small, medium, large, variety pack, puppies and special needs. Finalists will be determined by a judging panel of Las Vegas news personalities.
Only one pooch will be crowned “Best in Show,” but all the cuddly canine participants will be available for adoption following the event.
All proceeds will benefit lifesaving programs at The Animal Foundation.
