6 easy, cheap ways to fall in love with your house again

You’ve been living in your house for awhile now, and it’s starting to feel tired. Moving isn’t an option and neither is a major remodel, but you want to do something to refresh your space.

One of the best ways to change the look of a room, a new paint job really makes an impact. Whether your walls currently look shabby due to notable wear and tear or you’re just tired of the color, this is an easy way to give your space a makeover. (iStock)

Thankfully, there’s no shortage of upgrades you can do on a budget. Many might seem small, but they really make an impact.

Even if you don’t consider yourself particularly handy, you might be surprised at your ability to master these simple improvements. This makes updates a double win, as you’ll save money on labor and enjoy bragging rights for your craftsmanship. Plus, cheap and easy improvements typically don’t take long, so you can complete them in a matter of hours — or less. This makes it easy to transform your home into a brand new space you actually want to be in.

Ready to get started? Here’s a look at six simple home improvements that won’t break the bank.

Add a fresh coat of paint

One of the best ways to change the look of a room, a new paint job really makes an impact. Whether your walls currently look shabby due to notable wear and tear or you’re just tired of the color, this is an easy way to give your space a makeover.

The average cost to paint a bedroom yourself — including paint, brushes, sandpaper and tape — is $100-$200, according to Angi. At that price, you can go wild and paint several rooms, because why not?

Upgrade doorknobs

They’re often overlooked, but doorknobs have a highly visible — and important — presence in your home. If yours are outdated or don’t function properly, they can be both unsightly and maddening.

Switching them out might not have even occurred to you, but it’s actually very affordable. A six-pack of doorknobs starts at $49.97 at Home Depot.

So go ahead, swap those dated gold knobs for modern silver handles or finally replace that bathroom door handle with one that actually locks.

Replace standard wall plates

There’s nothing wrong with the plain white wall plates surrounding your light switches and electric outlets. However, they add nothing to the design element of your home.

Change this by swapping boring wall plates for those that match the décor of your rooms. Each plate takes mere minutes to replace, while seriously classing up your space.

There’s no shortage of affordable wall plates to choose from. For example, you can get an Amerelle brand antique nickel steel wall plate for $3.38 or a Monarch Abode brand copper hand hammered wall plate for $8.73 at Home Depot.

Recaulk the shower

No matter how hard you clean your shower, it always looks grimy. Chances are, this is at least in part due to old caulk that’s cracked or moldy.

Fixing this problem is almost definitely a lot cheaper and easier than you realize. You can get a tube of caulk for $4.78, a caulk gun for $1.87 and a plastic putty knife for $0.98 at Lowe’s.

Prepare to be amazed at how fresh your shower looks after being recaulked. This is an incredibly cost-effective way to breathe fresh life into old tile and make your entire bathroom look more inviting.

Add a kitchen backsplash

Give your kitchen a makeover by adding a backsplash. Covering plain walls with a chic design will instantly make it feel like a different — i.e., more stylish — room.

If you’re handy, you can install a tile backsplash on your own. Plan to spend around $300 for tools and materials, according to HomeAdvisor.

However, you’re not out of luck if you consider adding a tile backsplash above your skill level. Instead, you can opt for a peel-and-stick version that’s much easier to install — and even cheaper. For example, you can get 10 sheets of white subway tile that covers 12 square feet for $42.50 at Home Depot.

Clean your deck

You enjoy spending time outdoors, but your stained and discolored deck has lost its appeal. Thankfully, a good power or pressure wash can make it look like new.

Power washing heats the water and can be more effective at removing mold and mildew. However, fragile wood can deteriorate under these conditions, making pressure washing — which doesn’t use heated water — a better choice.

The average cost to have a professional power wash a 500-square-foot deck is $180-$220, according to Homewyse. Slighty cheaper, Fixr estimates hiring a professional to pressure wash a deck of the same size will cost approximately $145.

If you feel equipped to handle this task on your own, you can also rent a power or pressure washer from a big box store for approximately $50 per day, according to Angi.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 easy (and cheap) ways to fall in love with your house again