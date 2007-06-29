A New Frustration

1884894

Remember Rubik’s Cube, that annoying but popular puzzle — almost 300 million units have sold worldwide since its introduction in 1980 — that required you to line up colors on each side of a plastic cube?

Well, if the failure of never having conquered that blasted thing still stings, there’s now an opportunity for vindication: Rubik’s Revolution, an electronic version of the classic Cube gussied up for a new century.

Instead of just one puzzle, Rubik’s Revolution offers six fast-placed electronic games, all of which include light, sound and voice effects. Unlike the original Cube, Rubik’s Revolution can be used for solo and multiplayer gaming, while multiple skill levels ensure there’ll always be a new, probably infuriating challenge at hand.

Rubik’s Revolution is for ages 5 and up and sells for $19.99 at Toys R Us. For more information, visit the Rubik’s Revolution Web site (www.rubiksrevolution.com).

Story by John Przybys. What’s New is a weekly column about new products on the market.