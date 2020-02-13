54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Life

A peek inside new Las Vegas wedding chapel

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 12, 2020 - 5:03 pm
 
Updated February 13, 2020 - 10:30 am

Serena Anderson and Coral Newberry face each other in the cozy main chapel of the Chapels at the Pawn and declare their feelings for one another.

About how important they are to each other. Their excitement about finding kindred spirits. How they look forward to sharing more experiences together.

The Rev. Scott Polek looks on, smiling, and offers a benediction at the conclusion of the short but surprisingly moving ceremony: That Anderson and Newberry “may ever remain besties for life.”

Because why should married people have all the fun?

The “Besties for Life” ceremony is just one of the ways in which the chapel, and owner Polek, celebrate relationships of all kinds. Polek and his staff preside over wedding and marriage vow renewal ceremonies, as well as “friendship ceremonies” that also include “Brother from Another Mother” for guys and an “I Love You” version for couples who are dating or involved but choose not to marry.

For those seeking a real twist on standard wedding chapel offerings, Polek also can organize cannabis-themed weddings and receptions, weddings on the set of “Pawn Stars” and just about any permutation of wedding or wedding celebration a customer may desire.

“We’ll do anything for people,” Polek says. “If people want to ride in on a pink horse, let me see if I can find a pink horse.”

Polek opened the chapel on Oct. 31 at Pawn Plaza, right across the parking lot from Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, home of the hit TV reality show “Pawn Stars.” Friday will mark Polek’s first Valentine’s Day there, and while he expects it to be busy, not even a crush of prospective newlyweds or already-besties will be likely to mar the chapel’s friendly, sincere vibe.

Polek’s resume includes 15 years working for psychic mediums from around the world. But when his mother died six years ago, “I needed to change direction,” he says.

When a friend asked Polek to officiate a marriage ceremony, it hit home. ”I became a reverend,” he says, and decided “this is what I needed to be doing.”

“To me this work is a passion. No two days are ever the same.”

On a recent afternoon, Polek and his staff officiated two vow renewals and a besties ceremony. He also greeted a few passers-by who discovered the chapel during a visit to the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop. Count among them Aristide and Corinne Justeau from France, who saw the chapel on Sunday and arranged to return Monday to renew their vows.

They’ve been married for 29 years. During the ceremony, the Rev. Diana Moran tells the couple that “we’re here to renew a promise” and has them adorn each other with the rings they’ve worn for nearly three decades.

After the ceremony, as Polek reaches over to hug Corinne, Aristide interjects. “Be careful, that’s my wife,” he says in mock indignation.

Also stopping in to renew their vows were Rose and Dave Mallory from Okeana, Ohio. They’ve been together 43 years and stopped in after the guide on their tour bus asked if anybody wanted to get married.

Rose even was wearing a ring they had purchased during their Las Vegas visit. So it’s sort of a wedding ring, then?

“Whatever you want it to be,” Dave answers.

During Anderson’s and Newberry’s ceremony — which included music by violinist Adrianna Thurber, whose regular gigs include playing in Rod Stewart’s band — the friends of two years talked about how they met and what they mean to each other.

Polek says he created the friendship ceremonies when a group of sorority sisters “walked in one day (asking), ‘What can we do? We don’t want to get married.’ I said, ‘You’re best friends. Let’s have a ceremony.’ So I developed a ceremony for people that is not legally binding.”

They often turn into as much therapy sessions as friendship ceremonies, “because you introduce it, and then the people … say why they’re best friends and let their emotions out,” Polek adds. “These girls, it was 45 minutes and they were crying and hugging. It was wonderful.”

Contact John Przybys at jprzybys@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0280. Follow @JJPrzybys on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Making banana cream pie at Cut in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Nicole Earl, pastry chef at Cut at the Palazzo in Las Vegas, makes an updated banana cream pie by layering banana ice cream, custard and compote with house-made Cool Whip, vanilla wafers and 24-karat gold leaf in a milk chocolate sphere and drizzling it with warm banana-caramel sauce so it devolves into petals. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Chile Colorado at Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas
Javier Chavez, chef/owner of Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas, makes Chile Colorado by braising pork belly with three kinds of peppers and serving it atop stewed black beans with crema and pickled jalapeño, carrots and onions, with flour tortillas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Black Tap introduces its vegan CrazyShake - VIDEO
Black Tap at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip has a new CrazyShake that's vegan -- The Black ’N White CakeShake. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guy Fieri reflects on the Las Vegas dining scene
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri talks about the Las Vegas food scene while in town celebrating his 52nd birthday. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Familiar faces among Circa culinary lineup
Derek Stevens and chefs Barry Dakake and Dan Coughlin talk about some of the new restaurants for Stevens' Circa resort project. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the Ausser Rand und Band (Over the Top) bloody mary at the Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas
The Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas serves the Ausser Rand und Band bloody mary with Hofbrau Dunkel, vodka, bloody mary mix, a Tajin rim and a soft pretzel, slider, bacon, sausage and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Custom Pizza Truck is a 'kitchen on wheels' - VIDEO
Custom Pizza Truck serves pizzas in a one of a kind food truck that traveled to Poland and back. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Squidhat Records comes to an end - VIDEO
Founder Allan Carter explains decision to shutter the Las Vegas label. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kaiseki Yuzu relocates to Chinatown - VIDEO
Kaiseki Yuzu restaurant celebrated its move from Henderson to Chinatown at 3900 Spring Mountain Road on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Panic! at the Disco frontman opens studio for kids - VIDEO
Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie launches Notes for Notes at a Henderson Boys & Girls Club. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A sneak peek at the new Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas’ Chinatown is an Instagram dream come true with original art, an arch of skulls and one of roses. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegan menu unveiled on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Truth & Tonic, one of the two dining spots within The Venetian’s Canyon Ranch Spa + Fitness, rolled out its new plant-based menu on Friday. Executive chef Pete Ghione talks about the menu. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making lobster and avocado flatbread at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Josh Grimes, chef de cuisine at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, created a lobster and avocado flatbread that also has avocado-creme fraiche spread, yellow tomatoes, red onion and Hearts On Fire microgreens. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Riding the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride at Disneyland
What it's like to ride the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Main St. Provisions is coming to the Arts District - VIDEO
Kim Owens talks about her new Arts District restaurant, Main Street Provisions, which is under construction. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Artist Wayne Littlejohn on “Spin Baby” - VIDEO
Wayne Littlejohn’s sculpture celebrates Las Vegas entertainers. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiësto headlines CES 2020 closing party at Hakkasan Nightclub - VIDEO
Tiesto performs for CES conventioneers and clubgoers during the DreamlandXR Closing Night Party at Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip in the early hours of Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Locals cheer on James Holzhauer at 'Jeopardy!' watch party - VIDEO
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But James Holzhauer would have a better chance at winning “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament if Ken Jennings would stop copying his aggressive betting strategy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Drake's first show of 2020 at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Drake performs at the indoor/outdoor XS and Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ceremony held for Elvis artist Trent Carlini - VIDEO
A ceremony was held for Elvis impersonator Trent Carlini on Wednesday night at The Space in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Small appliances unveiled in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The small appliances on show at Sands Expo at CES 2020 in Las Vegas include a Keurig cocktail maker, autonomous cooking system, nitrogen coffee ampules and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Impossible Foods debuts Impossible Pork in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Before a packed press conference at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Impossible Foods executives introduced Impossible Pork, its newest product. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Gaga joins her band leader at his after-hours show - VIDEO
After finishing her “Jazz + Piano” show at Park Theater, Lady Gaga joined her band leader Brian Newman for a rousing version of "Fly Me to the Moon" during his show at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip after midnight on New Year's Day, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Brian Newman rings in 2020 at NoMad at Park MGM - VIDEO
Brian Newman, bandleader for Lady Gaga, performs at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Fireworks on the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip to celebrate the new year of 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hits Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve - VIDEO
Man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes covers entertainment on the Strip on New Year's Eve Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Mayfair Supper Club overlooking Bellagio fountains. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
RJ LIVE from Drai's nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Aaron Drawhorn live from Drai's nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip across from the Bellagio fountains on New Year's Eve.
Ayesha Curry and Michael Mina talk about opening International Smoke
Ayesha Curry and Michael Mina, partners in International Smoke, admit things don't always admit things don’t always work the first time. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Unravel the story of House of Eternal Return at Meow Wolf - VIDEO
New Mexico art collective Meow Wolf created the House of Eternal Return in 2016. The group is opening an original immersive experience in Las Vegas next year. (Meow Wolf)
Story behind Spago’s two-pound truffle - VIDEO
Spago chef Mark Andelbradt shares the story of a truffle hunter who found the truffle. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
If you have blown through some or all of your retirement savings, there's almost always a chanc ...
Burned through your retirement savings? Here’s how to bounce back
By Joel Anderson GoBankingRates

The good news is that your lack of savings isn’t the end of the world. You might be disadvantaged in terms of time — an important asset in saving for your golden years — but there are steps you can take now to prepare for a happy, prosperous retirement.

To live your best life as captain of your own ship, you’ve got to commit to making the right ...
11 financial tips for the single person
By Nicole Dow The Penny Hoarder

To live your best life as captain of your own ship, you’ve got to commit to making the right choices. Here are 11 financial tips for singles to heed.

You know what they say about opinions, don’t you? Well, since “everybody’s got one,” wh ...
5 ways to get paid to be a test subject
By Leah Thayer The Penny Hoarder

From market research to medical tests, being a test subject offers an opportunity for people young and old to fatten up their wallets with cash, checks and gift cards

If flowers are on your list of Valentine’s Day gift ideas, keep in mind they aren’t cheap. ...
Ways to save cash on Valentine’s Day flowers
By Lia Sestric GoBankingRates

Thirty-five percent of Valentine’s Day shoppers are expected to buy flowers for the big day, Feb. 14.