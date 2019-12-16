Add some holiday pizzazz with these Las Vegas Christmas ornaments

The holidays are here, but you can still show your love for the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas.

The holidays are here, but you can still show your love for the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas. Check out the ornaments below to bring some bling to your Christmas tree.

Though they’re not native to Sin City (or even North America), no bird is more closely associated with Las Vegas than the flamingo thanks to the casino and thoroughfare by the same name. When you’re done snapping pictures of the bizarre birds in the wildlife habitat at Flamingo, why stop there? Your Christmas tree can be pretty in pink with this pair of ceramic flamingos. They’re wearing little Santa hats to commemorate the occasion. $12.88, amazon.com

Maybe subtle is more your vibe rather than the vibrant colors and in-your-face glitz of the Strip. Consider this simple snowman, made of brass with a silver tone. His body may be hollow but he’s got a charming heart to make up for it. A hanging, studded charm features a pair of dice, a martini and the words “Las Vegas,” providing just enough Vegas pizzazz to suit your holiday style. $13.99, amazon.com

No need to leave your decoration decisions up to chance. This hand-crafted glass ornament comes in a decorative gift box to match the “old world” aesthetic. The wheel conjures images of late nights of overpriced drinks and lost cash without breaking the bank. The glittery, hand-painted wheel will fit nicely on any tree. $10.00, amazon.com

Unless you’re George Michael, the holidays are a wonderful time to give your heart to another. If you’re one of the many couples who tie the knot in Las Vegas, you might want to tie this ceramic heart to your tree. This 3-inch diameter heart will serve as a yearly reminder of your special day, possibly officiated by a man in an Elvis costume. $10.86, amazon.com

