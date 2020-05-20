56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Life

Adjust your budget to coronavirus new normal and save more

By Nicole Dow The Penny Hoarder
May 20, 2020 - 5:00 am
 

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we spend and save. That’s why, two months and counting into this new normal, it’s important to re-evaluate the way we’re managing our money.

If you’re working with the same budget from your pre-pandemic days, it’s time to make some adjustments. After all, budgets should not be treated as static systems. They should evolve to fit with your household’s changing needs and desires.

If you haven’t updated your money management system lately, here are four ways to adjust your budget in response to COVID-19.

1. Stick with temporary savings strategies

Business closures and stay-at-home orders have forced us to embrace frugal living practices by default. We tried doing our own hair instead of going to salons. We recreated dishes from our favorite restaurants at home. We realized we could catch up with friends without spending money on pricey drinks.

Check your bank statements and dig through receipts from the last couple of months. Total up your spending in different budget categories, and compare that to what you used to spend in a typical month.

Note where you were able to save money, and consider adopting those temporary changes for the long term. That doesn’t mean you have to act like you’re under quarantine forever. But now that you know you can live without some things, perhaps you’ll spend a bit less.

2. Reduce your extra spending

Don’t feel bad if you’ve actually been spending more money in quarantine. When we’re in crisis mode, it can be tough to focus on fiscal responsibility. And sometimes our increased spending is out of necessity.

C & R Research conducted a study on grocery spending and found people are spending about $25 more each week at grocery stores compared to pre-pandemic days. One logical reason is that people are likely cooking at home more — and thus saving on restaurant meals — but shoppers have also experienced price gouging and are inclined to buy more groceries to stock up.

Now that we’ve had several weeks to adjust to this pandemic, it’s time to be more mindful about where you’ve been overspending. Could you switch to a discount grocer instead of your go-to grocery store? Could you lump your online shopping together to save on delivery fees rather than spread orders throughout the month?

3. Reassess your debt repayment plan

Many mortgage lenders, student loan companies and other creditors have let customers alter their payment plans in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Though the relief was meant to be temporary, you need to consider the effects these alternate payment plans will have on your budget now and in the future.

If you deferred payments only to owe a lump sum later, you need to be saving money for that bill. If you agreed to higher payments in the future rather than owing a lump sum, your new budget will need to support that amount. That’s also true if you’ve accumulated additional debt to make ends meet during the pandemic.

4. Prioritize your emergency savings

Before COVID-19 concerns, you may have felt having $1,000 in a savings account was enough. But now, many of us are realizing how inadequate our emergency funds really are — and also how extremely vital they can be.

Building an emergency fund is no quick and easy task. It takes time and discipline to store up enough money to help you weather a situation like being unemployed for months.

When saving for emergencies, the first thing to do is to have a numeric goal in mind. Do you feel confident having three months worth of expenses in your emergency fund, or do you prefer to have more in case you aren’t able to replace your income quickly?

Pro tip

Many personal finance experts recommend having at least three to six months worth of essential living expenses in an emergency fund.

Subtract your typical monthly expenses from your monthly salary to see how much you’re able to save each month. Divide your emergency savings goal by the amount of money you’re able to put aside each month to figure out how many months it’ll take to reach your goal. Automate your savings so money goes into your emergency fund before you have the chance to spend it.

It’s essential to not to dip into your emergency savings unless it’s really vital. It’ll take patience to reach your savings goal, but If you can find ways to make more money or cut down on your expenses, you’ll get there even faster.

Feeling overwhelmed? Create a budget that works for you with our budgeting bootcamp!

Nicole Dow is a senior writer at The Penny Hoarder.

This was originally published on The Penny Hoarder, a personal finance website that empowers millions of readers nationwide to make smart decisions with their money through actionable and inspirational advice, and resources about how to make, save and manage money.

MOST READ
1
MGM to reopen first US properties Monday
MGM to reopen first US properties Monday
2
Las Vegas Strip casinos will miss Memorial Day crowds this year
Las Vegas Strip casinos will miss Memorial Day crowds this year
3
Laughlin’s iconic Colorado Belle to stay closed indefinitely; 400 to lose jobs
Laughlin’s iconic Colorado Belle to stay closed indefinitely; 400 to lose jobs
4
‘Twilight’ actor Boyce, girlfriend found dead in Las Vegas
‘Twilight’ actor Boyce, girlfriend found dead in Las Vegas
5
Clark County sees 73 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths as testing surges
Clark County sees 73 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths as testing surges
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Buffets won’t reopen soon, but they may return eventually - VIDEO
In a Tuesday earnings call, Frank Fertitta III, CEO of Station Casinos parent company Red Rock Resorts, said buffets won’t be among the amenities included in the early stages of the resorts’ reopenings. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'Hamilton' to debut on Disney+ in July - Video
The film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s popular musical was originally set for theatrical release in October. The musical’s director, Tommy Kail, shot three live performances featuring the original Broadway cast. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Little Richard dead at 87 - VIDEO
Little Richard, the pioneer and rock 'n' roll originator, died on Saturday, May 9. His son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the news but the cause of death is unknown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jerry Stiller, actor and comedian, dies at 92 - VIDEO
Jerry Stiller's son, actor and director Ben Stiller, announced his father's death via Twitter. Jerry Stiller became widely known with a recurring role on "Seinfeld" as Frank Costanza, George's hot-headed father. He also starred on "King of Queens." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wolfgang Puck's Players Locker opens in Downtown Summerlin along with others - VIDEO
Under the governor's orders a few restaurants were able to open their dining rooms in Downtown Summerlin Saturday, May 9. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nicolas Cage to portray Joe Exotic in ‘Tiger King’ TV adaption - VIDEO
Nicolas Cage is headed to television to take on the role of Joe Exotic, the iconic character from the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Quarantined! 'The Ghost Adventures' miniseries by Zak Bagans - VIDEO
The four-part miniseries “Ghost Adventures: Quarantine” by Zak Bagans will debut in June on the Travel Channel. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 facts about Cinco de Mayo - VIDEO
The holiday celebrates the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Mexico began the holiday in 1862, but does not recognize it nationally anymore. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kristin Cavallari has already filed for divorce - VIDEO
Kristin Cavallari, the "Very Cavallari" star, announced she and her husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, have separated after seven years of marriage and 10 years together. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brad Pitt portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘Saturday Night Live’ - VIDEO
"Saturday Night Live’ aired their second socially distanced episode of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 25. The episode’s cold open featured actor Brad Pitt portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' star, dies at 81 - VIDEO
Actor Brian Dennehy died Wednesday in New Haven, Connecticut. Dennehy's acting career spanned more than four decades, working in television, film and theater. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman 'Guys and Dolls' virtual performance
Bishop Gorman's virtual opening of "Guys and Dolls." (Bishop Gorman High School)
John Prine, country-folk singer, dies at 73 - VIDEO
John Prine died due to complications caused by COVID-19 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee on April 7. The singer-songwriter is counted as one the favorite artists by the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
The furloughs come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted all U.S. commercial casinos to temporarily shut their doors.
Bill Withers, soul legend and 'Lean on Me' singer, dead at 81 - VIDEO
Bill Withers' family said he died of heart complications on Monday in Los Angeles. Withers was a three-time Grammy winner. His other major hits include “Ain’t No Sunshine" and “Lovely Day.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas KatsWalk: From the Mandalay Bay to Excalibur - VIDEO
Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes walks and talks along the Las Vegas Strip, from Mandalay Bay to Excalibur. (John Katsilometes and Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Make Ivan Grant's Quarantini - VIDEO
Ivan Grant, a flair bartender at Long Bar at The D Las Vegas, makes his Quarantini. (Ivan Grant)
Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus - VIDEO
According to Variety, 52-year-old frontman and songwriter Adam Schlesinger has died, following a short battle with the respiratory illness, coronavirus. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
KATS WALK: A walking tour on south Las Vegas Strip – VIDEO
RJ columnist John Katsiometes takes a walking tour of the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. (John Katsiometes and Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiger King character has Las Vegas connection - VIDEO
Entertainment reporter John Katsilometes talks about the popular "Tiger King" and Jeff Lowe, a central figure in the Netflix documentary phenomenon who wanted to do business with the last Las Vegas Strip entertainer to use wild tigers in his act. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coranavirus victim Howard Berman playing the harmonica in April 2014 - VIDEO
Howard Berman, 66, playing the harmonica at a jam session in April 2014. Berman, who was active in the Las Vegas music community, died on March 24, 2020, from COVID-19. (Diana Andriola)
Boarded-up businesses in the Arts District add some color - VIDEO
Businesses in the Arts District have commissioned local artists to paint murals on the boards covering their doors and windows. When the boards are removed, they will be auctioned off to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus shutdowns. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sold-out Electric Daisy Carnival still scheduled for May - VIDEO
In a post on his social media platforms, festival founder Pasquale Rotella confirmed that EDC remains scheduled for May 15-17 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway despite coronavirus concerns that have sideline scads of other live music events. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
City of Las Vegas responds to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup
Alcohol is now allowed in curbside meal pickups in Las Vegas. The city of Las Vegas has responded to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup service to include alcohol in those meals. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Gaga delays new album release - VIDEO
The pop star was planning to drop her sixth LP, "Chromatica," on April 10, but she's made the "tough decision" to push back the launch following the coronavirus outbreak. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ways to keep yourself from going crazy at home during coronavirus - VIDEO
Take art classes with your kids. Install a bidet. Practice yoga. Buy houseplants. Catch up your streaming queue. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas nightclub giant Hakkasan Group lays off 1,600 - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Strip’s leading nightlife company has let go of nearly its entire workforce, leaving about 1,600 staffers suddenly unemployed, due to the shutdowns during the coronavirus crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Disneyland closes in response to coronavirus - VIDEO
Walt Disney Company announced the closure of its Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on Thursday afternoon. Known as the "happiest place on earth," Disneyland has closed its doors only three other times in 65 years. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus fears - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its Las Vegas buffets, effective Sunday amid growing coronavirus fears. (Al Mancini and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morimoto tackles Italian cooking at Eataly Las Vegas
Masaharu Morimoto showed off his skills in a slightly different context Thursday night, when he dropped by Manzo in Eataly to launch the Italian restaurant’s new Guest Chef series. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More