Adults, children scoop up fun at Springs Preserve ice cream festival — PHOTOS

Nadine Davis remembered how quickly the annual ice cream festival at Springs Preserve sold out last year. She’d seen kids crying at the main entrance because the preserve was too full.
So she prepared.
“I bought my tickets in advance this year,” said Davis, an Anthony Saville Middle School teacher who came to the festival with her husband and grandchildren.
May 20 marked the eighth time the preserve held the festival. Activities included an ice cream eating contest, games, face painting and musical performances at the amphitheater.
Volunteers scooped gallons of vanilla, strawberry, chocolate and butter pecan ice cream from Smith’s Food and Drug Stores for hundreds of visitors. Adults paid $10 for tickets; admission for children 12 and younger was $8.
