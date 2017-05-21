Adults, children scoop up fun at Springs Preserve ice cream festival — PHOTOS

From left, Adrian Adame, 6, J.T. Olivas, 3, Alexa Olivas, 9 and Sarina Loera, 7, savor their ice cream cones during the Ice Cream Festival at the Springs Preserve, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Jaela Kim, 11, center, grabs a strawberry ice cream cone during the Ice Cream Festival at the Springs Preserve, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Terrie Rasgaitis, left, grabs two strawberry ice cream cone during the Ice Cream Festival at the Springs Preserve, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Mila Pacelli, 3, enjoys a chocolate ice cream cone during the Ice Cream Festival at the Springs Preserve, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

The Torno family take a photo of their ice cream during the Ice Cream Festival at the Springs Preserve, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Alyssa Sheahan, 7, left, and Mackenzie Sheahan, 4, enjoy their treats during the Ice Cream Festival at the Springs Preserve, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Jeremiah Nickson, 3, savors his ice cream cone during the Ice Cream Festival at the Springs Preserve, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Jenae Cuellar gets ready to enjoy a chocolate ice cream cone during the Ice Cream Festival at the Springs Preserve, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Isla Johnson, 6, and Maria Silva dance to one of the live performances during the Ice Cream Festival at the Springs Preserve, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Chris and Maria, who chose not to give their last names, enjoy their ice cream as they watch one of the live performances during the Ice Cream Festival at the Springs Preserve, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Neah Manmalai, 3, center, jumps to pop a bubble during the Ice Cream Festival at the Springs Preserve, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Members from the performance group Malt Shop Kids sing a number from "Grease" during the Ice Cream Festival at the Springs Preserve, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Nadine Davis remembered how quickly the annual ice cream festival at Springs Preserve sold out last year. She’d seen kids crying at the main entrance because the preserve was too full.

So she prepared.

“I bought my tickets in advance this year,” said Davis, an Anthony Saville Middle School teacher who came to the festival with her husband and grandchildren.

May 20 marked the eighth time the preserve held the festival. Activities included an ice cream eating contest, games, face painting and musical performances at the amphitheater.

Volunteers scooped gallons of vanilla, strawberry, chocolate and butter pecan ice cream from Smith’s Food and Drug Stores for hundreds of visitors. Adults paid $10 for tickets; admission for children 12 and younger was $8.

