AROUND THE VALLEY

TOASTMASTERS

The Burnt Toast II Toastmasters Club meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Desert Pines Golf Club, 3415 E. Bonanza Road (455-2179).

The Early Risers Toastmasters Club meets at 6:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Century 21 Money-World, Suite 100, 8020 W. Sahara Ave. (699-4131).

The Windjammers Toastmasters Club meets at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Denny’s, 3081 S. Maryland Parkway (876-6842).

The Yucca Mountaineers Toastmasters Club meets at 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 1160 Town Center Drive, Suite 320 (821-8785).

The Bachelors/Bachelorettes Toastmasters club meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Calico Jack’s, 8200 W. Charleston Blvd. (217-8199).

The To Your Health! Toastmasters Club meets at 12:05 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at the Southern Nevada Health District, 625 Shadow Lane (759-1105).

The Voice Links Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Embarq, 330 S. Valley View Blvd. (493-0695).

The I’ll Drink To That Toastmasters Club meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays at StakeOut, 4800 S. Maryland Parkway (454-7367).

The Premier Toastmasters Club meets at 6:15 p.m. Thursdays at Coldwell Bankers Premier Realty, 6628 Sky Pointe Drive (806-3605).

The Starmasters Toastmasters Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Abundant Life Seventh-day Adventist Center, 1720 N. J St. (395-8728).

The Speak Easy Toastmasters Club meets at noon on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at the Gibson Library, 280 S. Water St., Henderson (267-1518).

The Lion’s Roar Toastmasters Club meets at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of each month in the security briefing room at the MGM Grand, 3799 Las Vegas Blvd. South (256-1699).

The Carpe Momentum Toastmasters Club meets at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at the Centex Training Room, 3606 N. Rancho Drive (515-3266).

The Vocal Vegans Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at the Clark County Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway (455-1606).

ROTARY CLUB

The Las Vegas Central Rotary Club meets for lunch at noon Wednesdays at the Las Vegas Country Club, 3000 Joe W. Brown Drive (734-1122).

EXECUTIVE LEADS CLUB

The Executive Leads Club meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at Becker’s Lakeside, 8603 W. Sahara Ave. (255-8891).

BEAD SOCIETY

The Las Vegas Bead Society meets at 6:45 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. (203-4697).

THE TALL CLUB OF LAS VEGAS

The Tall Club of Las Vegas meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Blue Ox Tavern, 5825 W. Sahara Ave. Those who meet the height requirements of 5 feet, 10 inches for women and 6 feet 2 inches for men can attend (390-8255).

KIWANIS CLUB

The Las Vegas Kiwanis Club meets at 12:15 p.m. Wednesdays at Marie Callender’s, 4875 W. Flamingo Road (839-9509).

SONGWRITERS ASSOCIATION

The Las Vegas Songwriters Association meet at 6:45 p.m. Thursdays at The Cabana Mobile Home Park Club House, 5303 E. Twain Ave. (223-7255).

LAS VEGAS ANTIQUE BOTTLE AND COLLECTIBLES CLUB

The Las Vegas Antique Bottle and Collectibles Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Marine Corps League, 4360 Spring Mountain Road (452-1263).

SOCIAL REGISTER OF LAS VEGAS

The Social Register of Las Vegas will have men’s card night at 6 p.m. today at Canyon Gate Country Club, 2001 Canyon Gate Drive (813-2201).

STONEWALL DEMOCRATIC CLUB

The Stonewall Democratic Club will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road (407-6804).

SIERRA CLUB

The Sierra Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. at Nevada Power, 6226 W. Sahara Ave. (775-234-7289).

