AROUND THE VALLEY

LIONS CLUB

The Summerlin Lions Club meets the first and third Wednesday of each month at the Durango Hills Golf Club, 3501 N. Durango Drive. The group is open to men and women (228-0367).

TOASTMASTERS

The Chamber Voices Toastmasters club meets at 11:30 a.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month at the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce, 3720 Howard Hughes Parkway (312-2048).

The Schoolhouse Toasters Toastmasters Club meets at 4:30 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month at Roundtable Pizza, 7460 W. Lake Mead Blvd. (656-7888).

The Burnt Toast II Toastmasters club meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Desert Pines Golf Club, 3415 E. Bonanza Road (455-2179).

The Early Risers Toastmasters club meets at 6:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Century 21 Money-World, Suite 100, 8020 W. Sahara Ave. (699-4131).

The Windjammers Toastmasters club meets at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Denny’s, 3081 S. Maryland Parkway (876-6842).

The Yucca Mountaineers Toastmasters club meets at 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 1160 Town Center Drive, Suite 320 (821-8785).

The Bachelors/Bachelorettes Toastmasters club meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Calico Jack’s, 8200 W. Charleston Blvd. (217-8199).

The Voice Links Toastmasters club meets at noon Thursdays at Embarq, 330 S. Valley View Boulevard (493-0695).

The I’ll Drink To That Toastmasters club meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays at StakeOut, 4800 S. Maryland Parkway (454-7367).

The Premier Toastmasters club meets at 6:15 p.m. Thursdays at Coldwell Bankers Premier Realty, 6628 Sky Pointe Drive (806-3605).

The Starmasters Toastmasters club meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Abundant Life Seventh-day Adventist Center, 1720 N. J St. (395-8728).

The Vocal Vegans Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at the Clark County Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway (455-1606).

ROTARY CLUB

The Las Vegas Central Rotary Club meets for lunch at noon Wednesdays at the Las Vegas Country Club, 3000 Joe W. Brown Drive (734-1122).

EXECUTIVE LEADS CLUB

The Executive Leads Club meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at Becker’s Lakeside, 8603 W. Sahara Ave. (255-8891).

HOT PINK MAMAS

The Hot Pink Mamas, a networking group for women, meets at 6 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month at 620 Regatta Drive (566-7465).

WESTSIDE NEWCOMERS CLUB

The Westside Newcomers Club meets at 9:30 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month at Rainbow Library, 3150 N. Buffalo Drive (233-2252).

ANTIQUE BOTTLE AND COLLECTIBLES CLUB

The Las Vegas Antique Bottle and Collectibles Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Marine Corps League’s Leatherneck Club, 4360 Spring Mountain Road (452-1263).

DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION

The Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at 4360 Flandes St. (893-0880).

THE TALL CLUB OF LAS VEGAS

The Tall Club of Las Vegas meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Blue Ox Tavern, 5825 W. Sahara Ave. Those who meet the height requirements of 5 feet, 10 inches for women and 6 feet 2 inches for men can attend (390-8255).

KIWANIS CLUB

The Las Vegas Kiwanis Club meets at 12:15 p.m. Wednesdays at Marie Calender’s, 4875 W. Flamingo Road (839-9509).

LECTURE

Dr. Kelly Dixon of the University of Montana, Missoula will present "From Archaeological Dig to Museum Exhibit: How Archaeology Informs History" at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Nevada State Museum & Historical Society, Department of Cultural Affairs, 700 Twin Lakes Drive. Admission is free (486-5205).

