101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Life

Barbie creates doll of Las Vegas doctor

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2021 - 9:44 pm
 
Updated August 5, 2021 - 8:58 pm
Barbie announced that the brand is spotlighting six women who are modern real-life heroes of th ...
Barbie announced that the brand is spotlighting six women who are modern real-life heroes of the pandemic and honoring them with their own one-of-a-kind doll made in their likeness, including Las Vegas’ Dr. Audrey Sue Cruz. (Mattel)
Barbie announced that the brand is spotlighting six women who are modern real-life heroes of th ...
Barbie announced that the brand is spotlighting six women who are modern real-life heroes of the pandemic and honoring them with their own one-of-a-kind doll made in their likeness, including Las Vegas’ Dr. Audrey Sue Cruz. (Dennis DiLaura, Sheryl Fetrick, Mattel)
Barbie announced that the brand is spotlighting six women who are modern real-life heroes of th ...
Barbie announced that the brand is spotlighting six women who are modern real-life heroes of the pandemic and honoring them with their own one-of-a-kind doll made in their likeness, including Las Vegas’ Dr. Audrey Sue Cruz. (Mattel)
Barbie announced that the brand is spotlighting six women who are modern real-life heroes of th ...
Barbie announced that the brand is spotlighting six women who are modern real-life heroes of the pandemic and honoring them with their own one-of-a-kind doll made in their likeness, including Las Vegas’ Dr. Audrey Sue Cruz. (Dennis DiLaura, Sheryl Fetrick, Mattel)
Barbie announced that the brand is spotlighting six women who are modern real-life heroes of th ...
Barbie announced that the brand is spotlighting six women who are modern real-life heroes of the pandemic and honoring them with their own one-of-a-kind doll made in their likeness, including Las Vegas’ Dr. Audrey Sue Cruz. (Mattel)
Barbie announced that the brand is spotlighting six women who are modern real-life heroes of th ...
Barbie announced that the brand is spotlighting six women who are modern real-life heroes of the pandemic and honoring them with their own one-of-a-kind doll made in their likeness, including Las Vegas’ Dr. Audrey Sue Cruz. (Mattel)

As a Las Vegas medical physician, wellness advocate and lifestyle blogger, Dr. Audrey Sue Cruz is a lot of things.

Now, she is also a Barbie doll.

Mattel added six new Barbie dolls to its lineup, each modeled after “modern real life heroes of the pandemic.”

The doll created in the likeness of Dr. Cruz is now available at Target, with five dollars of each purchase benefitting the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

During the pandemic, Cruz worked in both hospital and clinic settings as a frontline worker.

The Las Vegas physician also wrote about her life as a doctor and posted wellness content and collaborated with other Asian-American physicians to create a viral video accompanied by the hashtag #IAmNotAVirus.

“I’m so incredibly honored to be a Barbie Role Model, shining a light on the commitment and compassion all frontline workers exhibited over the past year and a half,” says Cruz. “Kids imagine they can be anything but actually seeing that they can, and hearing the brave stories of others, makes all the difference.”

The other five dolls are modeled after Dr. Chika Stacy Oriuwa from Canada, Professor Sarah Gilbert from the U.K., Dr. Jaqueline Goes de Jesus from Brazil, Dr. Kirby White from Australia and Nurse Amy O’Sullivan from New York.

“Barbie recognizes that all frontline workers have made tremendous sacrifices when confronting the pandemic and the challenges it heightened,” said Lisa McKnight, senior vice president and global head of Barbie & Dolls, Mattel. “To shine a light on their efforts, we are sharing their stories and leveraging Barbie’s platform to inspire the next generation to take after these heroes and give back.”

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Barbie creates doll of Las Vegas doctor
Barbie creates doll of Las Vegas doctor
2
Sisolak pleads with Nevadans to get vaccinated; ‘No one wants a mandate’
Sisolak pleads with Nevadans to get vaccinated; ‘No one wants a mandate’
3
MGM Resorts spinoff sold in $17B deal
MGM Resorts spinoff sold in $17B deal
4
Mom accused of killing son told detectives why she removed his clothes
Mom accused of killing son told detectives why she removed his clothes
5
Man scales 600-foot Strip hotel to protest new COVID mask mandate
Man scales 600-foot Strip hotel to protest new COVID mask mandate
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
“A residential purchase [or] sale is an emotional one for both parties, so it’s important t ...
Minding your manners can save you money when buying a home
By Laura Woods GoBankingRates

You’re preparing to buy a new home. Whether you’ve already found “the one” and just need to get the deal done or simply want make sure you know how to negotiate when the time comes, you know being polite to the seller is the key to success.

In this April 28, 2021 file photo, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, left, speaks with Matthew Put ...
NYC to require vaccination proof for indoor dining, gyms
By Karen Matthews The Associated Press

The new requirement, which will be phased in over several weeks in August and September, is the most aggressive step the city has taken yet to curb a surge in cases caused by the Delta variant.

Entertain more easily by connecting your outdoor deck, pool or patio to the inside of your home ...
Pass-through windows merge indoor, outdoor spaces
By Brian Sodoma Special to Your Home

If you’re remodeling a home or having one built, you may be considering how your floorplan allows you to entertain. We all know kitchens tend to be gathering places for guests and families, and great rooms or open areas can be designed to accommodate a certain flow between spaces that works for visits with friends or family.

This opened almond was eaten by a ground squirrel. (Bob Morris)
Always check out rules governing pesticides use
By / RJ

It is important to follow all federal, state or local laws or ordinances pertaining to the use of a pesticide — whether it is used to kill weeds, insects, protect plants from diseases or terminate the life of a critter — and that any pesticide is used as a last resort.