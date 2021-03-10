Barbie turns 62: How much is your old doll worth?

Best known as Barbie, Barbara Millicent Roberts turns 62 years old on March 9. Since her 1959 debut in a now-iconic black-and-white swimsuit, she’s become a worldwide sensation.

A Mattel brand Barbie is a massive moneymaker for the company, with gross sales totaling $1.16 billion in 2019, according to its financial report that year. Barbie was the top-selling brand in 2019, outperforming big names like Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends.

Released in 1989, Pink Jubilee Barbie is dressed in a gorgeous silvery lame gown, complete with a hip sash and a shimmering pink and silvery bodice. A 30th-anniversary collectible, a brand new doll — still in the box — is currently for sale on eBay for $2,699.99.

The very first Barbie sold for just $3, which equates to approximately $27 today. When you look at it that way, she's actually become more affordable, as you can buy a standard Barbie at Target for just $7.19.

A Mattel brand, Barbie is a massive moneymaker for the company, with gross sales totaling $1.16 billion in 2019, according to its financial report that year. Barbie was the top-selling brand in 2019, outperforming big names like Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends.

The very first Barbie sold for just $3, which equates to approximately $27 today. When you look at it that way, she’s actually become more affordable, as you can buy a standard Barbie at Target for just $7.19.

Of course, you can also spend a lot more on Barbie — and a lot of people do. For kids of all ages, many people are willing to shell out serious cash for vintage and collector Barbies.

In honor of her birthday, here’s a look at just how much Barbies from each decade are worth today.

1959 to 1960s Barbies

A long way from her initial $3 price tag, a mint-in-box original 1959 Barbie doll is worth $8,000-$10,000 today, according to Reader’s Digest. However, slightly less pristine versions are available on eBay for less — one sold for $3,999 in December 2020.

Released in 1964, and only on the market until 1965, the Swirl Ponytail Barbie has become a collector’s item. An original Swirl Barbie with a brunette ponytail is currently listed on eBay for $4,559.99.

1970s Collector Barbies

In the early ’70s, Mattel released the Talking Busy Barbie Doll, complete with blue satin hot pants and a red tricot top — very era-appropriate. A flawless talking Barbie — never removed from the box — sold on eBay for approximately $1,049.33 in February 2021.

Another ’70s classic, the Deluxe Quick Curl Barbie Doll, featured trendy hair that curled instantly. One of these dolls still in the box, listed in good condition, is currently for sale on eBay for approximately $531.64.

1980s Collector Barbies

The first in the popular special edition series, the 1988 Happy Holidays Barbie dons a glittery red tulle gown, with a white satin bow. This new, unopened doll is currently listed on eBay for $600.

Released in 1989, Pink Jubilee Barbie is dressed in a gorgeous silvery lame gown, complete with a hip sash and a shimmering pink and silvery bodice. A 30th-anniversary collectible, a brand new doll — still in the box — is currently for sale on eBay for $2,699.99.

1990s Collector Barbies

A classic from 1996, the Pink Splendor Barbie features a pale pink gown made from fine silk satin, trimmed in glittery, delicate lace. This collector Barbie — brand new, still in the box— is available on eBay for $1,000.

The 1997 Fabergé Imperial Elegance Barbie is made of porcelain, and her rich blue satin gown and gold lame underskirt contain more than 175 hand-sewn Swarovski crystals. Still in mint condition, this doll is available for $699.99 on eBay.

2000s Collector Barbies

A porcelain Barbie released in 2003, the Marie Antoinette doll is dressed in a regal blue gown and matching bodice, embellished with gold lace. This limited-edition doll is available in mint condition on eBay for $2,799.

Released in 2005, the Empress Josephine Barbie wears a satin, empire-style gown, topped with a red velvet robe. A new doll — never removed from the box — is available on eBay for $1,200.

2010s Collector Barbies

In 2010, fine jewelry designer Stefano Canturi designed the world’s most expensive Barbie. This one-of-a-kind doll wore a black strapless party dress, pink peep-toe stilettos and a one-carat Fancy Vivid diamond necklace. The doll sold for $302,500 at Christie’s New York, and all profits benefitted The Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Released in 2014 to honor iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld — he has since passed away in 2019 — the Barbie was inspired by his likeness. A brand new Lagerfeld Barbie is currently listed on eBay for approximately $4,681.50.

