Summer arrives at Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens with First Italian-inspired display on June 12.

The summer display by designer Ed Libby and the Bellagio Horticulture team brings the island of Capri to the Las Vegas Strip.

Featuring a rugged landscape with multicolored villas high above a cove-studded coastline, 16-foot stone archways, multi-tiered fountains and a 20-foot lemon tree, the gardens will be on display now through September 9.

