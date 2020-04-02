56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Life

Beware of the ‘dirty dozen’ tax scams

By Joel Anderson GoBankingRates
April 2, 2020 - 5:00 am
 

Nobody likes paying taxes. But given the choice between paying taxes and getting cheated out of your money by fraudsters, well, most people would pick the taxman over the criminal. Yet that doesn’t stop thousands of people from forking over millions of dollars in hard-earned wages to con artists.

And your tax return is one area where spotting scams is made that much harder by the complexity of the tax code. Many Americans aren’t confident in their understanding of how the IRS works or how their taxes are collected, so there’s ample opportunity to take advantage of those knowledge gaps to create a scheme that works.

Fortunately, the IRS produces a list of the “Dirty Dozen” tax schemes every year, detailing the 12 tax scams that taxpayers should keep an eye out for when navigating their taxes. And if you can spot the signs of a scam early, it’s that much easier to avoid the pitfalls that have ended up costing so many other tax scam victims before.

Phishing

If you’ve gotten tricked into revealing personal information by an email that claims to be from an official source but is, in fact, an attempt at fraud, well you’re not alone. And hey, at least your phishing problem probably isn’t as public as, say, Hillary Clinton campaign manager John Podesta’s was in 2016.

In 2018, the IRS noted that a new twist on the scam started to spring up. Thieves will use stolen personal information to file fraudulent tax returns in your name and then will pose as the IRS or a collection agency to get the funds after they have been direct-deposited into your bank accounts. But there are ways to protect yourself from this scam.

How to protect yourself from phishing

This one is pretty simple: Don’t send personal information to anyone who is emailing you out of the blue asking for it. The IRS will “never initiate contact with you via email about a bill or tax refund.” Not only is an email from the IRS that asks you to send along your annual income or Social Security number definitely a fake, but if you don’t recognize the person who sent the email in the first place, report it immediately. Also, be careful about entering your personal information into sites you’re directed to from email. Many phishing scams will make use of fake web portals to fool users into entering information on the site that the user believes is an IRS site.

Phone scams

The old school version of phishing involved the telephone, and it still works well enough to make the “Dirty Dozen.” Fraudsters might call you up and impersonate an IRS agent or tax professional in an effort to get you to reveal personal information or send money, frequently claiming that you have an unpaid tax bill and then threatening arrest, deportation or other legal action. But, the IRS is careful to point out that there are numerous variations as the criminals will often change tactics to find success.

How to protect yourself from phone scams

Any time you receive an unsolicited phone call, you should immediately be suspicious — regardless of what they’re asking for. The IRS is careful to inform taxpayers that they will never call to demand immediate payment of an unpaid tax bill using a specific method of payment, and they will generally always send a bill via mail prior to attempting to contact you by phone. Legitimate IRS agents will also never threaten to immediately call the police, demand payment without giving the taxpayer a chance to question or appeal the amount, ask for a debit or credit card number over the phone or call about an unexpected refund. If someone on the phone does any of the above, it should be a clear sign they’re not who they say they are.

Identity theft

Although tax-related identity theft is down in recent years — in 2018, 48,710 cases were reported compared to 75,797 cases in 2017 — plenty of people are still falling victim to the dangerous scam. If a criminal gets hold of your Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN), they can pose as you and file a tax return to claim a refund fraudulently.

How to protect yourself from identity theft

The first step is understanding just how valuable your personal information can be to a scammer, and then you need to work hard to protect it. Learn to spot and report phishing emails, make sure your security software and firewall are updated routinely, use strong passwords and encrypt sensitive files like previous years’ tax returns that could be used to steal the information necessary to impersonate you with the IRS. And for that matter, don’t carry around your Social Security card if you don’t have a specific need for it, someone could catch a glimpse of it or worse, you could lose it.

Be smart with your money: The ultimate financial planning guide

Return preparer fraud

A significant portion of the American public isn’t filing their own taxes, instead, they’re relying on a tax preparer to handle the arduous process. And although most preparers are doing honest work for honest pay, there are some who will abuse your trust. The person preparing your taxes should be available to break down any and every question you have about your finances. If they’re not honest, they might attempt anything from trying to claim illegal deductions or credits as a way to increase their fee to simply using their position to steal your tax refund or personal information. Also, make sure to keep a close eye on your tax preparer’s work trail if they play multiple roles in your financial life.

How to avoid return preparer fraud

You shouldn’t be shy about pressing your preparer for details that can help you confirm that they’re operating above board. Ask your preparer if they have an IRS Preparer Tax Identification Number (PTIN). Paid preparers have to register with the IRS, so they’ll need a PTIN to include on returns. For that matter, look out for preparers who are hard to get hold of or have a dearth of easily accessible public information about them and their business. And use resources like the Better Business Bureau or the State Board of Accountancy to do your due diligence before handing over any documents.

If your preparer does multiple things for you financially, such as bookkeeper and/or CPA, make sure to ask for a final itemized list of your preparations, financial statements and books. This will help you find any suspicious charges, expenses or upcharges where you didn’t expect.

Fake charities

Using people’s generosity to take advantage of them is pretty low, but that doesn’t stop some criminals from doing it anyway. Luring you in with a cause you hold dear and the promise of a tax deduction, fake charities will convince you to hand over cash and then try to claim it on your taxes come April. Or, if you’re really unlucky, they might even use their front as a means to steal personal information that they can then use to commit further fraud or steal your identity.

How to avoid fake charities

The IRS offers a search feature called Exempt Organizations Select Check to determine if a charity is legitimate or not, so you can run any group through that to confirm it’s legit. You should also ask for their Employer Identification Number (EIN), which any real organization should provide without complaint. Also watch out for a group that is using a name only slightly changed from a well-known organization while also mimicking the look and feel of the group, and never send cash via mail or give out your credit card information to someone contacting you to solicit a donation.

Inflated refund claims

Plenty of shady preparers or even just criminals posing as preparers will suck you in with claims that they can provide huge refunds that will dwarf whatever your CPA is telling you is possible. Once they’ve convinced you to sign up with them, they will dupe you into making fake claims for benefits or credits, potentially even filing a false return or stealing your refund without telling you.

How to avoid inflated refund claims

These scams often target people without a filing requirement — seniors or people with low incomes — so if you’re in that group, be especially cautious if someone promises you a chance to file and score big refunds. However, even if you’re not, remember that if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. If your preparer is promising a refund that’s well beyond what you normally get, the odds are pretty good they’re either doing so to hook you in or they intend to break the law to get there. Research your preparer carefully and stick to someone with a track record you can trust.

Excessive claims for business credits

Scammers posing as tax preparers will often convince you to make improper claims of business credits for which you don’t actually qualify. These can look great, but they will usually end up with you paying a steep fine for improperly claiming the credit while your preparer is long gone with the hefty fee they charged.

How to avoid the excessive claims for business credits

The IRS highlights two credits in particular — the research credit and fuel tax credit — as being especially common in these scams. Both are legitimate tax credits you can take, but they have a number of specific criteria a taxpayer must meet before being able to legitimately claim them. If your preparer is pushing you to take these credits, that could be a major red flag. Research what’s required for each — not to mention your preparer’s credentials — and if you don’t qualify, report your preparer to the IRS.

Falsely padding deductions on returns

It’s certainly not uncommon to reach the end of your return, not like what you see and go back to try and find some more deductions. However, padding your deductions with ones you can’t take legally is not the right solution and can land you in some hot water, including penalties that can include 20% of the disallowed amount, a $5,000 fine if the IRS finds you’ve filed a “frivolous” return and/or 75% of the amount owed if you’re determined to have underpaid.

Find out: How to save money on all your monthly expenses and bills

How to avoid falsely padding deductions

This one is a little easier to avoid than most in that it’s well within your control if you’re preparing your own return. Just be careful to read over all the requirements for any deduction before you take it. That said, an overeager tax preparer can easily land you in hot water by trying to grab you a bigger refund, so consider running your return through one of the many options for tax preparation software. There are plenty of free options, and if there’s a big discrepancy between what the program says you can deduct and what your preparer does, be sure to ask for an explanation before you file.

Falsifying income to claim credits

Although it seems counterintuitive, pretending you made more money than you actually did can make for a bigger refund in certain situations. Namely, large refundable credits like the earned income tax credit can sometimes kick in when you earn more, providing the incentive to make up income to trigger the credit.

How to avoid falsifying income

It’s not hard to avoid falsifying your own income, but it is worth noting that con artists will sometimes try to catch up otherwise law-abiding tax filers in these schemes. The most common method involves a fake 1099-MISC that appears to be issued by a large financial company like a bank or mortgage company that the taxpayer already has a relationship with, and can often involve a fake Form 56 — Notice Concerning Fiduciary Relationship. If someone pitches you a way to make fast money with these two forms, be extra wary of what they have to say.

Frivolous tax arguments

No, this isn’t describing the 15 minutes you and your significant other spent fighting about whether to use a blue or black pen on your 1040. This would be trying to avoid paying your rightful tax bill by making flawed legal arguments in court. Although you are entitled to a legal appeal of any tax liability, you might encounter people promoting a strategy of making “unreasonable and outlandish claims” that will undoubtedly be thrown out in court, potentially resulting in significant tax penalties.

How to avoid frivolous tax arguments

There is a reason taxes are listed alongside death as being unavoidable. Anyone who insists that they have a foolproof way to help you beg off from your tax bill in court is probably not acting in your best interest. That’s even truer if they’re charging some sort of fee to help you make that argument. There are almost no circumstances where you’ll be able to get out of your tax bill, and on the off chance that one applies to you, get a second opinion from a CPA or attorney before you file anything.

Abusive tax shelters

There are plenty of ways to legally shelter income that maybe shouldn’t be legal, but there are also plenty of illegal ways to use legal tax shelters— in particular, using section 831(b) of the tax code to create an illegal shelter that poses as an insurance company. Although it’s a little complex, micro-captive insurance tax shelters provide legitimate insurance companies a way to manage risks by not counting premiums as income, but that structure can be abused by essentially faking insurance policies with inflated premiums to take advantage of the tax loophole.

How to avoid abusive tax shelters

If your accountant is describing a process for avoiding taxes that involves either creating a small insurance company solely to avoid your amount due or if your insurer isn’t one that you can find much information on, proceed with extreme caution. This could be especially important if you own your own business, so be sure you’re checking up on what your preparer is doing on your behalf.

Offshore tax avoidance

Using unreported accounts in other countries to hide money from the IRS is illegal, even if it’s pretty common among the richest Americans. In fact, the Offshore Voluntary Disclosure Program that opened in 2009 and ended this last September wound up collecting over $11 billion from over 50,000 disclosures. Still, breaking the law isn’t excused just because a lot of other people are doing it.

How to avoid offshore tax avoidance

The odds are pretty good that, if you’re doing this, you’re doing so willingly. In which case, stop. However, that doesn’t mean that your accountant — or accounting department — might be playing a little fast and loose with the rules, so be sure you have at least a basic understanding of what they’re doing when it comes to money held overseas. There are legitimate ways for holding money overseas, but if those accounts aren’t getting reported to the IRS, you’re probably on the wrong side of the law.

More From GOBankingRates

24 ways to maximize your paycheck this year

Survey: Only 18% of Americans believe their tax dollars are being spent the right way

24 things to do when you have more bills than your paycheck can cover

Amen Oyiboke-Osifo contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Don’t fall for one of the ‘dirty dozen’ tax scams

MOST READ
1
Gov. Sisolak issues stay at home order, activates state National Guard
Gov. Sisolak issues stay at home order, activates state National Guard
2
Some Las Vegas Strip resorts accepting bookings for day after shutdown ends
Some Las Vegas Strip resorts accepting bookings for day after shutdown ends
3
Clark County suspends union contract for UMC health care workers
Clark County suspends union contract for UMC health care workers
4
Clark County reports 5 new deaths as Nevada COVID-19 cases hit 1,279
Clark County reports 5 new deaths as Nevada COVID-19 cases hit 1,279
5
Las Vegas properties extending closures amid virus spread
Las Vegas properties extending closures amid virus spread
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
KATS WALK: A walking tour on south Las Vegas Strip – VIDEO
RJ columnist John Katsiometes takes a walking tour of the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. (John Katsiometes and Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiger King character has Las Vegas connection - VIDEO
Entertainment reporter John Katsilometes talks about the popular "Tiger King" and Jeff Lowe, a central figure in the Netflix documentary phenomenon who wanted to do business with the last Las Vegas Strip entertainer to use wild tigers in his act. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coranavirus victim Howard Berman playing the harmonica in April 2014 - VIDEO
Howard Berman, 66, playing the harmonica at a jam session in April 2014. Berman, who was active in the Las Vegas music community, died on March 24, 2020, from COVID-19. (Diana Andriola)
Boarded-up businesses in the Arts District add some color - VIDEO
Businesses in the Arts District have commissioned local artists to paint murals on the boards covering their doors and windows. When the boards are removed, they will be auctioned off to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus shutdowns. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sold-out Electric Daisy Carnival still scheduled for May - VIDEO
In a post on his social media platforms, festival founder Pasquale Rotella confirmed that EDC remains scheduled for May 15-17 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway despite coronavirus concerns that have sideline scads of other live music events. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
City of Las Vegas responds to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup
Alcohol is now allowed in curbside meal pickups in Las Vegas. The city of Las Vegas has responded to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup service to include alcohol in those meals. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Gaga delays new album release - VIDEO
The pop star was planning to drop her sixth LP, "Chromatica," on April 10, but she's made the "tough decision" to push back the launch following the coronavirus outbreak. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ways to keep yourself from going crazy at home during coronavirus - VIDEO
Take art classes with your kids. Install a bidet. Practice yoga. Buy houseplants. Catch up your streaming queue. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas nightclub giant Hakkasan Group lays off 1,600 - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Strip’s leading nightlife company has let go of nearly its entire workforce, leaving about 1,600 staffers suddenly unemployed, due to the shutdowns during the coronavirus crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Disneyland closes in response to coronavirus - VIDEO
Walt Disney Company announced the closure of its Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on Thursday afternoon. Known as the "happiest place on earth," Disneyland has closed its doors only three other times in 65 years. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus fears - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its Las Vegas buffets, effective Sunday amid growing coronavirus fears. (Al Mancini and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morimoto tackles Italian cooking at Eataly Las Vegas
Masaharu Morimoto showed off his skills in a slightly different context Thursday night, when he dropped by Manzo in Eataly to launch the Italian restaurant’s new Guest Chef series. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terry Fator leaving Mirage on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
The 11-year Las Vegas Strip headliner is on a venue hunt, confirming Wednesday he is leaving his eponymous theater at The Mirage this summer for parts uncharted. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Garth Brooks to play first concert at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Country megastar Garth Brooks is the first non-football event announced for the $2 billion, 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Post Malone reveals his face tattoos are due to being 'ugly' - VIDEO
In a new interview with 'GQ,' the 24-year-old admitted his body art is linked to insecurity issues. [The face tattoos do] maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look .., Post Malone, via 'GQ'. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 Las Vegas chefs to watch - VIDEO
If you want to know what’s next for dining in Las Vegas, we suggest paying close attention to these five accomplished chefs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Slanted Door in The Forum Shops at Caesars - VIDEO
The Slanted Door, Charles Phan's James Beard Award-winning modern Vietnamese restaurant, will open a Las Vegas location on March 2. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas REview-Journal)
Buddy V opens PizzaCake at Harrah’s - VIDEO
Buddy Valastro, aka Cake Boss Buddy V, is in town this week overseeing the soft opening of his new restaurant, PizzaCake, in Harrah’s Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making mist-shrouded tuna poke at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas - VIDEO
E.J. Estrella, banquet chef at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas, makes tuna poke by mixing chunks of bigeye tuna with sliced green onions, julienned white onions and house-made poke sauce and serving it on a bed of seaweed salad garnished with lotus chips and suspended over melon-scented mist. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making baked goat cheese at Ri Ra in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Shea Wafford, sous chef and pastry chef at Ri Ra at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place in Las Vegas, makes baked goat cheese served with honey-nut pesto, pickled red onions, peppadew relish and sourdough baguette. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bruce Kalman cooking at Ada’s - VIDEO
Celebrity chef Bruce Kalman will be cooking at Ada's in Tivoli Village in Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making banana cream pie at Cut in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Nicole Earl, pastry chef at Cut at the Palazzo in Las Vegas, makes an updated banana cream pie by layering banana ice cream, custard and compote with house-made Cool Whip, vanilla wafers and 24-karat gold leaf in a milk chocolate sphere and drizzling it with warm banana-caramel sauce so it devolves into petals. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Chile Colorado at Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas
Javier Chavez, chef/owner of Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas, makes Chile Colorado by braising pork belly with three kinds of peppers and serving it atop stewed black beans with crema and pickled jalapeño, carrots and onions, with flour tortillas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Black Tap introduces its vegan CrazyShake - VIDEO
Black Tap at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip has a new CrazyShake that's vegan -- The Black ’N White CakeShake. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guy Fieri reflects on the Las Vegas dining scene
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri talks about the Las Vegas food scene while in town celebrating his 52nd birthday. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Familiar faces among Circa culinary lineup
Derek Stevens and chefs Barry Dakake and Dan Coughlin talk about some of the new restaurants for Stevens' Circa resort project. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the Ausser Rand und Band (Over the Top) bloody mary at the Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas
The Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas serves the Ausser Rand und Band bloody mary with Hofbrau Dunkel, vodka, bloody mary mix, a Tajin rim and a soft pretzel, slider, bacon, sausage and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Custom Pizza Truck is a 'kitchen on wheels' - VIDEO
Custom Pizza Truck serves pizzas in a one of a kind food truck that traveled to Poland and back. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Squidhat Records comes to an end - VIDEO
Founder Allan Carter explains decision to shutter the Las Vegas label. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kaiseki Yuzu relocates to Chinatown - VIDEO
Kaiseki Yuzu restaurant celebrated its move from Henderson to Chinatown at 3900 Spring Mountain Road on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Because of financial uncertainty lately, now’s probably not a good time to go on an online sh ...
9 free ways to beat coronavirus cabin fever
By Nicole Dow The Penny Hoarder

Finding activities that don’t cost money and don’t involve physical proximity is key. Here are nine free things to do while social distancing.

With so many people making less money and thousands more on the verge of being laid off, it’s ...
Expenses you should eliminate during coronavirus crisis
By Gabrielle Olya GoBankingRates

With so many people making less money and thousands more on the verge of being laid off, it’s important now more than ever to focus on saving and reduce spending.