Black Mountain Institute names 2017-18 fellows

Wole Soyinka speaks at the Black Mountain Institute's 10th Anniversary Nov. 21 at UNLV, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. The event also featured Cheryl Strayed, Charles Bock, Tom Bissell, Olivia Clare and Vu Tran. (Ginger Meurer/Special to View)

Ben Ehrenreich (Credit: Peter van Agtmael: Magnum Photos)

Tayari Jones (Credit: Beowulf Sheehan)

Black Mountain Institute at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas has named a new group of Diana L. Bennett fellows for 2017-18.

They are novelist Tayari Jones, author of “Leaving Atlanta,” “The Untelling,” “Silver Sparrow” and “An American Marriage; Lesley Hazleton, author of “Agnostic: A Spirited Manifesto,” who writes about the territory where religion and politics intersect; and Ben Ehrenreich, a novelist and investigative journalist whose most recent book is “The Way to the Spring: Life and Death in Palestine.”

The incoming Bennett fellows will be formally welcomed to Black Mountain Institute in September, where they will join Hossein Abkenar, who is currently in residence at BMI as Kenneth Barlow City of Asylum fellow.