Here is a listing of events designed for book lovers. Information is subject to change or cancellation without notice. Additions or changes to this listing must be submitted at least 10 days in advance of Sunday publication to Bookmark, Las Vegas Review-Journal, P.O. Box 70, Las Vegas, NV 89125. For more information, call 383-0306.

SIGNINGS

Manika Ward will sign "The Exciting Adventures of BOO" 4-7 p.m. Saturday at the NeverEnding Bookshoppe, 9440 W. Sahara Ave.

EVENTS

Charles Simic, 2007 United States Poet Laureate, will give a reading at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Student Union Ballroom, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway.

"The Keys to Self-Publishing," featuring science fiction author Jo Wilkins, will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. A book sale and signing will follow the discussion.

"Haunted Nevada: A Multimedia Presentation," featuring paranormal research author Janice Oberding, will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road.

A book discussion on John Grogan’s "Marley & Me" will be at 7 p.m. Thursday in the conference room at Paseo Verde Library, 280 S. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson. On Oct. 26, John Grogan will discuss his memoir "Marley & Me: Life and Love with the World’s Worst Dog" at 1 p.m. at Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson. A book signing will follow the event.

Mornings with Mari Book Club meets at 10 a.m. the third Saturday of each month; the Best Book You’ve Never Read book group meets the second Sunday of the month at 7 p.m.; Our Desert Hearts book group meets at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at Barnes and Noble, 8915 W. Charleston Blvd.

Borders bookstore has a writers’ group at 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 2190 N. Rainbow Blvd.

Cheesecake and Crime, 10545 S. Eastern Ave., hosts "Open Mic Night" for writers, readers, poets, musicians and lyricists 7 p.m. Thursdays.

The Socrates Cafe, a discussion group on "Six Questions of Socrates: A Modern Day Discovery through World Philosophy" by Christopher Phillips, meets at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the Reading Room at Mandalay Place, 3930 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

The Amazing Reads Book Club meets at 7 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of each month at West Charleston Library, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd.

Book Lovers’ Bistro meets at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Whitney Library, 5175 E. Tropicana Ave.

The Brown Bag Book Club meets at 11 a.m. the second Thursday of the month at the Laughlin Library, 2840 S. Needles Highway.

The Breakfast Book Club meets at 11 a.m. the third Friday of the month; and the Knights and Dragons Fantasy Book Discussion Group meets at 7 p.m. the second Monday of each month at Sunrise Library, 5400 Harris Ave.

Coffee and Crime Book Club meets at 10:30 a.m. the first Wednesday of the month at Green Valley Library, 2797 N. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson.

The Great Books Reading & Discussion Group meets at 7 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month; the Mahogany Circle Book Club meets at 11 a.m. the first Saturday of the month; and the SNAFFU Science Fiction Book Club meets at 2 p.m. the fourth Sunday of the month; the Contemporary Fiction Book Club meets at 7 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month and will be discussing "Glass Castle" by Jeanette Walls at the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road.

The Rainbow Book Club meets at 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month; and Cover 2 Cover Book Club meets at 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Rainbow Library, 3150 N. Buffalo Drive.

The Murder of the Month Book Discussion Club meets at 7 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at the Enterprise Library, 25 E. Shelbourne Ave.

The Spring Valley Book Discussion Group meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd.

The Book Chat Cafe meets at 10:30 a.m. the third Saturday of each month; and the Summerlin Sci-Fantasy Book Club meets at 7 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive.

The Sahara West Book Discussion Group meets at 7 p.m. the last Thursday of each month; and the Murder in the Library meets at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave.

The Fantastic Classics Book Club meets at 7:15 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month; the Mystery Readers Book Club meets at 7:15 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at Paseo Verde Library, 280 S. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson.

The Not-So-Grown-Up Book Club meets at 7:15 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at James I. Gibson Library, 280 S. Water St., Henderson.

The Malcolm Adult Book Chat meets at 4:30 p.m. the second Monday of the month at Lydia Malcolm Library, 2960 Sunridge Heights Parkway, Henderson.

The monthly Poet’s Corner is the third Friday of the month at the West Las Vegas Arts Center, 947 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

Storytime in the Square is offered at 11 a.m. Wednesdays in Children’s Park at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

Several valley bookstores offer story times and special events for children:

Storytime is offered at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the NeverEnding Bookshoppe, 9440 W. Sahara Ave.

Storytime with music and crafts is offered Tuesdays at 11 a.m. and the second Saturday of the month at Barnes and Noble, 567 N. Stephanie St., Henderson.

Individual libraries within the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District offer a variety of story times and special events for children of all ages throughout the year. Most libraries require registration for their programs. Call the libraries for details.