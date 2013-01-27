Bookmark: Signings and events

Here is a listing of events designed for book lovers. Information is subject to change or cancellation without notice. Additions or changes to this listing must be submitted at least 10 days in advance of Sunday publication to Bookmark, Las Vegas Review-Journal, P.O. Box 70, Las Vegas, NV 89125. For more information, call 383-0306.

SIGNINGS

Arleen Alleman will sign “Currents of Vengeance” and “Current Assets” at 1 p.m. today at Barnes & Noble, 2191 N. Rainbow Blvd.

EVENTS

“When the Law Kicked the Mob Out of Vegas,” a panel discussion featuring former Clark County Sheriff Ralph Lamb and special guests, will be presented at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Seating is first come, first served. Entry wristbands will be issued beginning at 6 p.m. from the theater box office. The event is free (507-3458).

The Amazing Reads Book Club meets at 5:30 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of each month at West Charleston Library, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd.

Book Lovers’ Bistro meets at 5:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Whitney Library, 5175 E. Tropicana Ave.

The Brown Bag Book Club meets at 11 a.m. the second Thursday of the month at the Laughlin Library, 2840 S. Needles Highway.

The Breakfast Book Club meets at 11 a.m. the third Friday of the month at Sunrise Library, 5400 Harris Ave.

The Mahogany Circle Book Club meets at 11 a.m. the first Saturday of the month at the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road.

The Rainbow Book Club meets at 2 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month at Barnes & Noble, 2191 N. Rainbow Blvd. The group will discuss Ernest Hemingway’s “The Sun Also Rises” at its February meeting.

The Spring Valley Book Discussion Group meets at 1 p.m. the third Sunday of each month at Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd.

Centennial Hills Readers Circle meets at 10:30 a.m. the first Tuesday of each month at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive.

The Sahara West Book Discussion Group meets at 5:30 p.m. the last Thursday of each month; the Murder in the Library group meets at 5:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave.

The Windmill Book Group meets at 4 p.m. the second Sunday of the month at 7060 W. Windmill Lane.

The Classics Book Club meets at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month at Green Valley Library, 2797 N. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson.

The Mystery Readers Book Club meets at 6:15 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at Paseo Verde Library, 280 S. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson.

The Mesquite Club Book Club meets at 1 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at the Mesquite Club House, 702 E. St. Louis Ave., in Las Vegas.

OTHER ACTIVITIES

The Henderson Writers Group meets at 6 p.m. Mondays at Community Lutheran Church, 3720 E. Tropicana Ave.

The monthly Poet’s Corner is at 7:30 p.m. the third Friday of the month at the West Las Vegas Arts Center, 947 W. Lake Mead Blvd.