70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Life

Bulk buying: Get more value for your money

Nicole Dow The Penny Hoarder
June 11, 2020 - 5:15 am
 

It’s not hard to find single-serve products. Just walk into any convenience store.

You can buy a pack of Ramen noodles, a bag of chips and a bottle of juice that’ll all be gone by the end of your lunch break.

What convenience products don’t have going for them, though, is their value. For the quantity you get, you’re often paying a high price.

On the other end of the spectrum are products you can buy in bulk. If you have a large family, I probably don’t have to tell you about the advantages of buying 25-pound bags of rice or multipack bottles of shampoo at your local warehouse store. But if you’re single or have just a few mouths to feed, you may have avoided buying things in bulk.

If you’re looking to save money, however, it’d be wise to give bulk products a second thought. Buying in bulk isn’t just for minivan-driving families with walk-in pantries. Done right, buying in bulk can help reduce your spending, even if you’re a household of one.

The benefits of buying in bulk

Despite the higher cost at the register, buying bulk products can help you save money because what you purchase is intended to last much longer than buying smaller quantities.

Let’s say a single apple costs 75 cents at the grocery store. A three-pound bag containing six apples costs $3. Purchasing the apples in bulk means you’d be paying 50 cents for each rather than 75 cents.

You’re paying less per unit, which means your dollars stretch further. If you were to buy six of the non-bagged apples, you’d pay $4.50.

In many cases, goods in higher-quantity packages are a better deal because they typically have a lower price per unit. However, that’s not always true.

Check for yourself by comparing the unit price of different sized packages of the same product. Many times, you can find the cost per unit right on the price label. It’s typically written off to the side and in a smaller font.

When comparing two unit prices, make sure the same unit of measurement is being used. It’s not unusual to have the unit price of, say, a one-pound box of spaghetti broken down to price per ounce but the unit price of a four-box package broken down to the cost per box.

Sometimes you’ll have to break out a calculator and do a little math to figure things out yourself. Just divide the total price by the unit of measurement.

In addition to a lower cost per unit, there are other benefits of buying in bulk. Since you’re stocking up on more in one shopping trip, you don’t have to go out to the store as frequently. That means less gas spent driving to the store and fewer opportunities to give in to impulse purchases. You’ll also have more of your free time back.

There’s an additional environmental benefit if your bulk purchases involve less packaging. Also, having more in stock at home means you’re not in dire straits when an emergency hits — whether that’s a bad storm that prevents you from going to the store or a sickness that leaves you unable to get out of bed.

Just be careful: It’s easy to justify big bulk purchases in the moment only to have giant jars of olives gather dust in the pantry.

What should you buy in bulk

When buying in bulk, make sure what you purchase won’t go to waste. Stick with products that have a good shelf life that you like and use on a regular basis.

You don’t want to gamble on a giant box of protein bars that everyone in your household ends up hating.

Here are several items that fare well when purchased in bulk.

— Food and beverages

— Cereal

— Oatmeal

— Canned vegetables

— Canned fruit

— Soup

— Rice and grains

— Pasta

— Pasta sauce

— Beans

— Frozen food

— Crackers

— Cookies

— Chips

— Pretzels

— Nuts

— Gum and mints

— Sugar

— Honey

— Flour

— Vanilla and other extracts

— Coffee

— Tea

— Alcohol

— Bottled water

— Juice

— Soda

— Baby food and snacks

— Baby formula

— Pet food

— Household Products

— Soap

— Shampoo

— Conditioner

— Shaving cream

— Lotion

— Toothpaste

— Toothbrushes

— Floss

— Toilet paper

— Paper towels

— Napkins

— Paper plates and bowls

— Plastic flatware

— Coffee filters

— Vitamins

— Over-the-counter allergy medicine

— Band-aids

— Rubbing alcohol

— Cotton balls, rounds or swabs

— Antibacterial wipes

— Baby wipes

— Diapers

— Dog waste bags

— Kitty litter

— Laundry detergent

— Cleaning supplies

— Air freshener

— Sponges

— Dish detergent

— Trash bags

— Light bulbs

— Foil

— Plastic wrap

— Parchment paper

— Plastic storage bags

— Batteries

— School/office supplies

— Socks

— Underwear

— Wrapping paper

— Tape

You may want to shy away from buying in bulk items that will go bad before you have the chance to use it all, such as fresh produce, meat, eggs, milk, cheese, condiments and spices. However, if you’re going to freeze meat, can fresh veggies or make multiple casserole dishes for an upcoming dinner party, buying those items in bulk might work for you.

Look at the expiration dates on non-food items too. For example, fabric softener and teeth whitening strips may lose their effectiveness after a year.

Think about how long it’ll take your household to use what you buy before investing in a large quantity of it.

Places to shop for bulk buying

Warehouse stores — like Costco, Sam’s Club and BJ’s — are likely the first places that come to mind when you think about buying in bulk. These types of stores typically require a membership to be able to shop.

Membership costs at those three warehouse chains range from $45 to $120 annually. If you only shopped there once a month, you’d be paying an extra $3.75 to $10 each trip, but hopefully your savings would surpass that amount.

While warehouse stores have more options for bulk buying, don’t overlook the opportunities available at your regular grocery store. Look at the cost per unit of that family-size package of cookies or that economy-sized bottle of laundry detergent. Pay attention to merchandise located on the bottom or top shelves. Bulk packages aren’t always found where you normally look.

If you prefer shopping online, Amazon, Boxed and Jet.com are good options for bulk buying. Make sure your total is over the minimum threshold for free shipping to save further.

How to avoid the pitfalls of buying in bulk

Though buying in bulk can be a good way to stretch your money, that’s not to say it doesn’t come with its share of disadvantages.

Buying in bulk means you have to have more money up front, which can be tough if your budget is tight. Don’t feel tempted to charge purchases on a credit card, because you’ll rack up interest if you’re not able to pay it off right away.

Instead, start small by choosing one or two things your household uses often and buying that in bulk rather than converting your entire grocery list to bulk buys. Take advantage of coupons, sales and other special deals to reduce your costs.

Splitting a bulk purchase with a friend or family member is another way to lower that up-front cost. This tactic is also helpful if you are concerned about consuming something before it goes bad or if you lack adequate storage space.

It’s important to consider where you’ll store your haul. Before you go out and purchase an additional freezer or shelving system to store your extra goods, think about unconventional storage, like unused closet space or an area in your garage for the stuff that doesn’t need to stay a certain temperature.

One last tip: Exercise restraint to not use up what you have just because it’s there. For example, if you had only two paper towel rolls at home, you’d probably be more conservative with each sheet than if you had 12 in stock.

Stick to how you’d normally use the item and don’t overindulge.

Nicole Dow is a senior writer at The Penny Hoarder.

This was originally published on The Penny Hoarder, a personal finance website that empowers millions of readers nationwide to make smart decisions with their money through actionable and inspirational advice, and resources about how to make, save and manage money.

MOST READ
1
3 Las Vegas Strip restaurants add optional COVID-19 surcharge
3 Las Vegas Strip restaurants add optional COVID-19 surcharge
2
Number of new COVID-19 cases surges in Nevada, Clark County
Number of new COVID-19 cases surges in Nevada, Clark County
3
Sisolak says Nevada schools can reopen facilities immediately
Sisolak says Nevada schools can reopen facilities immediately
4
Linq casino, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, Aria set to reopen
Linq casino, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, Aria set to reopen
5
Underground people mover could link to Allegiant Stadium next year
Underground people mover could link to Allegiant Stadium next year
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Restaurants add COVID-19 surcharge - Video
Some Las Vegas Strip restaurants are adding a COVID-19 surcharge to their bills to help offset the additional costs of reopening. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hangs at Mayfair Supper Club as Bellagio reopens
Las Vegas Review-Journal man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes visits The Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio on the Strip in Las Vegas on the first night after reopening Thursday, June 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas performers adapt to pandemic restrictions - Video
The coronavirus pandemic has forced creative people in Las Vegas, a city that thrives on live performance, to adapt to new or changed ways to entertain. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas woman brings Blue Angel to life - Video
When Las Vegas shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, Victoria Hogan created the Blue Angel costume and performance, emulating the statue locals know and love in order to connect with others in a time when connection isn’t as possible. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
‘Hamilton’ postponed as Smith Center remains dark indefinitely - VIDEO
The hit musical 'Hamilton' was supposed to run from September through October at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Strip with Kats
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife Gilligan Stillwater GIbbons and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Las Vegas Strip with Kats - Video
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife, Gilligan Stillwater Gibbons, and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard found dead on beach - Video
Shad Gaspard, 39, the former WWE wrestler, was found dead Wednesday morning on the shoreline of Venice Beach in California. Gaspard went missing over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buffets won’t reopen soon, but they may return eventually - VIDEO
In a Tuesday earnings call, Frank Fertitta III, CEO of Station Casinos parent company Red Rock Resorts, said buffets won’t be among the amenities included in the early stages of the resorts’ reopenings. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'Hamilton' to debut on Disney+ in July - Video
The film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s popular musical was originally set for theatrical release in October. The musical’s director, Tommy Kail, shot three live performances featuring the original Broadway cast. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Little Richard dead at 87 - VIDEO
Little Richard, the pioneer and rock 'n' roll originator, died on Saturday, May 9. His son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the news but the cause of death is unknown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jerry Stiller, actor and comedian, dies at 92 - VIDEO
Jerry Stiller's son, actor and director Ben Stiller, announced his father's death via Twitter. Jerry Stiller became widely known with a recurring role on "Seinfeld" as Frank Costanza, George's hot-headed father. He also starred on "King of Queens." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wolfgang Puck's Players Locker opens in Downtown Summerlin along with others - VIDEO
Under the governor's orders a few restaurants were able to open their dining rooms in Downtown Summerlin Saturday, May 9. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nicolas Cage to portray Joe Exotic in ‘Tiger King’ TV adaption - VIDEO
Nicolas Cage is headed to television to take on the role of Joe Exotic, the iconic character from the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Quarantined! 'The Ghost Adventures' miniseries by Zak Bagans - VIDEO
The four-part miniseries “Ghost Adventures: Quarantine” by Zak Bagans will debut in June on the Travel Channel. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 facts about Cinco de Mayo - VIDEO
The holiday celebrates the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Mexico began the holiday in 1862, but does not recognize it nationally anymore. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kristin Cavallari has already filed for divorce - VIDEO
Kristin Cavallari, the "Very Cavallari" star, announced she and her husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, have separated after seven years of marriage and 10 years together. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brad Pitt portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘Saturday Night Live’ - VIDEO
"Saturday Night Live’ aired their second socially distanced episode of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 25. The episode’s cold open featured actor Brad Pitt portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' star, dies at 81 - VIDEO
Actor Brian Dennehy died Wednesday in New Haven, Connecticut. Dennehy's acting career spanned more than four decades, working in television, film and theater. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman 'Guys and Dolls' virtual performance
Bishop Gorman's virtual opening of "Guys and Dolls." (Bishop Gorman High School)
John Prine, country-folk singer, dies at 73 - VIDEO
John Prine died due to complications caused by COVID-19 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee on April 7. The singer-songwriter is counted as one the favorite artists by the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
The furloughs come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted all U.S. commercial casinos to temporarily shut their doors.
Bill Withers, soul legend and 'Lean on Me' singer, dead at 81 - VIDEO
Bill Withers' family said he died of heart complications on Monday in Los Angeles. Withers was a three-time Grammy winner. His other major hits include “Ain’t No Sunshine" and “Lovely Day.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas KatsWalk: From the Mandalay Bay to Excalibur - VIDEO
Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes walks and talks along the Las Vegas Strip, from Mandalay Bay to Excalibur. (John Katsilometes and Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Make Ivan Grant's Quarantini - VIDEO
Ivan Grant, a flair bartender at Long Bar at The D Las Vegas, makes his Quarantini. (Ivan Grant)
Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus - VIDEO
According to Variety, 52-year-old frontman and songwriter Adam Schlesinger has died, following a short battle with the respiratory illness, coronavirus. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
KATS WALK: A walking tour on south Las Vegas Strip – VIDEO
RJ columnist John Katsiometes takes a walking tour of the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. (John Katsiometes and Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiger King character has Las Vegas connection - VIDEO
Entertainment reporter John Katsilometes talks about the popular "Tiger King" and Jeff Lowe, a central figure in the Netflix documentary phenomenon who wanted to do business with the last Las Vegas Strip entertainer to use wild tigers in his act. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coranavirus victim Howard Berman playing the harmonica in April 2014 - VIDEO
Howard Berman, 66, playing the harmonica at a jam session in April 2014. Berman, who was active in the Las Vegas music community, died on March 24, 2020, from COVID-19. (Diana Andriola)
Boarded-up businesses in the Arts District add some color - VIDEO
Businesses in the Arts District have commissioned local artists to paint murals on the boards covering their doors and windows. When the boards are removed, they will be auctioned off to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus shutdowns. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
THE LATEST
One way to identify if you’re browsing a fake website is to look at the domain name. As a rul ...
18 online shopping traps, scams to be alert for
By Taylor Bell GoBankingRates

Although shopping online doesn’t always result in identity theft, there are other risks, too. You might lose money, get a bogus product or not get anything at all — and you might even be convinced to spend more than you planned to.