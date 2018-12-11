Life

Christmas and holiday gifts for kids: 5 ideas beyond the toy box

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2018 - 5:49 pm
 

Raising kids is hard. Seriously, they expect to be fed, like, every day. Well, at least buying gifts for the young’uns is easy, thanks to us. A few of the best options ever:

“Seriously, Just Go to Sleep”

Getting the fruit of your loins on the express train to sleepy town can be a hassle, especially when it’s vodka o’ clock and times a-wastin’. Show the little ones you mean business with this helpful parody book, which will make eyelids as heavy as the boozin’ soon to follow. $15.95, amazon.com

Mötorhead kids T-shirt

Mötorhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister may be dead, but his spirit shall live on in your little one thanks to this sweet T-shirt. You’ve already taught junior all the words to “Born to Raise Hell,” “Overkill” and “Eat the Rich,” because you’re an awesome parent totally throwing off the curve for moms and dads globally. Now seal the deal here. Seriously, the only thing more killer than these threads is the band that inspired them. $29.99, heavymetalmerchant.com

Discovery Children’s Museum membership

A trip to the Discovery Children’s Museum is like broccoli for the brain, the difference being that you don’t need any melted cheese to get your kid to partake in it. A smorgasbord of mentally stimulating fun, from ecological exhibits to arts and crafts, you can come here a dozen times and have a different experience each visit. This is why an annual membership, which includes unlimited free access, special invitations to exclusive members-only events and various discounts, is smart even by your supercerebral standards. Memberships start at $149, discoverykidslv.org

Rosie the Riveter lunchbox

A girl quickly builds up an appetite fighting for her place in the patriarchy. Transport those restorative carrot sticks and apple wedges the right way with this ladies-first lunchbox. Rosie the Riveter took no crap, and neither should any of her young disciples, so cut the crusts off that PB&J pronto or else, mister. $16.50, lunchbox.com

Favorite child award

As any good child psychologist will tell you — at least after half a dozen Jagerbombs — it’s very healthy and highly encouraged to pit your kids against one another in a psychic death match to win your approval by attempting to better one another. Reward their initiative with this helpful prize. Hey, why not go ahead and give yourself a ribbon for your awesome parenting skills while you’re at it. A wise, wise investment at $5.99. offthewagonshop.com

ad-high_impact_4
Life
Pearl Harbor survivor Edward Hall talks about his memories of Dec. 7, 1941
U.S. Army Corps Edward Hall, a 95-year-old survivor of Pearl Harbor talks about his memories of that horrific day. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Roy Choi on cooking for Park MGM employees
As he prepares to open his new restaurant Best Friend later this month at Park MGM, celebrity chef Roy Choi took the time to cook for the resort’s employees Tuesday. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Best Friend Menu Reveal Wednesday
Chef Roy Choi tells us what to expect from Wednesday’s Facebook Live Menu Reveal for his new Park MGM restaurant Best Friend. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Great Santa Run
People participated in the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run which raises cubs for Opportunity Village.
World Holidays Exhibit At The Natural History Museum
Migratory Bird Day teaches adults and kids to celebrate birds
Different organizations offered activities for kids and adults to learn about birds and celebrate their migration journey at Sunset Park. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Jackson: The Red Rock Canyon Burro" is a children's book about Red Rock Canyon
"Jackson: The Red Rock Canyon Burro" is a children's book about Red Rock Canyon (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Interfaith Amigos speak in Las Vegas
Celebrity photographer dedicates dance book to Las Vegas shooting victims
Behind the scenes with local celebrity photographer Jerry Metellus as he talks about his Dance For Vegas coffee book dedicated to the 58 victims of the October 1 shooting. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Dreamsickle Kids Foundation founder Gina Glass talks awareness
Gina Glass, 35, founded Dreamsickle Kids Foundation to raise awareness for sickle cell disease in Nevada. (Jessie Bekker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Life
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Life Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like