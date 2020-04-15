77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Life

Coronavirus panic-buying stresses humans, infrastructure

By Joel Anderson GoBankingRates
April 15, 2020 - 2:13 pm
 

For longtime residents of the United States, the sight of empty grocery store shelves is more than just a mere oddity.

It’s mildly panic-inducing to be reminded that so much of your existence is inherently linked to certain inventory at your local Walmart or Kroger. The ultimate effect of the panic created by COVID-19 has resulted in a run on a wide variety of goods at stores across the country. From toilet paper to quick-dry yeast, people everywhere are finding themselves one step behind their neighbors when it comes to panic-buying.

It has also put an enormous infrastructure that feeds the entire country under a microscope, showing Americans the time and effort that goes into getting the goods they need onto those store shelves as efficiently as possible. You might never have given shipping logistics a moment’s thought before a few weeks ago, but staring at that steadily dwindling pile of extra TP might have you more concerned.

Here’s a deeper look at how America’s retail community — stores and consumers alike — are being affected by the sudden surge of shopping that hit during mid-March.

People are motivated by fear

You don’t often get a chance to see so many people’s instinctive fears explode at the same time, but the surge of shoppers in mid-March showed the way that fear can quickly become contagious.

“It is natural for people to want to overprepare, especially when they are hearing confusing or conflicting messages,” said mental health therapist Prairie Conlon. “Secondly, when people begin to panic-buy, it incites more panic-buying. With the media showing images early of shelves emptying, it encourages others to buy out of fear that there won’t be any left.”

Conlon added that the chaos of the situation can make many feel helpless and out of control. “Preparing,” she said, “gives them a feeling of being back in control.”

Sudden change makes matters worse

Writing in Psychology Today, Dr. Utpal Dholakia broke down some of the other factors that contribute to panic-buying. Among them was the suddenness of how things like this hit. Even otherwise levelheaded people who might take the wait-and-see approach are pushed to overreact based on how quickly things evolve and how unplanned the entire process feels.

Dholakia also observes how panic-shopping tends to lead to much larger purchases and ones that are driven as much by availability as they are by need or price.

See: How emergencies like coronavirus expose nonsense business practices

No one wants the ‘sucker’s payoff’

There’s also a mathematical explanation behind the way that people approach panic-buying, one that Chris Stiff, a lecturer in psychology at Keele University, wrote about for The Conversation.

Stiff suggests that game theory is at the heart of panic-buying and claims that the fear of getting the “sucker’s payoff” — essentially misplacing your trust in others and being punished as a result — is what causes people to partake in it.

In practice, this means that once you begin to see others panic — even if you don’t think they’re being rational — failing to respond accordingly could result in you getting burned later on. If you’re the last one to the store, you get nothing, even if everyone else was being crazy.

The same behavior used to cause bank runs

There is perhaps no better illustration of the “sucker’s payoff” than bank runs, such as those that occurred at the beginning of the Great Depression.

Banks operate by taking deposits and then making loans with those deposits, meaning they never have 100% of their deposits on hand. If customers lose faith in the bank and start pulling out their money, it means that the bank is in danger of failing. And if you don’t get down and pull your money out before that happens, you’ll be ruined.

That basic equation meant that rumors could quickly escalate into full-scale runs that would wipe out a bank in an afternoon — as is famously depicted in the Frank Capra classic “It’s a Wonderful Life.” In fact, it was the bank runs from the Great Depression that prompted the creation of the FDIC in 1933 to insure deposits up to $250,000 and, by extension, ending the practice.

Human toll of panic-buying hits those least able to respond

Looking at the current situation from a purely game theory perspective does fail to address the human impact at play here, as many of the people left out by the sudden crush of shoppers were hardly “suckers” simply getting their payoff. In fact, they tended to be among the most vulnerable Americans, or people who have simply had more pressing concerns in recent days.

Elderly unable to get needed resources in rush

Another group that’s pushed to the edges by the rush on goods are the elderly — a particularly serious issue given how that same group is among the most vulnerable with regards to the current health crisis. Many senior citizens live on fixed incomes, and they would have had every right to fear rushing to a store potentially filled with symptomatic and asymptomatic people. Not to mention, they would benefit greatly by cooking at home and minimizing social contact.

One such example that caught the national eye was that of an Australian woman captured as she wept in front of empty shelves at her local store, having missed the chance to get the food she needed. The image was publicized by a 9 News reporter from Sydney on Twitter and went viral under the hashtag #StopHoarding.

Lowest earners among those with fewest options

The coronavirus outbreak is putting even greater strain on a certain subset of the population — low-income Americans. A recent survey performed by GOBankingRates found that roughly half of those polled had less than a month’s worth of emergency savings at their disposal when the pandemic hit.

Among those hit hardest are low-income Americans who don’t have the financial flexibility to buy a lot of additional groceries at once. It was an issue that was on tragic display when one Utah mother, Lauren Whitney, went viral with a video of her crying after discovering that diapers had sold out at the store — a post with over 5 million views on social media site TikTok.

Sales at grocery stores are spiking

Of course, responding to consumer behavior is precisely what retail chains across the country are built to do — especially when that behavior is to buy more. And for retailers, those empty shelves are an example of a missed opportunity to capture some of the spiking demand for goods.

“We are seeing sales in almost every category increase significantly during this time,” said Kurt Jetta, Ph.D., executive chairman and founder of Tabs Analytics. “Being the normal ‘flat’ is being down in this environment. We expect sales continue to be well above normal levels, as consumers will have much more discretionary income to allocate to grocery purchases, given many fewer options to spend their money.”

But sales surge might not mean a big hangover

If grocers are concerned that all of the panic-buying was a one-time sugar high before the hard crash, Jetta does offer reassurance that groceries tend to be one purchase people don’t overlook, even in tough times.

“Similarly, there is no question people will buy things they don’t normally buy, but they will be more likely to use them, as well,” Jetta said. “Again, there are far few options to spend and consume. These gains will be somewhat moderated by high joblessness, but historically grocery purchases are highly inelastic to changes in personal income.”

Visiting the store is an important routine for many

Plus, as Jetta notes, trips to the grocery store aren’t always about the purchases.

“Most people are just pushing up their normal purchase cycle rather than hoarding,” Jetta said. “This reinforces what I have always said: The vast majority of Americans enjoy going grocery shopping; many of Americans’ most beloved brands are grocers (H-E-B, Wegmans, Publix, Trader Joe’s). That means they will actively seek to shop more often as a means of ‘getting out.’”

Related: Your grocery store shopping strategy during the coronavirus crisis

Companies with strongest supply chains best suited to handle crisis

Of course, one of the reasons people fixated on those empty grocery store shelves is because such a sight is truly rare. America’s retail chains are often wonders of distribution logistics.

“Companies like Walmart and Target have invested enormously in their supply chain but also in having diverse channels for reaching customers,” said Ethan Chernofsky, vice president of marketing at Placer.ai. “Options like Buy Online Pick Up In-Store (BOPIS) and curbside pickup can be very attractive in times like these, and place brands that have already proven out these models in a strong position.” Chernofsky added that Walmart has been especially informative as its traffic has “remained shockingly steady even in hard-hit regions, further establishing their offline dominance.”

Logistics are having their day

The surge in demand and the pressure that it puts on supply chains has made a lot of Americans keenly aware and interested in the building of the supply chains themselves.

“Logisticians are valuable when things are chaotic, that’s the nature of their role,” said Drew McElroy, chairman and co-founder at Transfix, a digital freight marketplace that connects shippers with carriers across the country. “They demonstrate their true value when times are tough. What they need, and by extension, shippers need now more than ever is reliable technology and partners during this pandemic.

“You can’t be haggling over every load when you’re dealing with unprecedented volume. Each step in the process takes time, so streamlining as much as you can with technology is the first thing shippers are doing to make sure freight is getting to where it needs to go. Digital brokers offer that speed and ease of use, and most importantly the flexibility to handle wild swings in volume.”

Unexpected bottlenecks present new challenges

However, the law of unintended consequences is always at play. Every crisis is bound to have unexpected bottlenecks, and shipping companies are encountering their own unique set of challenges.

“Drivers are working tirelessly to ensure the free movement of goods, and can perform a large portion of their job function while maintaining the proper social distance,” McElroy said. “We’re even seeing shorter drive times, with highways and interstates empty. Unfortunately, when they reach their destination, oftentimes at distribution centers, they’re hitting a logjam. When you combine the safety requirements, the depleted workforce at facilities and the sudden influx of essential items, it’s no wonder that you’re seeing three and four times the average wait times.”

Certain stores better positioned to ride out the crisis

On the flip slide, some businesses are also well-positioned to benefit from the crisis, due to both the nature of what they’re selling and because of how the reaction to the crisis has played out.

“Home Depot, Lowe’s and the rest of the home improvement sector are still often themed as essential retail allowing them to keep their doors open,” Chernofsky said. “Even more, the seasonality that normally benefits these brands comes in (the) spring period between March and May. The combination of timing and the ‘essential retail’ status within this current environment has propelled these brands to strong year-over-year growth even during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Even more, this is a sector that generally performs well during periods of economic uncertainty with pushes to restore as opposed to buying new or to do it yourself as opposed to paying for help. The sector is enjoying strength now, but it could be poised for even better performance moving forward, especially compared to the wider retail sector.”

Wholesale vs. traditional

Another place where differences in consumer buying habits come into the picture is in comparing the wholesale grocery market — think Costco or Sam’s Club — to the more typical grocers out there. The nature of panic-buying presents each business model with its own opportunities and challenges.

“It’s important to note that wholesalers generally have a membership, and therefore pull from a more specific part of the population that may be predisposed to stocking up in a situation like this,” Chernofsky said. “On the flip side, groceries have no limitations on who can visit giving them (a) wider audience to pull from.”

Wholesale shoppers might see little change in habits

However, for wholesalers worried that the most recent rush of stockpiling will mean a hit in demand over the course of the year, Chernofsky is more optimistic.

“It’s certainly not crazy to think that much of the stockpiling effect could impact visits for the coming weeks, however, it would be surprising to see this trend last for too long,” Chernofsky said. “Costco, Sam’s Club and others are already centered around less frequent visits with larger basket sizes than a traditional grocery chain, so this type of behavior — while exaggerated in this instance — is not fundamentally different.

“The biggest impact will likely come from the perpetuation of coronavirus concerns. As those begin to dissipate, the period of economic uncertainty many expect will likely further strengthen wholesale players for the value they can provide. Costco and others have proven out a very strong business model that seems to be all but impervious to even the most extreme of scenarios. It’s hard to imagine a situation where they are not among the strongest performers in the wider retail sector.”

E-commerce retailers discovering new challenges

Of course, what’s potentially disastrous for many businesses has proven to be a real boon for one segment: e-commerce. Online retail is currently experiencing an unusual period as business is exploding in the midst of a national crisis.

“It’s a strange time to be an e-commerce retailer because there is increasing demand, and there are supply chain issues,” said Calloway Cook, president of Illuminate Labs, an online nutritional supplement provider. “We use a fulfillment company to warehouse and ship out our products, and due to COVID-19 they’ve had to reduce staff and adopt social distancing measures in their warehouses, which reduces efficiency and leads to a significant amount of orders being shipped late. Thankfully we haven’t had any customers complain about an order that they received late.”

Unexpected products seeing surges in buying

Elsewhere, the rush of panic-buying is motivating some consumers to make decisions they had otherwise delayed. Deep freezers, for instance, saw a crush of buyers as people wanted to ensure they could continue to buy in bulk.

“For about a year, I had wanted a deep freezer, mostly to take advantage of sales on food while raising a growing family,” said Amanda Giovino of Norwell, Massachusetts. “With the COVID-19 pandemic, my desire quickly turned into a necessity, as online food shopping offered scarce availability on pickup/delivery times as well as food itself.

“After browsing several retailers big and small, hitting many dead ends, I was finally able to place an order online at a local appliance store. When I called to receive an update on my order, I was rudely told, ‘There isn’t a single deep freezer in the United States.’ This statement provided me with fuel to search even deeper. Two hours later I had a deep freezer in my trunk. Time to stock up!”

Look: Here’s exactly how much your stimulus check will be for

Toilet paper suddenly a top priority

Among the most visible results of panic-buying was a sudden shortage of toilet paper as people began to stock up at home. And while some of this is related to fear, it also represents a reality about how sudden shifts in the economy can ripple out. As Will Oremus detailed in a Medium post, the issue is primarily one of increased demand solely in one area.

While people are using the same amount of toilet paper overall, they’re now relying almost exclusively on their supply at home instead of public toilets where they work or when they’re out and about.

This surge in demand has Georgia Pacific estimating that the typical American household will see a 40% spike in their toilet paper usage with everyone staying at home.

Price gouging can bring out the worst in people

One ugly effect of panic-buying is price gouging — i.e., using the spike in demand to charge much higher prices for goods than you otherwise would. It’s illegal throughout the United States, but some were still finding ways to maneuver around those bans.

EBay, for instance, saw people selling toilet paper for wildly exaggerated prices. This included at least one case where a 72-pack sold for over $120.

Man’s attempt to stockpile hand sanitizer horrifies nation

Another story that caught the eye of many Americans was that of a Tennessee man who saw an opportunity to profit and drove around buying up some 17,000 bottles of hand sanitizer under the assumption he could jack up the price as people started rushing to stores and discovering them cleared out.

The man, Matt Colvin, only managed to sell 300 or so bottles via Amazon before he was shut down by the site and a warning was issued to sellers about price gouging. That was followed by an investigation by the state’s attorney general — with Colvin wisely opting to back down and donate the sanitizer.

Medical supplies unavailable to professionals due to stockpiling

One other consequence of panic-buying is that it can have unforeseen effects on the availability of some products, which means the people who need them the most sometimes can’t get them.

The surge of purchasing that surrounded basic medical supplies like protective masks by consumers often meant that hospitals and other medical facilities struggled to secure their own supplies — an issue only exacerbated by the already critical situation.

So, however proud you might be about moving early to grab that box of N-95s, consider donating them to those truly in need.

In photos: A look inside consumer life across the us affected by the coronavirus

Mitigating panic-buying is possible

While much of what America saw over those heady few days in mid-March was driven by instinct, it is possible to reduce the effects of panic-buying.

The Yale School of Management recently published some advice from Nathan Novemsky, a professor of marketing at Yale, on how companies could help control the nature of panic shopping.

Among the things Novemsky highlighted was a need to publicize the effect panic-buying can have on others, helping insert a sense of community into a place where most people are simply acting out of fear and a sense of scarcity.

He also detailed how companies can use good corporate communication to keep consumers updated on how they’re addressing the crisis, potentially putting people at ease and making them less likely to get swept up in fear-driven buying.

Panic-buying puts a strain on economy, society

While the psychological and mathematical underpinnings behind panic-buying in times of crisis are hard to deny, it’s still impossible to ignore the way a surge of fear can leave people in dire straits. One can hardly argue with wanting to secure a surplus for you or your family, but the effects can be a lot bigger than you realize. After all, that person who isn’t able to get what they need might be the same ER nurse who’s working nonstop to keep you and your family safe.

The good news is that the infrastructure underlying America’s retail institutions is robust and ready to tackle all sorts of unforeseen challenges. Hopefully, those people who were in tears in mid-March won’t have trouble getting what they need throughout April. But one can also hope that more people take some sobering lessons from how their panic-shopping can affect the rest of their community.

More From GOBankingRates

24 ways to make this week’s paycheck go further

Here’s how much cash you need stashed if an emergency happens

100 ways to make money without a 9-to-5

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The effects of coronavirus panic-buying

MOST READ
1
Mayor Goodman calls business shutdown ‘total insanity’
Mayor Goodman calls business shutdown ‘total insanity’
2
Clark County maps provide ZIP code, city data for COVID-19
Clark County maps provide ZIP code, city data for COVID-19
3
Nevada regulators halt rapid testing for COVID-19, antibodies
Nevada regulators halt rapid testing for COVID-19, antibodies
4
65 new cases of COVID-19, 5 more deaths reported in Clark County
65 new cases of COVID-19, 5 more deaths reported in Clark County
5
SBA promised $10K. Now it’s $1K per employee, $10K max
SBA promised $10K. Now it’s $1K per employee, $10K max
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Bishop Gorman 'Guys and Dolls' virtual performance
Bishop Gorman's virtual opening of "Guys and Dolls." (Bishop Gorman High School)
John Prine, country-folk singer, dies at 73 - VIDEO
John Prine died due to complications caused by COVID-19 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee on April 7. The singer-songwriter is counted as one the favorite artists by the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
The furloughs come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted all U.S. commercial casinos to temporarily shut their doors.
Bill Withers, soul legend and 'Lean on Me' singer, dead at 81 - VIDEO
Bill Withers' family said he died of heart complications on Monday in Los Angeles. Withers was a three-time Grammy winner. His other major hits include “Ain’t No Sunshine" and “Lovely Day.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas KatsWalk: From the Mandalay Bay to Excalibur - VIDEO
Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes walks and talks along the Las Vegas Strip, from Mandalay Bay to Excalibur. (John Katsilometes and Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Make Ivan Grant's Quarantini - VIDEO
Ivan Grant, a flair bartender at Long Bar at The D Las Vegas, makes his Quarantini. (Ivan Grant)
Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus - VIDEO
According to Variety, 52-year-old frontman and songwriter Adam Schlesinger has died, following a short battle with the respiratory illness, coronavirus. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
KATS WALK: A walking tour on south Las Vegas Strip – VIDEO
RJ columnist John Katsiometes takes a walking tour of the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. (John Katsiometes and Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiger King character has Las Vegas connection - VIDEO
Entertainment reporter John Katsilometes talks about the popular "Tiger King" and Jeff Lowe, a central figure in the Netflix documentary phenomenon who wanted to do business with the last Las Vegas Strip entertainer to use wild tigers in his act. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coranavirus victim Howard Berman playing the harmonica in April 2014 - VIDEO
Howard Berman, 66, playing the harmonica at a jam session in April 2014. Berman, who was active in the Las Vegas music community, died on March 24, 2020, from COVID-19. (Diana Andriola)
Boarded-up businesses in the Arts District add some color - VIDEO
Businesses in the Arts District have commissioned local artists to paint murals on the boards covering their doors and windows. When the boards are removed, they will be auctioned off to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus shutdowns. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sold-out Electric Daisy Carnival still scheduled for May - VIDEO
In a post on his social media platforms, festival founder Pasquale Rotella confirmed that EDC remains scheduled for May 15-17 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway despite coronavirus concerns that have sideline scads of other live music events. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
City of Las Vegas responds to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup
Alcohol is now allowed in curbside meal pickups in Las Vegas. The city of Las Vegas has responded to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup service to include alcohol in those meals. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Gaga delays new album release - VIDEO
The pop star was planning to drop her sixth LP, "Chromatica," on April 10, but she's made the "tough decision" to push back the launch following the coronavirus outbreak. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ways to keep yourself from going crazy at home during coronavirus - VIDEO
Take art classes with your kids. Install a bidet. Practice yoga. Buy houseplants. Catch up your streaming queue. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas nightclub giant Hakkasan Group lays off 1,600 - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Strip’s leading nightlife company has let go of nearly its entire workforce, leaving about 1,600 staffers suddenly unemployed, due to the shutdowns during the coronavirus crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Disneyland closes in response to coronavirus - VIDEO
Walt Disney Company announced the closure of its Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on Thursday afternoon. Known as the "happiest place on earth," Disneyland has closed its doors only three other times in 65 years. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus fears - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its Las Vegas buffets, effective Sunday amid growing coronavirus fears. (Al Mancini and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morimoto tackles Italian cooking at Eataly Las Vegas
Masaharu Morimoto showed off his skills in a slightly different context Thursday night, when he dropped by Manzo in Eataly to launch the Italian restaurant’s new Guest Chef series. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terry Fator leaving Mirage on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
The 11-year Las Vegas Strip headliner is on a venue hunt, confirming Wednesday he is leaving his eponymous theater at The Mirage this summer for parts uncharted. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Garth Brooks to play first concert at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Country megastar Garth Brooks is the first non-football event announced for the $2 billion, 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Post Malone reveals his face tattoos are due to being 'ugly' - VIDEO
In a new interview with 'GQ,' the 24-year-old admitted his body art is linked to insecurity issues. [The face tattoos do] maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look .., Post Malone, via 'GQ'. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 Las Vegas chefs to watch - VIDEO
If you want to know what’s next for dining in Las Vegas, we suggest paying close attention to these five accomplished chefs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Slanted Door in The Forum Shops at Caesars - VIDEO
The Slanted Door, Charles Phan's James Beard Award-winning modern Vietnamese restaurant, will open a Las Vegas location on March 2. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas REview-Journal)
Buddy V opens PizzaCake at Harrah’s - VIDEO
Buddy Valastro, aka Cake Boss Buddy V, is in town this week overseeing the soft opening of his new restaurant, PizzaCake, in Harrah’s Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making mist-shrouded tuna poke at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas - VIDEO
E.J. Estrella, banquet chef at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas, makes tuna poke by mixing chunks of bigeye tuna with sliced green onions, julienned white onions and house-made poke sauce and serving it on a bed of seaweed salad garnished with lotus chips and suspended over melon-scented mist. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making baked goat cheese at Ri Ra in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Shea Wafford, sous chef and pastry chef at Ri Ra at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place in Las Vegas, makes baked goat cheese served with honey-nut pesto, pickled red onions, peppadew relish and sourdough baguette. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bruce Kalman cooking at Ada’s - VIDEO
Celebrity chef Bruce Kalman will be cooking at Ada's in Tivoli Village in Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making banana cream pie at Cut in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Nicole Earl, pastry chef at Cut at the Palazzo in Las Vegas, makes an updated banana cream pie by layering banana ice cream, custard and compote with house-made Cool Whip, vanilla wafers and 24-karat gold leaf in a milk chocolate sphere and drizzling it with warm banana-caramel sauce so it devolves into petals. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Chile Colorado at Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas
Javier Chavez, chef/owner of Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas, makes Chile Colorado by braising pork belly with three kinds of peppers and serving it atop stewed black beans with crema and pickled jalapeño, carrots and onions, with flour tortillas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
By knowing how scammers use modern technology to swipe money from victims — and the low-tech ...
Classic cons that are behind digital-age scams
By Barb Nefer GoBankingRates

By knowing how scammers use modern technology to swipe money from victims — and the low-tech origins of those scams — you can keep your money safe and working how you want it to.

In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, some parts of the service industry are flourishing. Sudden ...
Some types of businesses are doing well during COVID-19
By Adam Hardy The Penny Hoarder

In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, some parts of the service industry are flourishing. Suddenly deemed essential, they’re even hiring en masse.

Read More