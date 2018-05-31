Life

Creators behind Las Vegas shooting comic to host book signing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 30, 2018 - 5:31 pm
 

It’s a story that’s been unfolding for the past eight months. This weekend, readers will be able to meet some of its creators.

“Where We Live” (Image Comics, $19.99), a comic anthology centering around the Oct. 1 Route 91 Harvest festival shooting, was released Wednesday. From 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, more than a dozen of the book’s artists, writers and contributors will attend a book signing and launch event at Alternate Reality Comics on Maryland Parkway.

Among them will be J.H. Williams III and Wendy Wright-Williams, the Las Vegas couple who spearheaded and curated the project in the days after the shooting, when a gunman killed 58 people and injured hundreds more.

The anthology includes more than 70 stories, illustrations, essays and poems by an all-star roster of comic book creators. Proceeds from its sale will go to Route 91 Strong, a nonprofit organization that “has been put together by people who were at the concert,” Williams says.

Wendy Wright-Williams says more than $100,000 has been raised through presale orders, and that the first run of the book — which also is available as an e-book — totals about 10,000 copies.

“People we’ve heard from seem to be excited about this,” Williams says. “Everyone seems enthusiastic and supportive.”

Williams adds that Ralph Mathieu, owner of Alternate Reality Comics, will donate 20 percent of sales during Saturday’s launch event to the survivors fund.

The Williamses said the book fulfilled their hope of examining the shooting through issues including gun violence, mental health and community perseverance, and in literary forms including fiction, eyewitness accounts, poetry, prose and illustrations.

The couple also say the book reflects diverse points of view.

“It’s really wide-ranging,” Williams says, with “a lot of different, unique perspectives.”

Wendy Wright-Williams adds: “It’s got such thoughtful work. No one phoned it in.”

Expected at event

“Where We Live” includes pieces by several Southern Nevada writers, artists and contributors. Among those scheduled to attend Saturday’s launch event are:

■ Larime and Sylv Taylor

■ Josh Ellis

■ Scott David Johnson

■ Jarret Keene

■ Rachel Crosby

■ Matt Sorvillo

■ Pierce Elliott

■ Jennifer Battisti

■ Wendy Wright-Williams

■ Daniel Hernandez

■ Jason Harris

■ James Robinson

■ J.H. Williams III

■ Brian Haberlin

■ Talia Hershewe

Contact John Przybys at jprzybys@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0280. Follow @JJPrzybys on Twitter.

Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Calvary Christian Learning Academy, “There was no fair warning.”
Samantha O’Brien, whose three-year-old daughter attended the Calvary Christian Learning Academy daycare, found out Monday night when her daughter’s teacher called about the school closing.
Companies bet their futures on cryptocurrency
Two Las Vegas entrepreneurs talk about finding their niche in blockchain enabled technologies and digital currency.
Solar panels reduce energy bill for CCSD
Wilbur and Theresa Faiss Middle School is one of 42 CCSD schools with solar panel installations, saving approximately $514,000 per year in energy costs.
