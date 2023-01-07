41°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Life

Credit card proposal could limit your credit, aid large retailers

Jaime Catmull
January 7, 2023 - 6:00 am
 
The real winners of the passing of this bill will be large retailers who do billions of transac ...
The real winners of the passing of this bill will be large retailers who do billions of transactions a year — increasing their profits at the cost of consumers. (GoBankingRates)

Congress likely will vote on the Credit Card Competition Act in 2023, a bill that could eliminate almost all of the funding for popular credit card reward programs like cash back and travel points.

The proposed legislation would allow retailers to process credit card transactions without getting charged processing fees, putting millions of dollars into big-box retailers’ pockets.

Take a look back: 2022 year in review

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) introduced the bill in July but had trouble finding enough support for it by the end of 2022, so it carried over into the new year. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) and Lance Gooden (R-Texas) submitted it to the House.

In my most recent episode of the Live Richer podcast, I talked to Jason Stverak, who currently serves as the Credit Union National Association’s deputy chief advocacy officer for federal government affairs. He shared five ways the act, also known as the Marshall Durbin Interchange Bill, would impact consumers negatively and what consumers can do to prevent it from passing.

5 ways the bill would impact you

1. “The bill reduces the credit availability that consumers currently have.”

With credit card companies making less on each transaction, their ability to loan out money would decrease, making it harder for people to gain credit, according to Stverak.

2. “The bill will negatively impact the amount of money credit card companies have to protect their customers from fraud, making the bill a significant threat to data security and privacy of consumer data.”

Stverak said cyber crimes are rising daily and the amount of money Visa puts into its security and fraud division is astronomical. Decreasing credit card companies’ profit margins will only diminish the funds they have to put toward their security programs, placing the consumer at risk.

3. “Passing the bill is supposed to help small businesses, but the real winners are the mega retailers. Mega retailers who do millions of daily transactions are the ones who genuinely benefit and make money from the bill.”

The amount of money companies like Amazon, Walmart and Target will save is astronomical. The real winners of the passing of this bill will be large retailers who do billions of transactions a year — increasing their profits at the cost of consumers.

Take our poll: How long do you think it will take you to pay off your credit card debt?

4. “There is no evidence that retailers will pass savings to customers. If the bill passes, retailers will make more money on each transaction, with no added benefits given to the consumer.”

Stverak said a similar bill passed for checking accounts, and all checking rewards programs disappeared.

5. “The passage of the bill will threaten the rewards programs many Americans depend upon to make ends meet.”

With credit card companies making less money, their ability to give cash-back rewards points and benefits to their customers will disappear, opponents of the bill argue. The need to keep their profits from decreasing and their stock value up will give companies zero wiggle room to provide any monetary benefits to their customers. Many people use their cash-back reward points to offset high grocery prices and can take family vacations only because of their reward points.

If you like your current credit rewards program, Stverak said to call your representatives and senators to say, “Do not make any changes. Hands off my rewards.”

“If they don’t hear from you,” he said, “they hear from the retailers’ lobbyists. Every member of Congress has a Twitter account; ask them to oppose the Marshall Durbin Interchange Bill. On all social platforms, you can share #HandsOffMyRewards to let all your followers, friends and family know what will happen to their credit card rewards program.”

More From GOBankingRates

40 cities that could be poised for a housing crisis

How rich is formerP resident Donald Trump?

The 10 best cash back credit cards for 2023

6 strategies for paying off multiple credit cards

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Credit Card Competition Act Would Affect You

MOST READ
1
Flag football player, 16, dies after game at Desert Oasis
Flag football player, 16, dies after game at Desert Oasis
2
Lake Mead may get a boost as Rockies snowpack off to strong start
Lake Mead may get a boost as Rockies snowpack off to strong start
3
Station Casinos sells 57 acres south of Strip
Station Casinos sells 57 acres south of Strip
4
$180K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$180K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
5
Las Vegas home prices lose all of 2022’s gains
Las Vegas home prices lose all of 2022’s gains
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Pantone’s recently announced its color of the year is Viva Magenta, describing it as an “an ...
What are the color trends for 2023?
By Robyn Campbell-Ouchida Special to Your Home

This year’s color selections run the gamut — from a vivacious coral shade to a bluish-greenish one all the way to an earthy tone and an off-white choice.

Rootstock navel orange suckers grow rapidly and often upright. Always remove root or rootstock ...
Bitter orange can be hard to find in Las Vegas
By / RJ

Q: Is it possible to grow sour or bitter orange in Las Vegas? It’s becoming almost impossible to find at the local markets, and we use it in so many recipes. I was curious if that was something that might grow here. When should I plant it?

By performing a bone density test, your health care provider can determine your risk of fractur ...
Osteoporosis risk dictates need for bone density test
By Jeremiah Long Mayo Clinic News Network

Utilizing a low dose of X-rays, a bone density test is a quick, noninvasive way to measure the amount of calcium and other minerals in a segment of bone, usually the hips and spine.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin prepares to play the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL football game ...
Damar Hamlin breathing on his own, agent says
By John Wawrow The Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills safety had his breathing tube removed as he continues to recover four days after going into cardiac arrest on the field.

An advanced directive includes a living will that specifies a person's end-of-life medical trea ...
Savvy Senior: Important steps to take when a loved one dies
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

The death of a family member can bring about a host of different tasks and responsibilities. Here’s a checklist to help keep a sad event from becoming even more difficult.

 
Diabetes drug trending on TikTok, running low in pharmacies
By Emma Court Bloomberg News

Certain diabetes drugs, including Ozempic, have been in short supply recently for an unusual reason: Doctors are prescribing them to non-diabetics who want to use them for weight loss.

 
More kids sickened by edibles as legal pot grows
By Jonel Aleccia The Associated Press

More than 7,000 confirmed cases of kids younger than 6 eating marijuana edibles were reported to the nation’s poison control centers from 2017 through 2021.

More stories for you
EDITORIAL: Progress on inflation but economic issues remain
EDITORIAL: Progress on inflation but economic issues remain
Consumer confidence bounces back, ending year on high note
Consumer confidence bounces back, ending year on high note
NeuroTonix Reviews – Ingredients That Work or Dangerous Side Effects Risk?
NeuroTonix Reviews – Ingredients That Work or Dangerous Side Effects Risk?
US inflation slowed sharply to 7.1% over past 12 months
US inflation slowed sharply to 7.1% over past 12 months
From 3D-printed vitamins to autonomous tractors, CES teases new tech
From 3D-printed vitamins to autonomous tractors, CES teases new tech
Janet Jackson announces ’23 tour; Vegas not among stops
Janet Jackson announces ’23 tour; Vegas not among stops